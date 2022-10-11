Read full article on original website
Todd R
1d ago
Android behind in times?! lmao. iPhone just got an update that allowed something that Android had since 2013! Android has ALWAYS been light-years ahead of Apple.
Reply
10
Piciurs Piciurs
1d ago
Android being behind? What?? Whomever wrote this is a moron. iOS is always years behind on features. Hell they haven’t gotten with the times on charger ports or the standard for messaging. Just to name a few. And there’s WAY MORE.
Reply
9
Dab
1d ago
lmao android has been ahead of ios so long. 90% of ios features android already had
Reply
12
Related
Here's When Daylight Saving Time Will End in Illinois This Year
Days have been getting noticeably shorter in recent weeks, but in just over a month, clocks will take a huge leap backward as daylight saving time will officially come to an end. Daylight saving time took effect in March, giving most Americans more daylight at the end of the day,...
Say It Ain’t Snow – National Weather Service Forecasts Above Average Precipitation for Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois This Winter
I know, I know. Fall just started. If you're the type who longs for the days of pumpkin spice everything, breaking out the sweatshirts and sitting around the fire pit on a cool autumn night after sweating it out during the hot and humid summer days we suffer through every year in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, I imagine you just want to enjoy these days now that they're finally here and not put any thought into what may come once they're over. I totally get that, and you should. However, I'm the type who thinks it's good to know what's coming so we can try and prepare accordingly. And, if what the National Weather Service is forecasting this winter for our region plays out as they think it could, we need to be prepared with our snow shovels in hand.
Bobcat kitten found alone, taken to Illinois wildlife center
JERSEY COUNTY, Ill. – A bobcat kitten was taken to an Illinois wildlife center after she was found alone in Montgomery County, Illinois. The kitten was taken to Treehouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois on Friday, September 16, according to clinic supervisor Kerry Lennartz said. The Illinois Department of Conservation found her while they were […]
If You See This Beauty in Kentucky, You Should Kill It
I know why invasive species are invasive. I get it. And it seems there have been a lot more in Kentucky in recent years. Wild pigs and those pesky Asian carp spring to mind. And if I'm given the green light to kill an invasive creature--I'm thinking more along the lines of insects now--no problem. I kill mosquitos and flies all the time. I've got this--not before the mosquitos make a dot-to-dot coloring book out of my legs, but I'm on it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Report Says Missouri & Illinois Places Likely Nuclear Targets
I'm not into fearmongering so I share this with a big emphasis that this is an event that I still find extremely unlikely to happen. But, I share because there's an updated list of what places would be most likely targets if a nuclear confrontation happened and there are Missouri and Illinois locations that are high on the list.
This Corvette Was Hidden Behind a Brick Wall in a Maine Grocery Store for 27 Years
Imagine purchasing a slick new Corvette. Imagine driving it around town and hitting up your usual spots, feeling the Maine summer breeze and fresh air. Now imagine after only about five years of owning the car, you no longer want to drive it and would rather just seal it away inside a brick vault. And that brick vault will remain closed for nearly three decades.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
Major Walgreens update announced that is terrible news to thousands of shoppers ahead of holiday season
WALGREENS has made a major announcement that will affect thousands of shoppers. The popular retail pharmacy giant is the latest to announce closures ahead of the holiday season, with one scheduled for November 16. A store in Craig, Colorado, with a staff of 16 will be the first of several...
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
State Stimulus Check Updates: October 2022
According to NBC Bay Area, California's Franchise Tax Board is expecting about 90% of the payments to be made by the end of October. Individuals earning between $75,000 and $125,000 will get $250 each, plus another $250 if they have dependents.
Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 people before his crimes were discovered. These are the victims and what we knew about them
Those involved with the Netflix show "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" have said the goal was to tell the victims' stories and not provide Dahmer's point of view. But the 10-episode series spends little time with anyone besides Dahmer. That focus has led to criticism of the show, both from media outlets and from family members...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Disney hikes prices for Disneyland, California Adventure
The cost of visiting Disney's Anaheim theme parks increased again today, Disney officials confirmed. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179, based on the day. Days are separated into seven "tiers," with all but the cheapest tiers increasing in price as of Tuesday. The increases...
WIFR
iPhone 14 reportedly dials 911 during roller coaster rides
(CNN) - The iPhone 14′s new crash detection feature is causing problems for users who ride roller coasters. Apple’s latest phone is reportedly experiencing its own accident on roller coasters by dialing 911. The feature has set off false alarms for emergency personnel near Cincinnati’s Kings Island Amusement...
Best Amusement Parks in America (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best amusement parks in America, there are a few things you'll want to keep in mind. Disneyland's Tomorrowland Skyway to See The Park from the Sky.Image by VintageBlue from Pixabay.
Illinois' Favorite Halloween Movie is a Classic From 1958, List Says
For some, Halloween is a time for fun costumes, trick-or-treating, and friendly ghosts. For others, it's all about watching as many spooky movies as possible -- with some much scarier than others. Using data from Google Trends and Rotten Tomatoes, a new survey from Wishlisted recently analyzed the most popular...
Q985
Rockford, IL
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 24