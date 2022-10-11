Read full article on original website
This election's most interesting race? Amore vs. DiZoglio for Mass. Auditor
Anthony Amore, the Republican candidate for auditor, is his party's best bet to retain a sliver of statewide power — but he faces two big obstacles. His opponent, state Senator Diana DiZoglio, is a political dynamo with a proven record of challenging the Democratic establishment from the inside. And Amore's central argument — that Massachusetts voters want, and need, a Republican watchdog on Beacon Hill — hasn't been tested since the end of the Trump presidency and the Jan. 6 insurrection. Throw in the fact that Amore is the only statewide candidate endorsed by outgoing Governor Charlie Baker in the current election cycle, making his fate a test of Baker's clout, and it's fair to say the oft-overlooked auditor's race is the most interesting statewide contest of 2022.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals
“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker reclaims his status as America’s most popular governor, survey says
BOSTON — A new survey says that Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker is America’s most popular governor once again. Less than a month away from elections the two-term Republican reclaimed the top spot in the annual Morning Consult poll as the most popular governors. According to the latest survey,...
3 stories GBH News is following this week
GBH News Assignment Editor Matt Baskin joined GBH All Things Considered Host Arun Rath to talk about what stories our newsroom is following closely this week, from the migrants who landed on Martha’s Vineyard, slow zones on the Orange Line to historic Lakota artifacts that are being returned. This transcript has been lightly edited.
'Soupman' accused of stealing thousands from nonprofit founded for son who died in Maine
The man known as “Soupman” is accused of taking thousands of dollars from a Massachusetts nonprofit he founded. Peter Kelleher began serving soup from his home in Massachusetts in 2017 to people experiencing homelessness. He began doing this after his son, who lived in Bangor, died of an...
Opioid overdose alert issued for 4 RI communities
Health officials recorded a recent increase in non-fatal opioid overdoses in Cumberland, Lincoln, Smithfield, and North Smithfield.
Marylou’s Coffee Expands to Their Most Northern Location but When Will a New Hampshire Spot Open
Whether you like it or not, there is no denying that Marylou's Coffee has grown into one of the fastest coffee brands in New England. It's getting popular...quickly. With a slogan of "best coffee in town," it must be pretty good, or a cocky coffee. Marylou’s first opened in 1986,...
This MA Psych Ward Was A True House Of Horrors
During the early part of the 20th century, Massachusetts had a dark reputation of being a state that was home to dozens of so-called "asylums" which were also known as psychiatric, mental health and behavioral health units. They specialized in treating individuals who suffered from schizophrenia, depression and bipolar disorders and they were NOT nice places in nature.
Nearly 100 cats come to Massachusetts in wake of Hurricane Ian
More than 90 cats arrived in Massachusetts from Florida in the past few weeks, before and after Hurricane Ian tore through the state and displaced animals. The storm appears to be Florida’s deadliest since 1935, by some accounts killing at least 117 people since the storm hit nearly two weeks ago. The devastation has left local and national nonprofits working day and night to support the recovery effort. In Massachusetts, that has meant shelters taking in animals from Florida, in order to free up room there for pets that have been displaced by the storm.
New bill would set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
Local heating assistance applications up 230% from last year
WORCESTER, Mass. - On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its 2022 Winter Fuels Outlook, which shows consumers are likely to pay 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last. The projections have local relief organizations like the Worcester Community Action Council taking more calls than usual,...
Puppy shot and paralyzed in Kentucky up for adoption in Mass.
GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A mixed-breed puppy who had been shot and paralyzed was found dragging himself around during the Kentucky flooding. He now has a new set of wheels as he looks for a new home. Sweet Paws Rescue volunteers from Massachusetts found the puppy, since named Baby Steven,...
Passionate Boston ‘Donut Lover’ Flies Family to Connecticut Just For Krispy Kreme
Where I am from, the most popular donuts, meaning the most readily available was something called 'Daylight Donuts', but I darn sure wouldn't catch a flight to go and get some. Apparently, someone in Boston did just that when he wanted the sweet taste of his favorite donut in the world, he let nothing stop him.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
WMUR named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire among other awards
MANCHESTER, N.H. — WMUR has once again been named Television Station of the Year in New Hampshire. Ten first-place awards were accepted by WMUR at Tuesday night's New Hampshire Association of Broadcasters Granite Mike Awards. Among the awards included best newscasts, spot news for Monadnock flooding coverage and documentary...
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Annoying Virus Continues to Hang on in Massachusetts…Not COVID-19
Folks throughout Massachusetts must be getting tired of sickness and viruses. I know I am. I mentioned in a previous post how my wife, daughter, and I were all under the weather for about 10 days. Luckily our sickness turned out to be negative for COVID-19. There are actually some other viruses that are going around Massachusetts that seem like they could be COVID but are not. You can read more about that by going here.
Have You Seen Pink Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Pink Mean?
We are now deep into one of my favorite months of the year, October. I love Halloween and have been enjoying driving by some decent Halloween displays throughout the Berkshires. Everything from electric chairs, purple & orange lights, ghouls, ghosts, and even full-blown Ghostbusters displays are just some of the sights I have seen when traveling throughout various towns in Berkshire County.
More cats and dogs from storm-ravaged Florida arrive in Mass. for adoption
The MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have continued to rescue animals impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida over the past few weeks and now the two groups are coming together to rescue even more pets in need. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, the organizations had vans on the ground at Bradley...
