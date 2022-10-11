Read full article on original website
Grant’s Farm to adjust after long lines, traffic concerns at Halloween Nights
Families packed Grant's Farm over the weekend to celebrate fall festively with Halloween Nights. For some, the visit was spoiled by long lines or traffic jams.
Vitae Foundation's St. Charles Pro-Life event coming to St. Charles
Marc Cox speaks with Abby Johnson, CEO and Founder of And Then There Were None, former Planned Parenthood Director turned Pro-Life Advocate, about the upcoming Vitae Foundation’s St. Charles Pro-Life event coming to St. Charles.
FOX2now.com
Last chance to save big on clothing, toys, and more at Just Between Friends St. Charles County Sale
ST. LOUIS – Snowsuits and winter boots. You can find everything at the Just Between Friends consignment sale this weekend at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Charles County. It’s the Fall and Winter sale where shoppers will find gently used items for a great price. They also...
St. Charles police warn parents to check children's candy from Saturday trunk or treat
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A small bag of Delta 8 edibles was reportedly found in a child's Halloween candy after a trunk or treat event at a car show in St. Charles. On Saturday, the St. Charles Police Department made a Facebook post warning parents whose children participated Saturday in the trunk or treat at JJ's Car Show located at 1215 S. Duchesne Drive in St. Charles to check their kids' candy for Delta 8 edibles.
Intoxicating edibles found in child’s candy at St. Charles trunk-or-treat
A trunk-or-treat event in St. Charles is leading to a warning from the police department following a surprise find by the family of a 5-year-old child.
Here Is The Date To Expect West Central Missouri’s First Snowfall
I don't know about you, but I'm in no hurry at all to have to brush the snow off my car, or get out and shovel the walk. Yet, as we inch closer and closer to November and colder temperatures. You just know there will be several times over the course of the winter when we'll all be out there scraping and shoveling. Some of us, green with envy of the guy at the end of the block with the snowblower.
KSDK
Fairview Heights family invested in a Florida fishing business hopes to rebuild after Hurricane Ian
Debra Donze lists all of the things they have lost. She's staying optimistic, though, saying they could be planning funerals.
UMSL student mourns loss of dad from deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road
St. Louis County Police have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday morning.
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
Sunday fire destroys home of St. Charles family
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A St. Charles family lost their home to a fire Sunday morning. Central County Fire Rescue said the fire had almost consumed the entire house before they arrived. A neighbor had called 911 at about 10:45 Sunday morning saying their neighbor's house on Fort Sumter Way was engulfed in flames, Central County Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Jason Meinershagen said.
St. Charles police searching for 2 suspects after shots fired Wednesday afternoon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is looking for two men involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. St. Charles police responded to a report of shots fired after noon Wednesday near Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. Officers found that...
The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today
You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
KMOV
I-270 open again in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
KMOV
Photo shows person of interest sought in connection with Crestwood burglary
CRESTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) – The Crestwood Police Department has released a photo showing a person of interest in connection with a home burglary. The burglary occurred on Sept. 17, 2022. According to police, it is believed the individual may watch neighborhoods and wait for the occupant to leave their home. He was reportedly seen following a resident a short distance after they left their home.
KSDK
Man killed in hit-and-run on St. Charles Rock Road Tuesday
There were three people hit by cars in apparent hit and runs. It happened in North St. Louis County.
Forecasters Calling for a Very Wet Winter for Missouri & Illinois
This is one of those predictions I really hope is wrong since I'm not a fan of snow. The Climate Prediction Center is calling for a very wet winter right now for the tri-state area and specifically in Missouri and Illinois. Out of curiosity, I checked the National Weather Service/NOAA...
Shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after police say someone fired shots at another person during an argument over a bicycle in St. Charles County.
KMOV
Man dies after getting shot while watching TV in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis County overnight. The Ferguson Police Department said the man was in the living room watching television in the 900 block of Thatcher when someone shot him from outside the residence. Officers found the man unresponsive and took him to a hospital where he later died. The shooting happened around midnight.
