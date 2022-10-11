ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 KNUE

Your iPhone 14 May Call 9-1-1 While On A Six Flags Over Texas Roller Coaster

Here's the scenario: you're on 'Titan', 'The New Texas Giant', 'Shock Wave', or 'Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast' at Six Flags Over Texas, while on the coaster your new iPhone 14 is in your pocket and you've got your hands raised as you go down the first hill or after being shot out of the station house and you're doing about 50 - 65 miles per hour and all of a sudden the train banks hard left or right and then comes to a quick stop or slows down at a safety brake, well, that new safety feature on that iPhone 14 of yours suddenly thinks you've been involved in an accident and proceeds to call 9-1-1 for you.
CELL PHONES
WIFR

iPhone 14 reportedly dials 911 during roller coaster rides

(CNN) - The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters. Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911. The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island Amusement...
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Tennessee State
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL
Terry Mansfield

Best Amusement Parks in America (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best amusement parks in America, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Disneyland's Tomorrowland Skyway to See The Park from the Sky.Image by VintageBlue from Pixabay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Roller Coasters#New Iphone#911#Smart Phone#Ios#Ne Springfield#Apple Watches#The Wall Street Journal
WDW News Today

Rise of the Resistance Individual Lightning Lane Jumps to $25 at Disneyland

Price increases hit Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane at Disneyland Resort this morning, and with the new varied pricing scale, we’re already seeing new highs. Individual Lightning Lane access for Rise of the Resistance is selling at $25 per person today. Formerly, access was priced at $20 maximum with flex pricing.
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

5 Haunted Things in Disney World

Disney World is a magical place…until it’s not. That’s right — it’s not always pixie dust and Mickey heads. Sometimes Disney can be scary. No, we’re not talking about struggling to grab a park pass reservation, a holiday party selling out, or the grueling wait for Fantasmic! to return (but seriously — we’re begging for an opening date). We’re talking about when Disney gets haunted.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Ceramic Starbucks Tumblers Now On Sale

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. New ceramic Starbucks tumblers inspired by Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure are available at Disneyland Resort. We found them in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District. We also found the Disneyland Park tumbler in Market...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Thrillist

This Gatlinburg Airbnb Comes with Free Dollywood Tickets

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. There are many reasons to visit Gatlinburg, Tennessee, from the...
GATLINBURG, TN
TheStreet

Disney World Raises Key Prices (and You Pretty Much Have to Pay)

Every aspect of human society changed during the covid-19 pandemic. And Walt Disney’s (DIS) theme parks are certainly no exception. The days where locals with annual passes could drop by on a whim seem to be over, at least for now, TheStreet’s Dan Kline recently pointed out, as Orlando-based Disney World moved to a reservation system, meaning that “in order to visit one of the company's four Florida theme parks, you needed both a valid admission and a reservation.”
TRAVEL
CNET

Disneyland's MagicBand Plus Wearable Arrives Oct. 26

Disney has revealed the launch date of the MagicBand Plus in the Disneyland and California Adventure parks. From Oct. 26, guests will be able to purchase one and use it as their park entry ticket and link their Lightning Lane passes and Photopass photos to it. If you're a Magic...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Enter to WIN $200 and More Disney Merch RIGHT NOW!

It’s spooky season, friends, and Disney sure does know how to celebrate!. Mickey’s Not-S0-Scary Halloween Party in Disney World and Oogie Boogie Bash in Disneyland, there has been a ton of merchandise, Hocus Pocus 2 was released, and we’ve also had some tasty treats. But, a lot of what we just mentioned costs money, so want something for free? Well, right now, you can enter to WIN a special Halloween sweepstakes from Disney!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy