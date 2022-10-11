Freak Hail Storm Seriously Damages Fort Stockton High School

FORT STOCKTON – A massive hail storm blew through Fort Stockton on Monday night causing wide spread damage across town.

According to the national weather service, on Oct. 10, hail drifts reached three feet and flooding in some areas reached more than that. The buildings that took the most damages were large buildings such as Fort Stockton High School. Here are photos from the area.

The following is a press release sent out by Fort Stockton ISD:

Due to the flooding and leaks at our facilities caused by the T-Storm and heavy hail. FSISD is canceling student classes tomorrow. Staff day starts at 8:30am to identify and address issues at each campus and facilities.

Please share this information ASAP. Please be safe and check on friends and family.

Although students had the day off, football players with the Fort Stockton Panthers volunteered to help clean up the hospital in Fort Stockton.

Name Football Players in Fort Stockton Copyright

It is unclear when the damages will be fixed as this was one of the largest hail storms in Fort Stockton's history.