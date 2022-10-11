ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday

The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster. Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Packers News

If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham. When the dust...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Sporting News

Alex Smith rips Commanders' Ron Rivera for 'driving the bus' over Carson Wentz

Alex Smith knows a thing or two about quarterbacking. Ron Rivera may not. Smith finished out his career under Rivera in Washington, working his way back from a devastating leg injury that robbed him of the twilight of his career. But as much as Smith appreciated the opportunity to finish his career under Ron Rivera, he doesn't appreciate his damning comments from over the weekend.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Kevin Stefanski Reacts To Deshaun Watson's Return To Browns

Deshaun Watson continues to serve an 11-game suspension stemming from dozens of sexual assault and harassment allegations. However, the quarterback returned to the Cleveland Browns facility on Monday. Watson is allowed to partake in meetings and access the weight room and treatment from team trainers. Per Chris Easterling of the...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
FOX Sports

Are the Giants underutilizing Saquon Barkley as a pass catcher?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — There has been something of a miracle at the Meadowlands this season, and it's not just that the Giants are 4-1. It's how they've done it — with one of the worst passing games, and very likely the worst receiving corps in the league.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PODCAST: Should Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones be in Giants' long-term plans?

This week on the Giants Wire Podcast, we discuss the New York Giants’ incredible upset of the Green Bay Packers in London and the changing culture in East Rutherford. We also discuss the resurgence of both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Is the duo tied together? Should they both be considered a part of the Giants’ long-term plans? And what sort of contract is Jones worthy of?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy