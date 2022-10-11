ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs Of An Imminent Bounce: Here's What To Watch

Tesla Inc. TSLA was trading flat in the premarket Tuesday after forming a long-legged doji candlestick on Monday, which indicated a bounce may be in the horizon. The stock has suffered eight bearish red candlesticks in a row, plunging over 21% since opening the trading day on Sept. 29. On...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Could Hold for Years

Valero Energy has a playbook that should let it keep delivering market-beating returns. Even with slow revenue growth ahead, Verizon's yield is hard to pass up. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has shown itself to be an adept retail property operator, even in a challenging environment. You’re reading a free article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Oil Stocks to Buy With $1,000

MPLX has stable midstream operations, with a management team that's strongly aligned with shareholder interests. Petrobras probably won't replicate its incredible dividends of late but could still produce some serious income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Scorpio#Heating Oil#Refineries#Stock#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance
Benzinga

3 REITs With Dividends Above 8%

Income investors love real estate investment trusts (REITs) because of the high dividend yields they offer. And most REITs now have higher than normal yields because of the rising interest rates the Federal Reserve has initiated this year to combat inflation and the subsequent price declines of the entire REIT sector as a result.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Why Donald Trump-Linked Stock Digital World (DWAC) Is Surging After Hours

Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session following reports that Alphabet Inc GOOG has approved the Truth Social app for distribution in the Google Play store. According to several reports, Google has approved former President Donald Trump's social media app for distribution. Google previously...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 3.08% to $216.09 going into the close of Tuesday's trading session. The stock is trading lower despite a lack of company-specific news from the session. What's Going On In The Broader Market?. Shares of several auto & auto component companies are trading...
STOCKS
Benzinga

3 REITs With 10%+ Dividends Priced Under $20 Per Share

Income investors sometimes look for higher-dividend yields on low-priced stocks. But buying stocks below $10 can be a high-risk venture as these stocks are usually cheap for good reasons. Therefore, it is usually better to purchase stocks above $10. Funds from operation (FFO) is the best measure of operating performance...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

This Dividend Aristocrat With a 6% Yield Is a Screaming Bargain Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Investors are understandably worried. The economy is facing...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals APD has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Air Products & Chemicals has an average price target of $287.0 with a high of $321.00 and a low of $243.00.
INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

ASML Shares Fall 9% After Taiwan Customer Says It's Cutting Capital Spending

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Shares in Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML fell 9% on Thursday after its biggest customer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) cut its forecasts for capital spending by 10% this year, citing in part equipment delays. Half of the reason for TSMC's cut was due to medium-term planning and...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Intuitive Surgical

Within the last quarter, Intuitive Surgical ISRG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 13 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intuitive Surgical. The company has an average price target of $251.46 with a high of $294.00 and a low of $205.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Becton, Dickinson

Within the last quarter, Becton, Dickinson BDX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Becton, Dickinson. The company has an average price target of $286.5 with a high of $319.00 and a low of $272.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Monday.Com

Within the last quarter, Monday.Com MNDY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $156.83 versus the current price of Monday.Com at $94.06, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Monday.Com...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Domino's Pizza Q3 Earnings

Domino's Pizza DPZ reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Domino's Pizza missed estimated earnings by 6.06%, reporting an EPS of $2.79 versus an estimate of $2.97. Revenue was up $70.91 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About General Electric

General Electric GE has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $83.5 versus the current price of General Electric at $65.28, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
MARKETS

