Here's the scenario: you're on 'Titan', 'The New Texas Giant', 'Shock Wave', or 'Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast' at Six Flags Over Texas, while on the coaster your new iPhone 14 is in your pocket and you've got your hands raised as you go down the first hill or after being shot out of the station house and you're doing about 50 - 65 miles per hour and all of a sudden the train banks hard left or right and then comes to a quick stop or slows down at a safety brake, well, that new safety feature on that iPhone 14 of yours suddenly thinks you've been involved in an accident and proceeds to call 9-1-1 for you.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO