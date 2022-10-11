ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

Why do Seattle Mariners fans put a shoe on their head? Here's a breakdown.

HOUSTON — As the Seattle Mariners took on the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, a fan at the T-Mobile Park watch party in Seattle had an idea. Down 9-5 in the top of the eighth inning, Ben Cox put a Birkenstock on his head. He was immediately put on the stadium's big screen for everyone to see and do the same.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks may change game time on Sunday for Mariners game

SEATTLE — There might be some changes to the Seattle Seahawks schedule this weekend. The 2-3 Hawks are scheduled to play the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field. However, according to Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta, the Seahawks might change their game from Sunday to avoid conflict with a potential Seattle Mariners game. The Mariners are...
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

MLB Playoffs: Justin Verlander rocked by Mariners early in ALDS

Justin Verlander has had a very remarkable career, the legend of which has only been added to in 2022. Despite missing most of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy Jogn surgery, Verlander returned to the Houston Astros’ rotation this year and looked like prime Verlander. His 1.75 ERA in in 175 innings has him in the running for a third career Cy Young Award.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#T Mobile Park#Mobile#Alds#The Electric Factory#The Diamond Club
MyNorthwest

Former broadcaster believes Mariners magic will prevail

Anybody 40 years of age and older in western Washington knows who sportscaster Tony Ventrella is. Over the decades, you could watch Tony on every TV station in town. Ventrella had a storied career over the past half-century, covering all the major sports stories and some news as well. You could hear him commenting often on KIRO 710 AM. He is a community activist and even ran for Congress. He is a published author. And, if you needed a haircut, he could do that too.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros prediction, pick, odds: Luis Castillo tries to even ALDS for M's

The Seattle Mariners' trade deadline acquisition of right-hander Luis Castillo was executed with moments like this in mind. Seattle, after thrice blowing four-run leads in an 8-7 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 1 of this American League Division Series, is in desperate need of a shutdown performance from its starter in Game 2 on Thursday. The exact type of effort Castillo delivered last Friday in Toronto.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game

SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FOX Sports

MLB Divisional Series top plays: Mariners-Astros, Phillies-Braves

The American and National League Divisional Series kicked off Tuesday, with the Atlanta Braves currently in action against the Philadelphia Phillies on FOX while the Houston Astros take on the Seattle Mariners. Later in the day, the New York Yankees host the Cleveland Guardians and the Los Angeles Dodgers host...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Washington State Ferries renamed for Mariners during postseason

The Seattle Mariners were named for the city’s maritime heritage, and now the team is receiving an honor worthy of their name, by naming the city’s maritime vessels for the team. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has ordered all Washington state ferry names be changed, temporarily, to honor the...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mariners Manager Stands By His Controversial Decision

It was a brutal defeat for the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday afternoon. They came to within one strike of taking the series opener and having a chance to gain a 2-0 advantage on Thursday with Luis Castillo on the mound, but the Houston Astros kept fighting back.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy