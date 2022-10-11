ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Willie Moore Jr. to Be Featured In New Cleo TV Series ‘What’s Cooking: Atlanta’

By WMJS Staff
Joy 107.1
Joy 107.1
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1erta6_0iUeIIxJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Arn2m_0iUeIIxJ00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE WILLIE MOORE SHOW LIVE

New Show Alert!

Willie Moore Jr. will join comedian Vena E. ( @yesimprettyvee ) for the new show “ What’s Cooking: Atlanta .” Vena E. and Moore Jr. will be traveling around “The A” looking for the best eats, hottest restaurants, and some hidden gems.

Check out the trailer below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CLEO TV (@mycleotv)

Mark your calendars! “ What’s Cooking: Atlanta ” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 19th at 9:30/8:30c only on My Cleo TV !

