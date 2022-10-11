ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Nearly $300M in tax revenue came rushing back to local governments after ITEP reforms, report says

By SAM KARLIN - The Advocate
KPVI Newschannel 6
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Louisiana joins equity initiative to hire more minority firms for transportation projects

WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects. In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Iowa company surrenders Nebraska grain dealer license

The Nebraska Public Service Commission announced Wednesday that an Iowa company has surrendered its Nebraska grain dealer license. Global Processing Inc. of Kanawha, Iowa, which owns and operates grain facilities in Lexington and Haigler, surrendered its license Wednesday after a PSC audit showed it did not have enough funds to cover its grain purchases made in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KPVI Newschannel 6

ArkLaTex Politics: Landry & Tarver

SHREVEPORT, La. - About the time Tuesday night's shootings were unfolding, KTBS 3 News was talking with Sen. Greg Tarver; he was in attendance at the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association mayoral forum. One of the topics was crime, and KTBS 3 News had the chance to visit with Tarver about violent...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Ohio voters to decide on bail reform when considering Issue One

(The Center Square) – As early voting began in Ohio today, statewide voters face key races for the U.S. Senate, governor’s office and statewide ballot measures, including one that would change the way Ohio courts decide bail for criminals. Issue One is a constitutional amendment dealing with bail...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State license plates have gone digital. Here's what it means

In a move that would make Mark Zuckerberg and the Metaverse jealous, digital license plates will soon hit California's roads. The state passed the Motor Vehicle Digital Plate Number Plates bill, otherwise known as Assembly Bill 984, Oct. 5. The bill allows California motorists to replace their traditional metal license plates with mounted digital plates.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
KPVI Newschannel 6

Georgia-Pacific to receive $2.4M incentive from Tennessee for paper plate plant

(The Center Square) — Tennessee has agreed to give a $2.4 million incentive to Georgia-Pacific as it creates a Dixie paper product manufacturing facility in Jackson. The incentive was not announced when the Department of Economic and Community Development announced the project on Sept. 26. Construction on the new 900,000-square-foot facility will begin at the end of the year and is expected to be finished in summer 2024.
TENNESSEE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

PA task force returns home after emergency response efforts in Florida

Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 (PATF-1) received a warm welcome home this week after their two-week deployment to Florida to support communities ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) activated the full, 45-member task force for Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28. They served as part of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Noem balks at Smith's call for a special session on grocery tax

(The Center Square) - South Dakota gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith calls for Gov. Kristi Noem to call a special session to end the state's grocery tax. Noem said Smith "doesn't know how to get it done." Noem announced last month that she would support ending the state's 4.5% tax on...
POLITICS
KPVI Newschannel 6

While enforceability of 1849 abortion ban is debated, health experts worry about OBGYN recruitments

Despite uncertainty about the enforceability of Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, there are fears it could already be hurting recruitment of students interested in becoming OBGYN's or family practice physicians in the state. During a Tuesday presentation hosted by Wisconsin Health News, lawyers and physicians discussed the fallout from the U.S....
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Property Taxes#Corporate Tax#Southwest Louisiana#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Itep
KPVI Newschannel 6

California faces a housing/wildfire conundrum | Dan Walters

California must ramp up housing construction to reduce the ever-widening gap between supply and demand and ease the high shelter costs that drive families into poverty and contribute to the state’s homelessness crisis. However, given the seemingly nonstop series of uber-destructive wildfires California is experiencing, prudence dictates that we...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

SL Alabama, JK USA pay over $35,000 in child labor law fines

SL Alabama and JK USA have paid over $35,000 in fines in relation to a child labor investigation. Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced Tuesday morning that ADOL has issued and collected more than $35,000 in civil monetary penalties for violations of Alabama’s Child Labor Law.
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Slate of GOP-backed candidates targets Idaho college board posts

BOISE — When a slate of far-right candidates backed by the Kootenai County GOP Central Committee took over the majority on North Idaho College’s elected board of trustees, the result was two years of dysfunction for the nearly century-old community college, including the firing without cause of the college president, a half-million-dollar legal settlement, departure of most of the college’s top professional leadership and near-loss of its accreditation, endangering the ability of students to transfer credits.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wisconsin Gov. Evers receives $26.1 million, with the Democratic Party of Wisconsin as top donor

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to campaign finance reports made to the Wisconsin Ethics Commission, the governor received $26,110,543 in total contributions and spent $23,324,064 between January 1, 2021 and August 31, 2022. Evers is running for re-election in 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas Gov. Abbott receives $69.5 million this cycle, with S. Javaid Anwar as top individual donor

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott is the number one fundraiser in state politics in the 2022 election cycle so far. According to the most recent campaign finance reports made to the Texas Ethics Commission, the governor received $69,538,463 in total contributions and spent $68,042,038 between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. Abbott is running for re-election in 2022.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend

Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including several from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said the bust follows a year-long investigation involving several agencies into retail theft and fencing. The suspects are accused of taking part in a scheme to steal merchandise from area stores, sell the goods to others who would resell to people in different states.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy