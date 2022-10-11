Read full article on original website
Accused Predatory Lenders Lose Bid to Shrink Racketeering Suit
Small-business borrowers’ class-action claims remain in play. A group of so-called merchant cash advance companies accused in a lawsuit of operating a predatory lending enterprise lost a tactical maneuver to force hundreds of small-business owners to fight them one-on-one. The borrowers signed loan agreements that included provisions barring them...
Energy Firm Buoyed by Gas-Price Increases Owes Creditors Extra
Solvent-debtor exception applies to Ultra Petroleum, court says. An oil and gas company that went from insolvent to flush with cash after a spike in natural gas prices, will have to pay its bankruptcy creditors $387 million on top of a $2.5 billion repayment plan, a divided Fifth Circuit panel ruled on Friday.
Lampert, Sears Lenders Lose Appeal for Priority Bankruptcy Claim
ESL, Cyrus got repaid sufficiently on collateral, 2nd Cir. rules. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate sufficiently repaid former CEO Eddie Lampert’s hedge fund and other lenders based on properly calculated collateral valuation, the Second Circuit ruled. ESL Investments Inc., run by Lampert, and other second-lien lenders had recovered more...
US Supreme Court Rejects Trump in Classified Record Fight (3)
The US Supreme Court handed former President Donald Trump a loss in his fight over records the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, refusing to intervene and reinstate a special master’s authority to review a set of key documents with classified markings. The order is a win for the...
Alex Jones’ $1 Billion Verdict Puts Focus on Bankruptcy Mediation
Jones ‘not contemplating’ personal bankruptcy, attorney says. Court-supervised mediation to address damages may be ‘critical’. A $965 million jury verdict this week against Infowars founder Alex Jones will considerably ramp up his and Sandy Hook shooting victim families’ focus on using bankruptcy mediation to sort out available assets and payments.
CNBC’s Lemonis Wins Appeal in Camping World Insider Trading Case
Lemonis, Crestview Partners accused of selling on inside info. CNBC host Marcus Lemonis and other Camping World Holdings Inc. board members are free of insider trading litigation after Delaware’s top court rejected investor claims that he sold tens of millions worth of stock while hiding problems integrating an acquisition.
Roche Firm Booted From Tether Action After Crypto Leaks Post (1)
A New York judge on Thursday removed Roche Freedman from representing plaintiffs in a class action that accuses the crypto exchange Bitfinex and Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, of market manipulation. The decision is a blow for Roche Freedman after videos posted on a website called Crypto Leaks...
Vedder Price Poaches Akin Gump Securities Lawyer Anthony Renzi
Anthony Renzi has joined Vedder Price as a shareholder in the securities and capital markets practice group in Washington, DC, the law firm said Thursday. Renzi focuses on international and US corporate transactional matters, according to Vedder. He was most recently a partner with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld,...
Kroger to Buy Albertsons in $24.6 Billion Grocery-Giant Deal (4)
Kroger Co. agreed to buy Albertsons Cos. in a deal with an enterprise value of $24.6 billion that would create a US grocery giant with almost 5,000 stores and annual revenue of about $200 billion. Investors will receive $34.10 for each share in Albertsons, which includes a special dividend, the...
USAA General Counsel Klein Tapped as Corporate Governance Chief
Jason Klein, general counsel senior vice president at USAA Bank, has now also assumed the role of corporate governance officer, the company said Friday. Klein, who joined the financial services company in 2020, will continue to report to the chief legal officer, according to the company. Prior to his time...
Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: VCs Need to Do the Good Tweets
Programming note: Money Stuff will be off tomorrow, back on Monday. in recent years — though possibly not anymore? — is that capital is plentiful, investment decisions are easy, and the hard part of the job is deal flow. Every year there are some good startups raising money, they get to choose their investors, investors compete to be on the list, and your job, as a VC, is to win that competition and get the good deals. If your skill as a venture capitalist is raising money from limited partners, or evaluating companies and deciding which ones will succeed and which will fail, that’s no good. Everyone can do that; it’s easy to raise money and to identify the good startups. What’s hard is to get an allocation in an investment round with a good startup.
Trump’s New Delaware Entity Warrants Asset Restriction, NY Says
On the same day Donald Trump was hit with a $250 million civil-fraud suit by the state of New York, the former president’s real-estate company registered a new entity based in Delaware that could potentially be used to shield his asserts, a Manhattan judge was told. The registration of...
