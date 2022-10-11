Read full article on original website
A Place to Call Home: William
Meet William, a 7 year old charmer. He is an active kiddo who will quickly liven up your life. William loves to try new things and has played basketball, soccer, and bowling. Right now he says soccer is his favorite! His perfect summer includes camping, watching NASCAR and wrestling. You will also find him outside riding his bike and dune buggy every chance he gets, and going swimming. His favorite memory from his summer is when he won the kid’s fishing tournament.
Rick Ross Takes Beef To Another Level With Son’s $1K Birthday Steak
Miami, Florida – Rick Ross knows a thing or two about beef having been in a few lyrical spats over the years, but his latest beef might his best. This week, the Miami rapper’s son William Roberts celebrated his 17th birthday, and Rozay gifted him some prime time beef in the form of a pricey steak.
'Cosby Show' Actor Joseph C. Phillips Tapped To Be A Professor At Clark Atlanta University
Fueled by the love of a dad for his daughter who passed away due to abuse, the Browns created the "Bobbi Kristina Serenity House," to help eliminate domestic violence against women. Draymond Green Apologizes to Teammate Jordan Poole, Says He ‘Was In A Place Of Hurt’. Footage recently surfaced...
Marlon Wayans Crossed Paths With Biggie And Tupac Moments Before Their Deaths
Marlon Wayans is a man of interesting stories. The actor and comedian took a trip down memory lane during his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden and revealed he crossed paths with Biggie and Tupac minutes before their deaths. More from VIBE.comShaq Says Biggie Recorded An Unreleased Verse For "Still Can't Stop The Reign"Jadakiss Says He Used To "Hate" Ghostwriting Songs For Diddy And Bad Boy RecordsMarlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In 'The Curse of Bridge Hollow' Wayans, who was fond of the rap stars before and during the height of their respective careers, also shed light...
Ma$e Doubles Down On Diddy Comments In True Pastor Fashion
Ma$e has shared another video addressing Diddy’s recent comments on The Breakfast Club about him being a “fake pastor” who owes $3 million. In a five-minute clip titled “Thank You For Not Believing” that was uploaded to his YouTube page on Thursday (October 6), the Harlem rapper doubled down on his initial response to Puff’s allegations, telling fans: “I know what I said was right.”
Remembering longtime 5 On Your Side archivist Bob Garger
Robert J. "Bob" Garger began his career with KSD-TV at a writer in 1954 until retiring as the station's archivist in 2016. Here's a look at his remarkable career.
'Basketball is my first love': Khalia Collier shares journey of achieving her dream career
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis sports entrepreneur Khalia Collier is committed in her career pursuits. “Dedication sees dreams come true,” she said. The quote by late NBA star Kobe Bryant speaks directly to her own basketball dreams. She began playing the game as a little girl. “Basketball is...
It’s Quando Rondo’s Turn
Quando Rondo is comfortable at home, in the warmth of his aunt’s house in Savannah, Georgia. During our conversation, the 23-year-old rapper can be overheard telling someone leaving the house to “stay safe” and calmly answering “Yes, Granny” during another juncture. He sounds at peace. But that’s not the whole story. Violence has continually hit close to home for Rondo, who first garnered acclaim with his confessional work, like 2018’s Life B4 Fame, from the Neighborhood to the Stage, and debut album QPac. In August, he lost his friend Lul Pab in L.A., after the 23-year-old was fatally shot while sitting...
