Georgia State

Georgia meth trafficker given 19-year sentence

ALBANY — A defendant involved in a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking network directed by himself and another co-defendant from two Georgia prisons has been sentenced to federal prison for his crimes. Co-defendant Eric Gilbert, 46, of Calhoun State Prison, was sentenced to 228 months in prison to be followed...
GEORGIA STATE
Fishermen Accused of Cheating at Ohio Tournament Indicted

Two anglers accused of putting weights in fish they caught in an Ohio tournament back on Sept. 30 were indicted in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempting grand theft and possessing criminal tools on Wednesday, per The Associated Press.
CLEVELAND, OH
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
SPARTANBURG, SC

