redoakexpress.com
Betty Sattro, 84
Betty Lee Sattro, 84, Red Oak, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at the Accura Healthcare of Stanton. Betty was born July 4, 1938, in Red Oak, the daughter of John and Marie (Liddick) Davis. She graduated from Red Oak High School in 1956 and was united in marriage to Earl Andrew “Andy” Sattro, Jr. on June 2, 1956, in Red Oak.
Shawn Dunkeson, 55
Shawn Darran Dunkeson, 55, Elliott, passed away Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs. Shawn was born June 12, 1967, in Clarinda, the son of Billie Gene and Lloyt (Lamb) Dunkeson. Preceding him in death was his mother. Survivors include his wife, Sandy Dunkeson of Elliott;...
Boeyes chosen for Red Oak community catalyst application
A Red Oak family has big plans for two buildings just off the Red Oak downtown square. The two buildings, 412 and 414 E. Coolbaugh St., are owned by Beau and Anna Boeye. The young couple made the unusual decision to purchase the two buildings and restore them into two downstairs store fronts with an upstairs apartment to lease out to future tenants.
