theedadvocate.org
19 Strategies to Help Students Who Do Not Participate in Learning Experiences
Are you looking for strategies to help students who to participate in learning activities? If so, keep reading. 1. Urge or reward others for participation in group or special learning activities. 2. Give the learner the responsibility of helping another learner in the group. 3. Give the learner duties in...
Phys.org
What's wrong with grouping students by perceived ability?
By David Pomeroy, Becky Taylor, Christine Rubie-Davies, Kay-Lee Jones and Sara Tolbert, The Conversation. Aotearoa New Zealand's high school teachers' union recently approved a policy to end streaming—also known as "ability grouping"—in New Zealand high schools by 2030. The primary teachers' union NZEI Te Riu Roa took a similar stance in March 2021.
Psych Centra
Behavioral Changes in Addiction: Perceived Manipulation
Addiction can affect how the brain functions and impact your behavior in ways that others may perceive as manipulation. Substance use disorder and addiction is a complex condition that affects millions of people worldwide. People with addiction become emotionally and physically dependent on the substance they use. Continued substance use...
verywellfamily.com
How to Raise Theybies: Children Without Imposed Gender Identities
When Felix and Joshua Huang started a family, they were very clear on the fact that they did not want to raise their baby within a set of gender norms. They were uncomfortable with how people assign gender to babies, along with the expectations of performing that gender. Beyond that,...
psychologytoday.com
Tools for Building Better Boundaries in Relationships
Three styles of communication we may implement when setting parameters around ourselves or what we value are aggressive, assertive, and passive. Those with aggressive boundaries can push on others, and those with passive boundaries often feel like others are controlling them. Assertive boundaries are when you advocate for yourself while...
districtadministration.com
How are the 100 largest school districts supporting teachers with their ESSER funds?
As schools are nearing the halfway point of the first post-pandemic semester, districts are still battling an issue that existed long before COVID: teacher shortages. Made-up political controversies and far-from-desirable wages and working conditions are driving America’s teachers out of the profession. Most of all, they’re not earning the respect they deserve.
districtadministration.com
Why these 11 schools top the latest rankings of America’s healthiest
The healthiest schools in America excel in family engagement, social-emotional learning and seven other key components of positive K-12 climates. The rankings recognized more than 400 schools across 26 states for advancing the physical, mental and social-emotional health of students, staff and families, says the nonprofit Alliance for a Healthier Generation, which compiled the list along with several corporate sponsors.
districtadministration.com
K-12 staff shortages could double quickly. Why businesses want to help
The “educator talent gap” currently taxing U.S. schools will quickly double unless working conditions improve and district leaders can recruit more qualified teachers, a K-12 staffing company warns. The number of education-related job openings could soar to 854,000 by 2025, while hires will grow to only 336,000, according...
Psych Centra
Do Words Have the Power to Change Your Brain?
Your brain responds to words in ways that affect your experience of the world. Taking care to use words that don’t cause harm to others can help protect them from trauma. We’ve all heard the saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me.” But is that true?
psychologytoday.com
How to Increase Your Emotional and Social Intelligence
Emotional and social intelligence are composed of skills in emotional and social communication. Social intelligence and the social skills that make it up are critical for success in relationships and many jobs. Some straightforward strategies can increase your emotional and social skills. What is emotional intelligence? We’ve all heard about...
psychologytoday.com
New School Year, New Executive Functioning Strategies
Executive functioning skills include time management, prioritization, starting and completing a task, and keeping school materials organized. Use strategies to help your child get their homework done consistently to create a routine. Use trial and error to find the executive functioning coaching strategies that work best for your child. The...
infomeddnews.com
What is Gender Therapy and Where to Find Help?
If you’re feeling uncomfortable with the body you were born in or you’re questioning whether or not you’re transgender it can be difficult to ask for help. You might not know where to go or feel left out by the current medical system. In this case, a gender therapist can help. Gender therapy can help to explore gender and is a safe space to express feelings without being judged. Read on to find out what Gender Therapy is and where to go to get help.
