National think tank ranks Reynolds top governor for fiscal responsibility
(The Center Square) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is the best governor for fiscal responsibility, Cato Institute announced Wednesday. The nonpartisan, free-market, libertarian association made the announcement in its 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors biennial report card, which analyzes governors’ actions on state budgets, taxes and spending. It focuses on short-term taxes and spending actions to judge whether governors take a small-government or big-government approach to fiscal policy.
Ohio voters to decide on bail reform when considering Issue One
(The Center Square) – As early voting began in Ohio today, statewide voters face key races for the U.S. Senate, governor’s office and statewide ballot measures, including one that would change the way Ohio courts decide bail for criminals. Issue One is a constitutional amendment dealing with bail...
CAPITOL NOTEBOOK: Reynolds earns top mark for fiscal responsibility in conservative group’s report
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds received the highest grade for fiscal responsibility among the nation’s governors in a report issued by the conservative Cato Institute. The biennial report grades governors on their fiscal policies from a limited government perspective, and awards higher grades to governors whose...
Arizona PBS angers state officials after granting Hobbs one-on-one, dodging debate
(The Center Square) – A unilateral decision by Arizona’s largest public television channel to host a Q&A with the Democratic gubernatorial candidate has riled the state commission that failed to get her and the state’s Republican candidate to debate. The Arizona Clean Elections Commission postponed a one-on-one...
Texas Gov. Abbott receives $69.5 million this cycle, with S. Javaid Anwar as top individual donor
In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Texas Ethics Commission, the governor received $69,538,463 in total contributions and spent $68,042,038 between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Abbott is running for re-election in 2022.
While enforceability of 1849 abortion ban is debated, health experts worry about OBGYN recruitments
Despite uncertainty about the enforceability of Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, there are fears it could already be hurting recruitment of students interested in becoming OBGYN's or family practice physicians in the state. During a Tuesday presentation hosted by Wisconsin Health News, lawyers and physicians discussed the fallout from the U.S....
Poll: Ron Johnson has 6-point lead over Mandela Barnes; gubernatorial race still tight
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has a 6-point lead over Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes among likely voters, according to the latest Marquette Law School Poll, which is consistent with recent polls showing the Oshkosh Republican increasing his lead in the U.S. Senate race. In the gubernatorial race, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
ArkLaTex Politics: Landry & Tarver
SHREVEPORT, La. - About the time Tuesday night's shootings were unfolding, KTBS 3 News was talking with Sen. Greg Tarver; he was in attendance at the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association mayoral forum. One of the topics was crime, and KTBS 3 News had the chance to visit with Tarver about violent...
Oregon GOP official alleges Democratic nominee Tina Kotek broke state law
A top official with the Oregon Republican Party filed a complaint Friday alleging that Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek broke state law with promises she made to a third-party candidate who then dropped out of the race. Nathalie Paravicini, a naturopathic doctor nominated by both the Oregon Progressive Party...
Everything to know: Voting by mail in Texas
AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State John Scott on Wednesday released the third installment of 'SOS 101,' a series of educational videos on the voting process in Texas ahead of the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election. In the new video, Scott provides an overview of voting by mail in...
Noem balks at Smith's call for a special session on grocery tax
(The Center Square) - South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith calls for Gov. Kristi Noem to call a special session to end the state's grocery tax. Noem said Smith "doesn't know how to get it done." Noem announced last month that she would support ending the state's 4.5% tax on...
Democratic nominee for Idaho Attorney General announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign
BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh.
SL Alabama, JK USA pay over $35,000 in child labor law fines
SL Alabama and JK USA have paid over $35,000 in fines in relation to a child labor investigation. Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday morning that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law.
Board 'kicked the can down the road' by delaying high school revamp, BESE president says
BATON ROUGE, La. - The president of Louisiana’s top school board said Wednesday the panel “kicked the can down the road” when it voted a second time to delay action on sweeping changes in how high schools prepare students for college and the workforce. "We passed up...
Louisiana joins equity initiative to hire more minority firms for transportation projects
WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects. In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license
The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that an Iowa company has surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license. Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, which owns and operates grain facilities in Lexington and Haigler, surrendered its license Wednesday after a PSC audit showed it did not have enough funds to cover its grain purchases made in the state.
Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts
BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
Analysis finds Louisiana parishes with industrial tax exemptions received more property tax revenue
(The Center Square) — Analysis of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reveals parishes with the highest amount of tax exemptions collected higher amounts of property taxes in 2021. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an informational brief to lawmakers Monday on the...
Georgia-Pacific to receive $2.4M incentive from Tennessee for paper plate plant
(The Center Square) — Tennessee has agreed to give a $2.4 million incentive to Georgia-Pacific as it creates a Dixie paper product manufacturing facility in Jackson. The incentive was not announced when the Department of Economic and Community Development announced the project on Sept. 26. Construction on the new 900,000-square-foot facility will begin at the end of the year and is expected to be finished in summer 2024.
The fight against drugs in Kansas has gotten 17.2 million in federal grant funding
Governor Laura Kelly announced that the State of Kansas and the Kickapoo Tribe in Kansas (KTIK) have together received $17.2 million in federal grant funding to address the opioid crisis. The funding will be used to increase access to treatment for substance use disorders, remove barriers to public health interventions like naloxone, and expand access to recovery support services.
