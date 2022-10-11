Josh Klinghoffer says playing with the Red Hot Chili Peppers was "enormously stifling creatively": "They’re an established band with an established sound"

Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses nerves over covering Eddie's guitar parts at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I didn’t even know if I could do it”
The multi-instrumentalist details his fast-tracked rehearsal process with Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Justin Hawkins, and why the tribute marked the perfect moment to play Van Halen music onstage. On September 3 and 27, Wolfgang Van Halen performed at Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at...
Guitar World Magazine
Polyphia take a blues-rock turn in blistering guest spot with Steve Vai
The prog-rock pioneers swapped their trademark taps and meticulously composed melodies for pentatonic licks, lashings of wah and even a few “boomer bends”. Earlier this year, Polyphia announced they would be embarking on a guitar collaboration for the ages when they revealed electric guitar legend Steve Vai would have a cameo on a track from their upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die.
Guitar World Magazine
Fingerstyle acoustic guitarist covers Slipknot's Before I Forget – and the results are astounding
Italian maestro Luca Stricagnoli puts his formidable skills on display while repurposing the Nine's Vol. 3 classic. Conventionally speaking, Slipknot’s music – with its walls of electric guitar and thundering percussion – is tailor-made to be played by nine musicians at high volume. But YouTuber Luca Stricagnoli’s approach to acoustic guitar playing is far from conventional.
guitar.com
Ozzy Osbourne: “Randy Rhoads didn’t have a nice thing to say about Eddie Van Halen”
Ozzy Osbourne offered some insight into the six-string rivalry between Randy Rhoads and Eddie Van Halen, during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. The Prince Of Darkness gave an interview to the publication in time for his just-out solo album, Patient Number 9. A number of cut interview topics – including Rhoads’ opinion of Van Halen – made it onto a follow-up article.
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
The Beatles Once Called This Paul McCartney Song ‘the Worst Track’ Ever
The Beatles members believed one Paul McCartney song was the ‘worst track’ ever, primarily due to the rigorous recording sessions
John Lennon Wrote 1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ as a Teen
John Lennon said one of the songs from The Beatles' 'Let It Be' involved a number with deep significance to him.
Guitar World Magazine
6 times the legendary “Greeny” Gibson Les Paul was used to create electric guitar magic
It's the mythical force behind some of the greatest pieces of guitar playing committed to record – here are Greeny's most notable performances at the hands of Peter Green, Gary Moore, Kirk Hammett and more…. In the annals of electric guitar history, few Gibson Les Pauls are as iconic...
Guitar World Magazine
Ritchie Blackmore based Smoke on the Water on a classical masterpiece – and the riff’s roots might surprise you
The Deep Purple legend divulged the origin of the riff in an interview back in 2007. But was he telling the truth?. It’s a fact of life that few four-note riffs are as legendary as Deep Purple’s Smoke on the Water. Heck, hardly any riff full-stop has had anywhere near the same cultural and musical impact the iconic 1972 track has had over the past five decades.
Corey Taylor says he exchanged "strained but civil" text messages with Joey Jordison before the drummer's death
Slipknot frontman has regrets that they never "talked to him as a group"
Led Zeppelin’s Airplane Didn’t Belong to Them and Cost $2,500 an Hour to Rent
Led Zeppelin’s airplane actually belonged to someone else and set the band back $2,500 an hour.
Guitar World Magazine
Tedeschi Trucks Band cover Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times – and it may well make you weep
Tedeschi Trucks Band spent the first week of October hosting a residency at their regular pitstop The Beacon Theatre, in New York. They’ve since shared one of the highlights from their closing night – a stunning, emotive and entirely unexpected cover of Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times.
Red Hot Chili Peppers start fast, finish strong, leave before fireworks at ACL Fest
Yes, there were fireworks—with or without the headliners. Longtime fans of the Austin City Limits Music Festival can be forgiven for their lukewarm response to spring’s news that the Red Hot Chili Peppers were playing. They did so in 2012 and 2017, and the band hasn’t enjoyed a crossover mainstay pop hit since...
Guitar World Magazine
Al Di Meola: "I see a lot of young players online with such super-phenomenal technique – but very rarely do I see it in the framework of a composition"
The fusion guitar master shares his thoughts on the next generation of players, maintaining speed on the fretboard, and what makes his '59 Gibson Les Paul the best-sounding guitar he's ever played. Al Di Meola needs no introduction to the guitar-playing masses. His complex chordal figures, super speed-infused guitar solos,...
Guitar World Magazine
10 times fans played guitar onstage with their heroes – and absolutely killed it
These fans were plucked from the crowd by their guitar idols, and answered the call in roof-raising style. What guitarist hasn't stood in front of their bedroom mirror, imagining the unlikely scenario of playing onstage with their guitar heroes?. For most players, it's nothing more than a pipe dream, but...
The Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones Played Saxophone on a Beatles Song and Paul McCartney Had Mixed Feelings
The Rolling Stones' Brian Jones played the saxophone on a Beatles song and Paul McCartney said the solo wasn't great but it was what the band wanted.
Red Hot Chili Peppers Play Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song Live for the First Time
In September, Red Hot Chili Peppers released the second single, “Eddie,” from their impending album. Return Of The Dream Canteen. The emotional track pays homage to Eddie Van Halen, who died in 2020. During their set at the Austin City Limits festival, the band played “Eddie” live for the first time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Guitar World Magazine
G&L's new CLF Research S-500 is a fan-inspired “retro-futurist dream” that blends original designs with contemporary appointments
Highlights of the guitar's spec sheet include Leo Fender's Magnetic Pickup Design technology and a comprehensive suite of switching options. G&L has added a new CLF Research edition of its Strat-style S-500 to its lineup of electric guitars. In line with the ethos of G&L’s CLF Research line – which...
Everyone is making raunchy thirst-trap videos to Nickelback, and Chad Kroeger is loving it
Nickelback's funky disco-rock track She Keeps Me Up has gone viral on TikTok thanks to thousands of fans making thirst-traps, aka posing in saucy videos
