Massachusetts State

wgbh.org

This election's most interesting race? Amore vs. DiZoglio for Mass. Auditor

Anthony Amore, the Republican candidate for auditor, is his party's best bet to retain a sliver of statewide power — but he faces two big obstacles. His opponent, state Senator Diana DiZoglio, is a political dynamo with a proven record of challenging the Democratic establishment from the inside. And Amore's central argument — that Massachusetts voters want, and need, a Republican watchdog on Beacon Hill — hasn't been tested since the end of the Trump presidency and the Jan. 6 insurrection. Throw in the fact that Amore is the only statewide candidate endorsed by outgoing Governor Charlie Baker in the current election cycle, making his fate a test of Baker's clout, and it's fair to say the oft-overlooked auditor's race is the most interesting statewide contest of 2022.
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals

“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
wgbh.org

3 stories GBH News is following this week

GBH News Assignment Editor Matt Baskin joined GBH All Things Considered Host Arun Rath to talk about what stories our newsroom is following closely this week, from the migrants who landed on Martha’s Vineyard, slow zones on the Orange Line to historic Lakota artifacts that are being returned. This transcript has been lightly edited.
WNAW 94.7

This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors

During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
wgbh.org

Nearly 100 cats come to Massachusetts in wake of Hurricane Ian

More than 90 cats arrived in Massachusetts from Florida in the past few weeks, before and after Hurricane Ian tore through the state and displaced animals. The storm appears to be Florida’s deadliest since 1935, by some accounts killing at least 117 people since the storm hit nearly two weeks ago. The devastation has left local and national nonprofits working day and night to support the recovery effort. In Massachusetts, that has meant shelters taking in animals from Florida, in order to free up room there for pets that have been displaced by the storm.
spectrumnews1.com

Local heating assistance applications up 230% from last year

WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its 2022 Winter Fuels Outlook, which shows consumers are likely to pay 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last. The projections have local relief organizations like the Worcester Community Action Council taking more calls than usual,...
whdh.com

Puppy shot and paralyzed in Kentucky up for adoption in Mass.

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A mixed-breed puppy who had been shot and paralyzed was found dragging himself around during the Kentucky flooding. He now has a new set of wheels as he looks for a new home. Sweet Paws Rescue volunteers from Massachusetts found the puppy, since named Baby Steven,...
WMUR.com

WMUR named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire among other awards

MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR has once again been named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire. Ten first-place awards were accepted by WMUR at Tuesday night's New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters Granite Mike Awards. Among the awards included best newscasts, spot news for Monadnock flooding coverage and documentary...
97.5 WOKQ

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
WSBS

Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19

Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
WUPE

Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?

We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

