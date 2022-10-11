ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Klinghoffer says playing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers was "enormously stifling creatively": "They’re an established band with an established sound"

By Jackson Maxwell, Joe Bosso
Guitar World Magazine
 2 days ago
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen discusses nerves over covering Eddie's guitar parts at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I didn’t even know if I could do it”

The multi-instrumentalist details his fast-tracked rehearsal process with Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Justin Hawkins, and why the tribute marked the perfect moment to play Van Halen music onstage. On September 3 and 27, Wolfgang Van Halen performed at Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Polyphia take a blues-rock turn in blistering guest spot with Steve Vai

The prog-rock pioneers swapped their trademark taps and meticulously composed melodies for pentatonic licks, lashings of wah and even a few “boomer bends”. Earlier this year, Polyphia announced they would be embarking on a guitar collaboration for the ages when they revealed electric guitar legend Steve Vai would have a cameo on a track from their upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Fingerstyle acoustic guitarist covers Slipknot's Before I Forget – and the results are astounding

Italian maestro Luca Stricagnoli puts his formidable skills on display while repurposing the Nine's Vol. 3 classic. Conventionally speaking, Slipknot’s music – with its walls of electric guitar and thundering percussion – is tailor-made to be played by nine musicians at high volume. But YouTuber Luca Stricagnoli’s approach to acoustic guitar playing is far from conventional.
ROCK MUSIC
guitar.com

Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”

Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
MUSIC
Person
John Frusciante
Guitar World Magazine

Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you

The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
MUSIC
Music
Guitar World Magazine

Al Di Meola: "I see a lot of young players online with such super-phenomenal technique – but very rarely do I see it in the framework of a composition"

The fusion guitar master shares his thoughts on the next generation of players, maintaining speed on the fretboard, and what makes his '59 Gibson Les Paul the best-sounding guitar he's ever played. Al Di Meola needs no introduction to the guitar-playing masses. His complex chordal figures, super speed-infused guitar solos,...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video

The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
BRONX, NY

