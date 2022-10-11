Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Fender harnesses its heritage with all-new American Vintage II line of Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters and basses
The comprehensive range revives genuine CuNiFe Wide-Range humbuckers, opts for authentic period-accurate build appointments and utilizes Pure Vintage pickups for historic feel and tones. Fender has announced its American Vintage II range of electric guitars and bass guitars, an all-new catalog of instruments that harks back to a handful of...
Guitar World Magazine
These are the 6 best Prime Day sales for guitar players that aren’t on Amazon
So, Amazon just dropped its second Prime Day event of the year (opens in new tab) today. While Amazon is a good place to find mega deals on huge TVs, laptops and headphones, it's not always the best place for guitar players. So far we've found the odd drool-worthy deal,...
Guitar World Magazine
Fingerstyle acoustic guitarist covers Slipknot's Before I Forget – and the results are astounding
Italian maestro Luca Stricagnoli puts his formidable skills on display while repurposing the Nine's Vol. 3 classic. Conventionally speaking, Slipknot’s music – with its walls of electric guitar and thundering percussion – is tailor-made to be played by nine musicians at high volume. But YouTuber Luca Stricagnoli’s approach to acoustic guitar playing is far from conventional.
Guitar World Magazine
Fender takes on Amazon Prime Day with discounts on Squier, Acoustasonic, clothing and more
As you are undoubtedly aware by now, Amazon has fired up its deals machine prematurely, dropping the Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) a full month ahead of Black Friday. While this is a great place to grab a tech-based bargain or discounted home furnishings, we still believe it’s best to leave the six-string deals to the professionals – and luckily, Fender has entered the fray with huge discounts on Squier, Acoustasonic, amps and clothing (opens in new tab).
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Guitar World Magazine
6 times the legendary “Greeny” Gibson Les Paul was used to create electric guitar magic
It's the mythical force behind some of the greatest pieces of guitar playing committed to record – here are Greeny's most notable performances at the hands of Peter Green, Gary Moore, Kirk Hammett and more…. In the annals of electric guitar history, few Gibson Les Pauls are as iconic...
Guitar World Magazine
Bag up to 25% off the Positive Grid Spark and Spark bundles in Amazon’s Prime Day Early Access Sale
You'll need to act fast – these savings on the game-changing smart amp are only available for the next two days!. The Positive Grid Spark has revolutionized the competitive practice amp market. From the original model to the new Spark Mini, players have been singing the praises of these versatile, smart amps since their release. We too love this hi-tech, clever little amp, but we love it even more when there's a sizeable discount on offer. Right now, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day Early Access Sale (opens in new tab), you can bag up to 25% off the original Spark, Spark Pearl and bundles (opens in new tab) for the next two days.
wegotthiscovered.com
An improbable wish-fulfillment actioner scopes out a status as one of streaming’s biggest hits
B-tier action movies are dime a dozen on every major streaming service, so standing out from the pack takes a feature that stands out from the crowd, as well as a little bit of luck. Fortunately, Double Threat possesses both in spades, seeing as it’s become one of the most popular titles on a major platform.
Guitar World Magazine
G&L's new CLF Research S-500 is a fan-inspired “retro-futurist dream” that blends original designs with contemporary appointments
Highlights of the guitar's spec sheet include Leo Fender's Magnetic Pickup Design technology and a comprehensive suite of switching options. G&L has added a new CLF Research edition of its Strat-style S-500 to its lineup of electric guitars. In line with the ethos of G&L’s CLF Research line – which...
Guitar World Magazine
EVH refreshes its Wolfgang WG Standard Exotic line with two eye-catching new finishes
The striking new guitars each feature an EVH-branded Floyd Rose, and a pair of direct-mounted EVH Wolfgang humbuckers. Back in June, EVH announced – along with a Striped Series electric guitar honoring Eddie Van Halen's none-more-iconic Eruption guitar solo – three new natural-finished models. Among these were two...
Guitar World Magazine
Matt Bellamy’s 10 greatest Muse guitar moments
Total Guitar readers voted in their thousands, and the results are in. By popular vote, these are your favorite Muse tracks. Matt Bellamy is one of the 21st century's bona fide guitar heroes. Over a near-three-decade career with Muse, the UK guitarist and frontman brought progressive playing, classical influences and outlandish tones into the mainstream, building an unlikely bridge between Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine and Rachmaninoff.
Guitar World Magazine
Gear up with great new guitars, amps and pedals from Gibson, Epiphone, Kramer, Maestro and Mesa Boogie
We take a look at some of the hottest – and coolest – products coming out of the Gibson stable in 2022. Gibson has been on an impressive winning streak the past few years, and things clearly haven’t let up in 2022. As we head into the fall, the company continues to roll out new and exciting equipment – and not just under the Gibson name, but also via its other brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Maestro and Mesa Boogie. To get a handle on just some of this great gear, Guitar World’s Paul Riario and Alan Chaput shined a spotlight on five new products from the Gibson family.
Guitar World Magazine
This unearthed 1960 prototype reveals what the Gibson SG Special nearly looked like
This 1960 SG Special prototype, currently in the possession of New York’s Well Strung Guitars, is notable for having a slab body without the SG’s familiar edge bevel. Without its familiar edge-bevels this prototype SG Special has a more blocky look that was rejected in favour of continuity with the rest of the Gibson SG range – though the classic P-90 pickup configuration stayed.
Guitar World Magazine
Tedeschi Trucks Band cover Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times – and it may well make you weep
Tedeschi Trucks Band spent the first week of October hosting a residency at their regular pitstop The Beacon Theatre, in New York. They’ve since shared one of the highlights from their closing night – a stunning, emotive and entirely unexpected cover of Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Finally Reach Tallest Tree in Amazon After Three Years of Planning
A group of scientists overcame a breakthrough expedition after reaching the elusive and tallest building in the Amazon forest. The goal to reach the tallest tree began when the researchers noticed the enormous tree in the satellite images in 2019, which was part of a 3D mapping project. From that day, scientists felt the urge to find and reach the tree, which took years of planning before they finally made it.
Guitar World Magazine
PRS expands its SE acoustic line with A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized P50E
PRS-designed bracing patterns promise increased vibration and projection, while PRS-voiced Fishman Sonitone electronics are also onboard. PRS has added two new models to its SE line of acoustic guitars, the SE A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized SE P50E. The SE A20E, boasts an all-mahogany body and is described as “well-suited...
Guitar World Magazine
Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke on his prog fanbase’s insatiable appetite for odd time signatures and going from massage table to festival stage
The Norwegian prog frontiersmen's new album, Aphelion, is a study in big musical ideas, articulated with restraint, with crowdsourced input as to where they take its finale. Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke makes magic with his hands. This much is clear through over 20 dynamic years with the Norwegian prog outfit – from the metallic riff-play of their earliest efforts, to Suhrke’s gracefully low-gain approach on 2021’s Aphelion.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Steve Vai tame his monstrous triple-neck Hydra in the first-ever live performance of Teeth of The Hydra
After unveiling his triple-neck beast to the world in 2021, the guitar legend has finally let the Hydra out of its cage for its first live appearances. As 2021 drew to a close, Steve Vai managed to outshine practically every single electric guitar drop from the preceding 12 months when he released his single Little Pretty – a track from his latest studio album Inviolate that was accompanied by a beastly creation named Hydra.
