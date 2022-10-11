Read full article on original website
Your iPhone 14 May Call 9-1-1 While On A Six Flags Over Texas Roller Coaster
Here's the scenario: you're on 'Titan', 'The New Texas Giant', 'Shock Wave', or 'Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast' at Six Flags Over Texas, while on the coaster your new iPhone 14 is in your pocket and you've got your hands raised as you go down the first hill or after being shot out of the station house and you're doing about 50 - 65 miles per hour and all of a sudden the train banks hard left or right and then comes to a quick stop or slows down at a safety brake, well, that new safety feature on that iPhone 14 of yours suddenly thinks you've been involved in an accident and proceeds to call 9-1-1 for you.
WIFR
iPhone 14 reportedly dials 911 during roller coaster rides
(CNN) - The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters. Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911. The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island Amusement...
iPhone’s crash detection feature triggered by some roller coasters, dialing 911
The technology can be lifesaving, but it's not perfect. Roller coasters can trigger false alarms, telling 911 dispatchers you're in danger.
Woman Caught Sneaking Child Into Disney Using Her Pram Splits Views
A video of Disney theme park guests who allegedly hid a child in a baby buggy to avoid paying an admission fee for the kid has gone viral on TikTok, where it received eight millions views at the time of this writing. The video, shared from the TikTok account Disney...
intheknow.com
Disney World guest catches family allegedly sneaking in little girl in stroller to avoid ticket price
A TikToker claims she captured a family using a baby stroller to game Disney World’s admission policy, and the footage is going viral. Disney World guest @myfrienditsmebarbie gained over 9.5 million views when she uploaded the video, surreptitiously captured while waiting in line at Disney World. Since then, more...
Disney raises prices for Disneyland, California Adventure one-day tickets
The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers,'' with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
Best Amusement Parks in America (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best amusement parks in America, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Disneyland's Tomorrowland Skyway to See The Park from the Sky.Image by VintageBlue from Pixabay.
disneydining.com
Fan-Favorite Disney Attraction Won’t Cost You a Park Ticket, and You Can’t Find it at a Disney Park
There are so many different rides and attractions at Disney Parks across the globe that it’s difficult for most fans to narrow down a list of their favorites to just one or two, but one very unique fan-favorite Disney attraction has drawn guests for more than 50 years now, and you won’t find it inside a Disney Park.
WDW News Today
Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland
Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
disneyfoodblog.com
5 Haunted Things in Disney World
Disney World is a magical place…until it’s not. That’s right — it’s not always pixie dust and Mickey heads. Sometimes Disney can be scary. No, we’re not talking about struggling to grab a park pass reservation, a holiday party selling out, or the grueling wait for Fantasmic! to return (but seriously — we’re begging for an opening date). We’re talking about when Disney gets haunted.
WDW News Today
New Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Ceramic Starbucks Tumblers Now On Sale
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New ceramic Starbucks tumblers inspired by Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are available at Disneyland Resort. We found them in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. We also found the Disneyland Park tumbler in Market...
Thrillist
This Gatlinburg Airbnb Comes with Free Dollywood Tickets
We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. There are many reasons to visit Gatlinburg, Tennessee, from the...
Disneyland, California Adventure just became more expensive
The cost of visiting Disney’s Anaheim theme parks increased again Tuesday, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven “tiers,” with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday.
Disney World And Disneyland Trips Just Got A Lot More Expensive
Disney World And Disneyland just implemented some of the most far reaching price increases we've ever seen.
Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)
Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
CNET
Disneyland's MagicBand Plus Wearable Arrives Oct. 26
Disney has revealed the launch date of the MagicBand Plus in the Disneyland and California Adventure parks. From Oct. 26, guests will be able to purchase one and use it as their park entry ticket and link their Lightning Lane passes and Photopass photos to it. If you're a Magic...
disneyfoodblog.com
Enter to WIN $200 and More Disney Merch RIGHT NOW!
It’s spooky season, friends, and Disney sure does know how to celebrate!. Mickey’s Not-S0-Scary Halloween Party in Disney World and Oogie Boogie Bash in Disneyland, there has been a ton of merchandise, Hocus Pocus 2 was released, and we’ve also had some tasty treats. But, a lot of what we just mentioned costs money, so want something for free? Well, right now, you can enter to WIN a special Halloween sweepstakes from Disney!
