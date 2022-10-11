Read full article on original website
Burn Ban in Effect for County
A burn ban was implemented during the Simpson County Board of Supervisors meeting Friday, October 14, 2022. All residents of Simpson County are warned of no burning allowed until further notice.
Meet the Man in charge of the Ambulance Service
Friday morning, October 14, 2022, Dr. Mike Cole, Ambulance Services Director for Covington County Hospitals, stopped by MageeNews.com informing the public about the services in our county.
Robert Murry Keith of Magee, Mississippi
On the morning of October 13, 2022 loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, Robert Murry Keith, 84, passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
James Ham, 63 of Magee
James Ham, 63 of Magee, MS passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his home in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, October 4, 1959.
