ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Carbon monoxide leak at Pennsylvania day care center sends dozens to hospital: ‘Dangerously high levels’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGJJi_0iUeHmHC00

(NEXSTAR) – Dozens of people have been taken to the hospital after a carbon monoxide leak at a daycare center in Pennsylvania, according to local authorities.

First responders were alerted to the incident on Tuesday morning following reports of an unconscious child at the Happy Learning Smiles Center in Allentown, a spokesperson for the City of Allentown told Nexstar.

Upon arrival, one of the firefighter’s carbon monoxide (CO) monitors alerted the crew to a possible issue. The firefighter located a carbon monoxide/gas meter in the building, which indicated “dangerously high levels” of CO, the spokesperson said.

Fire officials told WPHL there were 25 children and 8 workers inside at the time of the incident. Of those, 28 were transported to local hospitals in the area, the Allentown Fire Department wrote in an update posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.

A triage center was also set up in the center’s parking lot, according to the city.

Investigators ultimately discovered the leak was caused by a malfunctioning heating unit and a blocked venting system. They noted the building did not have carbon monoxide detectors, which will be required for child care facilities under a new state law that has not fully taken effect yet.

The school will be closed while the updates are performed, the owner said.

Capt. John Christopher of the Allentown Fire Department had earlier told local outlet WFMZ that every ambulance in the city had responded to the day care center Tuesday morning. The station added that officials were calling the incident a “level 1 mass casualty” incident, meaning hospitals in the area should prepare to be overwhelmed.

All of the sickened individuals were said to be in stable condition, according to a city spokesperson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states

(KRQE) – A Michigan man has been accused of a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states, the Department of Justice announced. Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce. Federal investigators believe that Pricop, […]
ALLEN PARK, MI
NBC4 Columbus

Police make arrest in California serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California was arrested before dawn Saturday as he drove through the streets of Stockton, armed with a handgun and possibly searching for another victim, police said. Investigators began watching the suspect after receiving […]
STOCKTON, CA
NBC4 Columbus

Counties most concerned about climate change in Ohio

Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Allentown, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Allentown, PA
Health
Allentown, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Health
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State Highway Patrol adopts new policy for tattoos on troopers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The tattoo policy at the Ohio State Highway Patrol became a little more lenient on Friday. Effective immediately, current and future troopers are permitted to wear a long-sleeve uniform shirt to conceal their tattoos, Col. Charles Jones, who was appointed superintendent in August, announced in a news release. Before the change, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to check what scams are hitting Ohio the most

(WCMH) — Curious about what kinds of scams are happening in your neck of the woods? The Federal Trade Commission just launched a new tool so you can see for yourself, and in turn, protect yourself from becoming a victim. Here’s how it works: Go to the Federal Trade Commission’s data page to see a […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Day Care Center#Daycare Center#The Leak#Foodsafety#Diseases#General Health#Nexstar#Wphl
NBC4 Columbus

Data cloud dirties the Midwest atmosphere, study finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Central Ohio becomes a hub for cloud computing, energy researchers are worried about the impact computing facilities have on the atmosphere. A study published in August by data management consulting company Cirrus Nexus finds that carbon intensity in the atmosphere is consistently high in the Midwest — and higher than […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s largest hotel now open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Dems press party to invest in high stakes Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democrats across Ohio are pleading for help in the state’s Senate contest, afraid they may lose a winnable election unless national party leaders make major investments in the coming days. So far, the most powerful groups in Democratic politics have prioritized Senate pickup opportunities in North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania over Ohio, once […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio congressional map appealed to U.S. Supreme Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Four Ohio lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a set of state legislative maps that have already been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court. https://nbc4i.co/3T3oUOJ. Ohio congressional map appealed to U.S. Supreme Court. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Four Ohio lawmakers are asking the...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: U.S. Senate debate; Carey on Ohio investments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: Tim Ryan and JD Vance go toe-to-toe in their only statewide debate for Ohio’s Senate seat. “We have an opportunity to be the manufacturing powerhouse of the world,” Ryan said. “The arsenal of energy. I will never forget where I came from.” “At the end of […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Mother of George Wagner IV testifies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- Four Ohio lawmakers are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a set of state legislative maps that have already been rejected by the Ohio Supreme Court. https://nbc4i.co/3T3oUOJ. Storm Team 4: Midday Forecast for Friday, Oct. 14. Storm Team 4: Midday Forecast for Friday, Oct. 14.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Beautiful weekend, turning sharply colder Monday with gusty winds

We enjoyed another crisp breezy, fall day, with patchy clouds and a light southwest breeze. An upper-level disturbance pushed east with the first in a series of cold fronts. The afternoon was a little milder, with readings reaching mid-60s, though still slightly below normal. The sky tonight will be mostly clear, after mid-level clouds move […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

40K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy