KSDK

A Place to Call Home: Savannah

Savannah is a fun young lady who enjoys life to its fullest. She is always ready for and adventure and makes friends easily wherever she goes. Savannah does well in school and doesn't like to miss a day. She is compassionate and willing to give of her time and belongings to cheer others up. Savannah loves one-on-one attention and craves social interaction. She is learning to cook and loves any opportunity she can get to help with family meals. Savannah is also a typical teen who loves electronics, video games, music, singing, and dancing. She is outgoing and you can usually find her laughing! Savannah is a blessing to have around. This sweet teen is also a huge animal lover, so if there is a dog nearby, you can bet Savannah will be right there on the ground playing with it. A home with a pet would be ideal, although that is definitely not a requirement. This fun teen also has a little wish. She would like a skateboard and helmet. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.
CBS Chicago

Child who spent his first 1,000 days of life in a hospital goes home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check out this kid's smile!Who could blame the boy for being so happy? He's going home from the hospital for the first time ever! And he got quite the send off Tuesday, after spending the 1,000 days or so of his life in the hospital.CBS 2's Shardaa Gray takes us to La Rabida Hospital. Francesco Bruno will be three in December. He has seen nothing but hospital walls his whole life, relying on a ventilator to breathe and tubes that help him eat.But on Tuesday, that all changed."We're very happy, nervous, tense, scared, overwhelmed, really happy, overjoyed....
In Touch Weekly

‘Girls Incarcerated’ Star Aubrey Wilson Dies at Age 22, Family Confirms: ‘We Are Devastated’

Gone too soon. Girls Incarcerated: Young and Locked Up star Aubrey Wilson has died at the age of 22, her family confirms to In Touch. “We are devastated. I am a private person, but this is a little different,” Aubrey’s grandmother, Robin Waters, tells In Touch in a statement. “I want all the people who loved her to find some comfort in the fact that she is at peace. And maybe it could help someone else who is in that position.”
Someecards

Dad punishes son for 'not liking' their dog, son and mom are furious.

The age-old question of whether there are people who don't like dogs is finally answered on this popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit. OP is trying to achieve a childhood dream. My wife (39F) and I (42M) have three sons, Alex (15), Dylan (11), and Jake...
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Claire should have been at school today and Susi celebrating her 15th birthday. Instead, the best friends are dead after a tragic series of events that has rocked a small town

One of two teenage girls tragically killed in a horror car crash and allegedly abandoned by two underage boys was due to celebrate her 15th birthday the following day. Claire Kepaoa, 15, and Susi Kopy, 14 were found dead by emergency services in a Toyota sedan on the Monaro Highway, in Hume, ACT, about 8.10am on Sunday.
KSDK

Are Black Cats Actually Bad Luck?

Are black cats actually bad luck? Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of ACANA pet food.
Slate

My Daughter Seems to Think Helping Me at Christmas Is a Huge Burden

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. It seems early to be worrying about Christmas, but here we are. I’m a man in a family of mostly women (my wife, two daughters, one daughter-in-law, mother, two sisters, and three nieces). My brothers-in-law are easy to buy gifts for and my wife buys the gifts for her father, but I struggle buying presents for everyone else. I know they all want jewelry or beauty products or some book series I have no idea about. I work an incredibly stressful job and have limited time for shopping, not to mention that I don’t feel at all at home in stores that sell what they want.
CBS Minnesota

Looking for a historical tour fit for Halloween chills? Try the Haunted Depot Tour

It's the time of year ghosts and goblins come out to play. And there's a tour people are "dying" to be a part of -- it's the Haunted Depot Tour, and you can see more about it in the video above.CynCity Tours also offers a "Gangsterland" Walking Tour and a "Ghosts and Gables" Haunted Summit Avenue tour.The tours are handicap accessible and for the outdoor tours, you can bring your dog.For more information, click here. 
KXAN

Update Your Bath Or Shower For The Holidays With Expo Home Improvement

The holidays are coming up, and many are thinking about how they can treat themselves to a great gift, like updating their bath or shower. Amanda McDaniel, director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about treating yourself to an affordable bath or shower on any budget and their one-day installation.
