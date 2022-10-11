Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Al Di Meola: "I see a lot of young players online with such super-phenomenal technique – but very rarely do I see it in the framework of a composition"
The fusion guitar master shares his thoughts on the next generation of players, maintaining speed on the fretboard, and what makes his '59 Gibson Les Paul the best-sounding guitar he's ever played. Al Di Meola needs no introduction to the guitar-playing masses. His complex chordal figures, super speed-infused guitar solos,...
Guitar World Magazine
S.G. Goodman: “Music is healing for the listener and the writer... You don’t always know exactly what a song is trying to teach you while you’re writing it”
The Kentuckian's guitar-laden new album has plenty of six-string bite – courtesy of her unique perspective and vintage Guilds. “There’s power in owning things about yourself,” says Kentucky guitarist and songwriter S.G. Goodman. While creating her sophomore album, Teeth Marks, Goodman decided to take full control of the narrative and further embrace her identity as a queer artist. After coming out while promoting her 2020 Jim James-produced debut, Old Time Feeling, she found further empowerment in writing the follow-up.
