kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Listed on This Major Cryptocurrency Exchange: Details
One of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, BitMex, announced that six new cryptocurrencies will soon be listed on its platform. Among others, the Shiba Inu token, SHIB, will be available for trading on BitMex. Thanks to the listing, users will be able to convert, deposit and withdraw SHIB to their...
crowdfundinsider.com
US Department of Treasury Targets Bittrex, Crypto Exchange Hit with Two Enforcement Actions, Penalty Totals $53 Million
The US Department of Treasury has revealed two enforcement actions against the crypto exchange Bittrex. According to a statement issued by Treasury, Bittrex has settled for $24 million with the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and for $29 million with Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). Bittrex is based in Bellevue, Washington and is currently ranked as the 26th largest crypto exchange in the world.
ambcrypto.com
European Parliament Committee approves MiCA crypto framework
The European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) on 10 October approved the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework. It was only in the last week that the European Council approved the final text of MiCA. Stefan Berger, a member of the ECON, confirmed the news on Twitter. The...
UK’s FCA Warns Consumers That FTX Is Not Authorised In The Country
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that FTX wasn’t authorized to offer financial products or services. FTX has offered similar warnings in the past, most notably with respect to Binance. U.K. regulators have taken a number of steps to introduce control over the market. The United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Before you make your next trade in October, read this
The last four months have been marked by a “boring” price action from the leading coin, Bitcoin [BTC], data from on-chain intelligence platform Santiment revealed. In the past few weeks, BTC’s price oscillated strangely between the $19,000 price region and the psychological $20,000 price region. Noticeably, the...
Yahoo!
Bitcoin and ethereum prices fall as crypto markets slide
Bitcoin and ethereum prices have dropped as the entire cryptocurrency market falls below the $1tn level. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) spent much of Monday trading sideways before a fall on Tuesday to around $19,050, seeing the digital asset fall roughly 2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH-USD) fell further, down almost...
kitco.com
OECD reveals its new Crypto-asset Reporting Framework
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) was constructed in response to a G20 request that the OECD develop a...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Google To Accept Bitcoin, Crypto For Cloud Services In Coinbase Partnership
Google will enable a subset of customers to pay for cloud services with bitcoin and cryptocurrency. The new payment method will go live early next year in a partnership with Coinbase. The exchange will migrate its data platform to Google Cloud. Google will start accepting bitcoin and cryptocurrency as payment...
Benzinga
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $41M Worth Of Ethereum Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $41,463,791 of Ethereum ETH/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0xb3aba05486a34bfd2bc91864df930266b2753d81. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges...
bitcoinist.com
Crypto Analysts Believe That It is Only a Matter of Time Before Big Eyes Coin Overtakes Solana and Dai
Cryptocurrencies began as a way to take financial power away from centralized systems like banks and other institutions and give that power back to the people. The launch of Bitcoin (BTC) started a true revolution. A lot has changed within finance since then, and now the masses have control over their currency and don’t have to depend on these financial institutions. Solana (SOL) and Dai (DAI) have built strong followings within the crypto industry because of all they have to offer, but Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a new meme coin, is set to outperform them with all it has to offer.
kitco.com
Crypto adoption in the Middle East expands as the region gets its first Bitcoin ETP
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. On Wednesday, 21 Shares, a global provider of cryptocurrency exchange-trading products (ETP), debuted the launch of a physically-backed...
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
ambcrypto.com
Coinbase secures its crypto license in Singapore, but…
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase, announced that Singapore’s central bank had approved it to provide payment services in the city-state. Individuals and institutions can now use services for digital payment tokens thanks to the in-principle approval the central bank granted to crypto firms last year. The firms are also subject to regulation by the central bank under the Payment Services Act.
thebiochronicle.com
India’s Crypto Guidelines Will Be Implemented This Month; The Government Will Decide If Wallet Trading Is Legal
A Financial Stability Board (FSB) report due in October will assist the government decide whether to ban cryptocurrency transactions through wallets and would establish a legislative framework for dealing with crypto trading in India, according to a senior government official. According to the person, who spoke on the condition of...
ambcrypto.com
Algorand [ALGO] embraces USDC native to Ethereum through…
Algorand may not be the most popular blockchain network but it has quickly been climbing up the ranks. It owes this growth to the rapid development aimed at leveraging the demand for fast and affordable layer-1 solutions. Its latest development features the rollout of Ethereum native USDC through the newly...
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum and Solana Disrupt Venture Capital With Coinbase-Backed DAODAO
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 12th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched DAODAO, a breakthrough cross-chain fundraising platform. DAODAO allows entrepreneurs to launch fundraising rounds with coins immediately tradeable on an on-chain order-book exchange. Founders...
forkast.news
Fed’s top bank watchdog eyes new regulation for banks doing crypto
Crypto-asset related activities may pose “novel risks” to banks and their customers, prompting the U.S. Federal Reserve to develop further regulations, Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said in a speech Wednesday at D.C. Fintech Week. Fast facts. “The board is working with our colleagues at the...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Beats Out Binance, Lands Regulatory Approval in Singapore
Coinbase beat out other large firms to provide crypto services in the city-state, which continues to send mixed messages to crypto firms. Coinbase has received regulatory approval from Singapore’s central bank and financial watchdog, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), to provide payment services in the country. The in-principle...
