Savannah is a fun young lady who enjoys life to its fullest. She is always ready for and adventure and makes friends easily wherever she goes. Savannah does well in school and doesn't like to miss a day. She is compassionate and willing to give of her time and belongings to cheer others up. Savannah loves one-on-one attention and craves social interaction. She is learning to cook and loves any opportunity she can get to help with family meals. Savannah is also a typical teen who loves electronics, video games, music, singing, and dancing. She is outgoing and you can usually find her laughing! Savannah is a blessing to have around. This sweet teen is also a huge animal lover, so if there is a dog nearby, you can bet Savannah will be right there on the ground playing with it. A home with a pet would be ideal, although that is definitely not a requirement. This fun teen also has a little wish. She would like a skateboard and helmet. If you would like to learn more about becoming part of her life or granting her little wish, please call the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition at 1-800-FOSTER3.

