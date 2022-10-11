The Kentuckian's guitar-laden new album has plenty of six-string bite – courtesy of her unique perspective and vintage Guilds. “There’s power in owning things about yourself,” says Kentucky guitarist and songwriter S.G. Goodman. While creating her sophomore album, Teeth Marks, Goodman decided to take full control of the narrative and further embrace her identity as a queer artist. After coming out while promoting her 2020 Jim James-produced debut, Old Time Feeling, she found further empowerment in writing the follow-up.

MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO