NS Mom of 5
2d ago
These grown women should be locked up for a long time. Bumping someone on the train happens all the time and I have never witnessed another person attacked in such a sick and violent manner. This was completely ridiculous, frightening, and criminal for the innocent people involved. They should be embarrassed by their disgusting actions, juvenile behavior and lack of control.
fox5ny.com
3 women charged in 'green goblin gang' attack
NEW YORK - Three women now face charges in connection with the so-called green goblin gang attack on two women in a Manhattan subway train, the NYPD said. Emily Soto, 34, surrendered to police on Wednesday and Alston Ciante, 26, turned herself in on Tuesday, New York City police said.
Man accused of shooting 10 on subway train refuses to come to court
Frank James allegedly shot 10 people on a subway train in Brooklyn in April before he slipped away on a different train and became the subject of a manhunt.
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed and pepper sprayed on Manhattan subway train
NEW YORK - A man was hospitalized after a brutal attack on a Manhattan subway train on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says a Northbound #1 train was approaching the 59th St.-Columbus Circle subway station around 1:45 a.m. when two passengers got into some sort of argument. One of them hit...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three NYC men arrested and released after jumping pharmacy counter, stealing drugs
LAGRANGE – State Police captured three New York City men after they robbed a Walgreens pharmacy on Route 55 in Lagrange on Tuesday morning. The three allegedly jumped over the pharmacy counter at around 9:35 a.m. and stole several medications before fleeing in a Toyota Camry. Troopers spotted the...
Boy, 13, violently robbed of bookbag on Brooklyn subway train, group sought
The boy was on a Manhattan-bound F train headed to the Avenue P station in Gravesend around 4 p.m. last Monday when he was attacked by a group of males, according to police.
Subway rider slashed, pepper-sprayed on Midtown train
The 57-year-old victim got into a verbal dispute on a northbound 1 train with another man, believed to be a panhandler, who was waving a knife and carrying pepper spray around 1:30 a.m.
Man throws girlfriend onto tracks at Brooklyn subway station, attacks cops during arrest
A 30-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night after he attacked his 24-year-old girlfriend at a Brooklyn subway station, throwing her onto the subway tracks and robbing her, authorities said.
cnyhomepage.com
NYC Man wanted for 1st-degree murder apprehended in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a New York City man wanted for First Degree Murder has been apprehended after a robbery investigation that occurred in Utica on October 12th. Around 6:10 pm on Wednesday, officers arrived at the 1100 block of Mohawk Street to...
NY 'Green Goblin' subway assault suspect arrested, released without bail
A woman who was supposedly part of the group of neon-green-wearing gang seen on video attacking two subway riders earlier this month was arrested Monday and released with no bail.
Brooklyn DOE worker, alleged murderer had prior dispute: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The Department of Education employee fatally shot in Flatlands and the man now accused in his murder had a prior dispute, authorities said early Thursday, as the suspect was awaiting arraignment. Police did not elaborate on the nature of the disagreement, but said that it should come out in court as […]
nypressnews.com
New York police seize 300,000 ‘rainbow fentanyl’ pills and 20 pounds of powder fentanyl in Bronx home
Law enforcement officials in New York announced the seizure of 300,000 “rainbow fentanyl” pills and another 22 pounds of powder fentanyl at a house in the Bronx last week. Some of the brightly colored counterfeit pills resembled pharmaceutical drugs like oxycodone and Xanax, according to the NYC Special Narcotics Prosecutor’s Office.
School employee fatally shot in head near Brooklyn's P.S. 203; one suspect arrested
A school employee was shot in the head near the P.S. 203 Floyd Bennett School on Tuesday.
NYC Schools employee, 19, shot in head in Brooklyn
A 19-year-old man shot in the head outside a deli in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon, according to police. The shooter gunned down the teenager outside the 77 Mini Market on M Street near Utica Avenue in Flatlands around 2:50 p.m.
Man Accused Of Using Info Of Victim From Darien To Buy $47,900 Watch At NYC Store
A 55-year-old man is facing charges after investigators reported he used the information of a victim from Fairfield County to purchase a $47,905 watch. Darien Police officers responded to the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office in Paterson, New Jersey, on Thursday, Oct. 6, to take custody of Douglas Cantey, a resident of Paterson, who was wanted in an incident that was reported on April 3, the Darien Police Department said.
VIDEO: Duo beats up woman, transfers money with Zelle in Manhattan
The NYPD is searching for a couple who violently robbed a woman on a Manhattan street and transferred money through a payment application on her cellphone, authorities said.
Man, 19, arrested on murder charges in Brooklyn shooting of DOE worker: NYPD
FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a 19-year-old man Wednesday in the shooting death of a Department of Education employee. The worker, Ethan Holder, was shot in the head and critically injured on Tuesday at a grocery store on Avenue M in Flatlands. He died on Wednesday. He had just left work at P.S. 203 […]
NBC New York
Ax-Wielding Man in Manhattan McDonald's Attack Arrested Again, Sources Say
A 31-year-old Bronx man arrested in a bizarre ax attack at a Manhattan McDonald's last month is in trouble again, police sources say. Michael Placios was busted Sunday for allegedly spraying graffiti on a building in Brooklyn and stealing a bike, the sources said. He was released without bail in that case, just as he was in last month's attack on the Lower East Side.
Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – A 49-year-old woman was attacked by a suspect with a pair of scissors Monday morning at the 110th Street subway platform in Harlem. The attack happened at around 2:30 am when police said an unknown suspect threw a pair of scissors at the woman as she waited on the platform, striking her in the head. She was rushed to a nearby hospital for the treatment of a cut to the back of her head. The suspect fled the scene. Police said the attack was unprovoked. The post Woman injured in scissor attack inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman arrested in $40M counterfeit operation in Long Island boutique
Detectives said they found 22 printing press machines and various counterfeit items labeled from Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dior, Ugg and Louis Vuitton.
