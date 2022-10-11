Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cowboys BREAKING: Sign Cooper Rush to New Contract? Stephen Jones Reveals Plan
The Dallas Cowboys offense is winning Cooper Rush, but that doesn't mean it's thriving. Still, there is value here ...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday
The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster. Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Packers News
If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham. When the dust...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eli Manning Speaks Out About Controversial Roughing-the-Passer Calls
Eli Manning doesn’t buy into the belief the NFL is getting “soft” when it comes to protecting the quarterback. Despite popular opinion, the New York Giants legend thinks the league is doing the right thing by safeguarding its most valuable position. In an interview with Yahoo Sports,...
Sporting News
Alex Smith rips Commanders' Ron Rivera for 'driving the bus' over Carson Wentz
Alex Smith knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. Ron Rivera may not. Smith finished out his career under Rivera in Washington, working his way back from a devastating leg injury that robbed him of the twilight of his career. But as much as Smith appreciated the opportunity to finish his career under Ron Rivera, he doesn't appreciate his damning comments from over the weekend.
Giants player stuck in London after win over Packers (UPDATE)
The New York Giants will be a man short Wednesday at practice. That’s because punter Jamie Gillan was forced to stay behind following Sunday’s 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers in London. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:. #Giants P Jamie Gillan remains in London following the...
Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns
Deshaun Watson continues to serve an 11-game suspension stemming from dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations. However, the quarterback returned to the Cleveland Browns facility on Monday. Watson is allowed to partake in meetings and access the weight room and treatment from team trainers. Per Chris Easterling of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
A Single Decision Has Transformed the New York Giants From a Fluttering Franchise to a Potential Contender
The Brian Daboll hire is already paying off for the New York Giants. The post A Single Decision Has Transformed the New York Giants From a Fluttering Franchise to a Potential Contender appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Are the Giants underutilizing Saquon Barkley as a pass catcher?
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There has been something of a miracle at the Meadowlands this season, and it's not just that the Giants are 4-1. It's how they've done it — with one of the worst passing games, and very likely the worst receiving corps in the league.
PODCAST: Should Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones be in Giants' long-term plans?
This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the New York Giants’ incredible upset of the Green Bay Packers in London and the changing culture in East Rutherford. We also discuss the resurgence of both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Is the duo tied together? Should they both be considered a part of the Giants’ long-term plans? And what sort of contract is Jones worthy of?
Comments / 0