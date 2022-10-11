Republican candidate for New York governor, and current NY congressman Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two strangers were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday. In a statement released by his office, Zeldin said that he does not know the identities of the two people who were shot, but that they were found under his porch and in the bushes in front of his home in Shirley, New York. The congressman and his wife were returning from a parade in the Bronx when the shooting occurred, but their teenage daughters were home and heard gunshots and screaming. Zeldin said his 16-year-old daughters locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911.

SHIRLEY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO