gohofstra.com
Hofstra Welcomes CAA Foes for Doubleheader Weekend; Hosts Morgan’s Message Game on Friday
Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra field hockey team returns home for a weekend of Colonial Athletic Association action, as the Pride hosts Monmouth on Friday, October 14, before hosting #25 William & Mary on Sunday, October 16. Friday's game is set to start at 3 p.m., and the opening draw on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Welcomes UNCW And Charleston To Start Homestand
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University women's soccer team begins a regular season ending three-game homestand Thursday night when it welcomes the Seahawks of UNCW to Hofstra Soccer Stadium for a 7 p.m. matchup. The Pride will then host Charleston Sunday at 12 p.m. as the team makes a push for a berth in the upcoming Colonial Athletic Association Championship.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Extends Unbeaten Streak To Nine With Convincing Win
Hempstead, NY - Eliot Goldthorp had a goal and two assists and six Hofstra players recorded at least one point as the Pride defeated visiting Saint Joseph's, 4-0, Tuesday night at Hofstra Soccer Stadium. The win was Hofstra's fourth consecutive and extended its unbeaten streak to nine games (8-0-1). The Pride, who received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Poll this week, improved to 9-2-1 on the season with the win, while Saint Joseph's dropped to 2-5-6.
gohofstra.com
Capazario Posts Top 10 Finish, Hofstra Third At Seawane Club Classic
Hewlett Harbor, NY - Dino Capazario shot a final round 73 (+1) and placed eighth at The Seawane Club Classic Tuesday afternoon. The three-team, 18-player tournament was hosted by LIU. Capazario was Hofstra's top finisher with a three-round score of 223 (+7) and his 73 was his best score of...
gohofstra.com
Red-Hot Hofstra Returns Home To Host Saint Joseph's
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra University men's soccer team, unbeaten in eight games, returns home Tuesday night to face Saint Joseph's in a non-conference matchup. Kick-off at Hofstra Soccer Stadium is set for 7 p.m. The game will be live streamed on FloFC with audio commentary provided by WRHU-FM (88.7)....
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Third After Two Rounds At The Seawane Club Classic
Hewlett Harbor, NY - Dino Capazario was Hofstra's top scorer over the first two rounds of The Seawane Club Classic, played Monday. Capazario totaled a 150 (+6) on the day following rounds of 74 (+2) and 76 (+4) and is eighth in the 18-player field. As a team, Hofstra is...
greaterlongisland.com
6 Long Island restaurants and counting; the story of Lily Flanagan’s group
Niall Crowe emigrated to the U.S. from Ireland 38 years ago, at 22 years old. He had $200 in his pocket and lived in a one-room apartment in East Islip with his brother. There was a shower, and they cooked their meals on a hot plate. Today, he eats well.
Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Westchester
Three third-prize winning tickets worth $50,000 for Monday's Powerball were purchased in New York, including two in Westchester County.
NBC New York
This Queens Neighborhood Was Just Named One of World's Trendiest Places to Live
Residents of one neighborhood in Queens should feel pretty cool -- because their home was just named one of the trendiest places to live in the world. According to the annual Time Out Index survey, Ridgewood is the fourth-coolest neighborhood on the planet for 2022. The magazine cited the neighborhood's...
Nassau County cops bust South American burglary ring
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A sophisticated ring of burglars from South America, who crossed the border three months ago, is accused of targeting an ethnic group on Long Island.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reported Wednesday, police say the suspects used lookouts and surveillance to follow unsuspecting victims.The Indian-American community is being targeted in a home burglary ring.According to the Nassau County Police Department, the suspects wore vests and posed as utility workers in Hicksville."They would watch those coming out of the Patel store or the jewelry store or getting their nails done. They follow them to their residence," Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick...
'A screaming red flag': Out of 144 civilian complaints, Nassau Police claim zero have any merit
James Jenkins sued Nassau County Police for excessive force. In the same time period, 30 people won court judgments against Nassau County Police for allegations of false arrest and excessive force. [ more › ]
WHEC TV-10
Three NY regions are current flu hotspots with 600 cases
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – So far, New York State has recorded 600 flu cases less than two weeks since the official start of the season. News10NBC talked to one local doctor who warns not to wait to get vaccinated. Doctors say after getting the flu shot it takes about a week for it to kick in.
2 teens shot outside of gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin's Long Island home
Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin’s twin daughters called the police Sunday after two people were shot outside of Zeldin’s Long Island home.
nypressnews.com
Hochul, Zeldin avoid crossing paths during NYC Columbus Day Parade as Adams blows kisses to hecklers
Mayor Adams dismissed a handful of hecklers with air kisses while Gov. Hochul and her Republican opponent avoided confrontation during Monday’s 78th annual Columbus Day Parade in Manhattan. Adams, Hochul, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.) and other Empire State politicians joined the crowds along Fifth Ave. to honor the contributions...
Popular catering hall Chateau Briand to close by end of year, state filing shows
The Scotto brothers also own and operate The Fox Hollow and The Somerley, both in Woodbury.
4 Nabbed Following Investigation Into String Of Home Burglaries In Nassau County
Four men are facing charges following an investigation into a string of home burglaries on Long Island. Nassau County Police were looking into several robberies in the North New Hyde Park area on Monday, Oct. 10, when they witnessed two of the suspects knock on the door of a South Street home and then walk away before circling the block multiple times after nobody answered, police said.
koxe.com
2 people shot in front of Long Island home of New York Rep. Lee Zeldin while daughters are inside
Republican candidate for New York governor, and current NY congressman Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two strangers were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday. In a statement released by his office, Zeldin said that he does not know the identities of the two people who were shot, but that they were found under his porch and in the bushes in front of his home in Shirley, New York. The congressman and his wife were returning from a parade in the Bronx when the shooting occurred, but their teenage daughters were home and heard gunshots and screaming. Zeldin said his 16-year-old daughters locked themselves in a bathroom and called 911.
Bomb squad clears suspected dynamite that closed Mamaroneck Avenue for hours
A road on the Harrison-Mamaroneck border was closed for several hours Wednesday after construction workers found what they thought was dynamite.
5 NYPD cops hurt in NYC pursuit, arrest of alleged LI abductor
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five NYPD officers were injured Wednesday night in the pursuit and arrest of a man suspected of abducting a woman on Long Island then fleeing into New York City, according to authorities. Holmark Garces, 33, allegedly forced a woman into a 1999 Toyota Corolla as she walked along Grant Avenue near […]
EPCAL buyer says it has ‘absolutely no plans’ for air freight ‘cargo terminal’ in Calverton, as Aguiar cautions public against ‘panic’
(Updated: Oct. 12, 7:53 a.m.) Calverton Aviation & Technology is walking back its presentation to the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency last month, maintaining that the plans unveiled at the IDA meeting did not depict an air cargo logistics hub at the Calverton Enterprise Park, as was reported by RiverheadLOCAL following the Sept. 21 meeting.
