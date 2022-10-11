Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Reception announced for Dr. Edney and Dr. Turner
The Honorable Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. and Project CHAMPIONS will be celebrating the new leadership of the Mississippi State Department of Health and are inviting you to join them for this momentous occasion. Dr. Daniel Edney has been promoted as our new State Health Officer. Dr. Edney served the Vicksburg community for more than 30 thirty years in his private practice before joining the Mississippi State Department of Health. Dr. Edney is one of Vicksburg’s finest and we are so honored to celebrate him. Dr. Justin Turner has been selected as our new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Turner is the youngest and first African American to hold this position. Dr. Turner is the CEO of Turner Care, LLC, he is the recipient of numerous community awards and is dedicated to a healthier Mississippi. His commitment to service is unparalleled. In the words of Dr. Edney about Dr. Turner, “Service is not just what he does – it’s who he is.”
mageenews.com
Robert Murry Keith of Magee, Mississippi
On the morning of October 13, 2022 loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Robert Murry Keith, 84, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
tippahnews.com
Mississippi State Fire Academy holds dual graduations
JACKSON–Two classes recently graduated from the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) in Jackson. On Thursday, the graduation for Firefighter Class 199 and the MS Executive Fire Officer (MEFO) Program was held inside the No. 1 Fire Academy Auditorium. Congressman Michael Guest was the guest speaker at the prestigious event.
WAPT
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
New Pittsburgh Courier
‘Coach Prime’ fuels an HBCU football feud…’Is it good for the game?’
Alabama State University, head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. (Photo courtesy of Crescent City Sports) While the college football world remains enamored with Jackson State University head coach Deion Sanders, Alabama State University head coach Eddie Robinson Jr., is not a fan. Following Jackson State’s road victory over Alabama State on...
Vicksburg Post
MACCC football roundup: Hinds, Holmes, Northwest and Jones notch blowout wins; Northeast stuns EMCC
After a season full of starts, stops and nailbiters, Hinds Community College finally got to enjoy a blowout. Jeffrey Pittman scored three rushing touchdowns, and Hinds’ defense forced five turnovers as the Eagles wiped out Itawamba Community College 34-7 on Thursday. It was only the second time this season...
‘Belle Collective’ Star Lateshia Pearson Serves Black Women Entrepreneurs Financial Literacy Over Brunches
Lateshia Pearson of OWN Network’s Belle Collective is an entrepreneur and certified life coach building an empire with sisterhood in mind. A Pelahatchie Belle at heart, Pearson is uniting Black women all around her home state of Mississippi to fill the need most Black entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners don’t have access to: support.
WLBT
Local church transforming building into sports complex
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One local church is working to provide a safe and fun outlet for young people in South Jackson in hopes of getting them off the streets and cutting down on crime. New Horizon Ministries is working to transform an old, large warehouse into a sports and...
WTOK-TV
Lake Coach Tate Hanna remembers Travis Jones
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Lake High School head football coach, Tate Hanna, talked Friday afternoon about Travis Jones, the senior who died after being shot Thursday night near old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road. Head Coach Tate Hannah said Jones was an outstanding player and person, on and off...
Madison County Journal
Madison receives national honor
Madison the City received top honors for the prestigious 2022 America in Bloom National Awards Program announced earlier this month. The city received special recognition for its Celebrating Heritage from its Advisors. Steve Zwiep and Douglas Airhart, AIB Advisors, spent two days in the summer touring the community, meeting municipal officials, residents, and volunteers.
ourmshome.com
Vicksburg Veteran Grows Locally-Sourced Sauce Company
Gardening can make you feel more relaxed and peaceful. Focusing your attention on the immediate and physical tasks of gardening can reduce negative thoughts and feelings and help keep you in the present moment. Spending time outside around plants or having a variety indoors can ease stress for many people. That is why after a tour in Afghanistan, Marine veteran Al Winschel turned to gardening as a therapeutic way to relax from the stress of post-military service.
WLOX
Analysis: Most Miss. law enforcement agencies don’t comply with state law because of how they report crimes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four years after Mississippi lawmakers required every law enforcement agency in the state to change how they track and report crimes, fewer than half of those organizations have actually done that, according to data provided by the state’s department of public safety. The initiative, which...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi teen football player shot to death on Thursday night
A Mississippi High School football player was shot and killed on Thursday night. Lake High School football player Travis Jones has been identified as the deceased in the event that occurred at the intersection of Old Highway 80 and Johnson Town Road in Scott County. The shooting is being handled...
Albany Herald
Deion Sanders’s Jackson State Vision Is All Going to Plan
A few seconds remained on the clock. Jackson State was putting the finishing touches on a 66–24 defeat of Grambling State, a typical score for a team that, openly and unabashedly, sets its sights not on merely winning games but on dominating. Devonta Davis, a Jackson State linebacker, whipped a wad of tape off his fingers and fired it toward a garbage can behind the JSU bench.
Lake football player shot, killed in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lake High School football player died in a shooting in Scott County on Thursday. The shooting happened on Johnson Town Road around 3:30 p.m. Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said once deputies arrived, they found 18-year-old Travis Jones had been shot, and his vehicle had crashed into the woods. […]
Mississippi Link
Jackson trash – time and pressure
In the 1994 drama The Shawshank Redemption, Morgan Freeman’s character, Red, delivered some amazing and memorable lines; one that I think of often is “Geology is the study of pressure and time. That’s all it takes really, pressure and time.” And it’s just that way with our City of Jackson trash collection fiasco.
Vicksburg Post
OPEN FOR BLESSINGS: Storehouse Community Food Pantry opens doors at new location
The Storehouse Community Food Pantry opened its doors Wednesday at its new location, Travelers Rest Baptist Church, 718 Bowmar Ave. The Storehouse Community Food Pantry is a non-profit organization that distributes food to residents in Warren County who are in emergency situations and for transients in need of food. For anyone interested in financially supporting the food pantry, donations can be mailed to Storehouse Community Food Pantry, P.O. Box 820914, Vicksburg, MS, 39182.
WAPT
Mississippi River drops to startlingly low levels
JACKSON, Miss. — Tuesday marked one month without rain in Central Mississippi, and it's taking a toll on the Mississippi River. Vicksburg, alone, has seen only 0.8 of an inch of rain since Sept. 1, which puts the city well over a 3-inch deficit. The Warren County Emergency Management...
mageenews.com
James Ham, 63 of Magee
James Ham, 63 of Magee, MS passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, October 4, 1959.
mageenews.com
Burn Ban in Effect for County
A burn ban was implemented during the Simpson County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, October 14, 2022. All residents of Simpson County are warned of no burning allowed until further notice.
