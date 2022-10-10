Read full article on original website
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Months after disastrous flooding in eastern Kentucky, the death toll has risen to 43, governor says
Months after catastrophic flooding upended many lives in Kentucky, the death toll has officially risen to 43, with two additional people dying from health complications related to the crisis and one person still missing, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday. "Let us pray for those families and all of eastern Kentucky...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence
ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Fishermen Accused of Cheating at Ohio Tournament Indicted
Two anglers accused of putting weights in fish they caught in an Ohio tournament back on Sept. 30 were indicted in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempting grand theft and possessing criminal tools on Wednesday, per The Associated Press.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say
A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
