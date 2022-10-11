Read full article on original website
Scam alert: How to spot an impersonator in your text messages
Scammers have long used social media to impersonate people you know and trust, but recently they’ve been using a new tactic: text messages with a spoofed caller ID. This scam can be hard to spot at first glance, so watch out for the warning signs. How the scam works.
What is a phishing text message?
Scammers try to get to you through any means necessary, including your phone. Even if you're armed with one of the best Android phones and its built-in protections, scammers can still reach you. Many are familiar with spam calls about your car's extended warranty, but they may also text you to steal your information.
Phone scam warning: Hang up if you get one of these calls
Cybercriminals view the internet as a treasure trove of victims, but some like to keep it old-fashioned and stick to phones. Some scammers combine the two mediums and lure people from their computers to their phones. This trick cost one elderly couple $300,000. Tap or click here for the full story and what they could have done to avoid falling victim.
Warning for ALL Facebook and Gmail users – 25 passwords you MUST change
DO YOU think you've got an uncrackable password? It might not be as safe as you reckon. Common passwords used by lots of people are easy to guess, making them a liability when it comes to staying safe from hackers. If a hacker were to guess your logins, you could...
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger
To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps
Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
Saw a strange charge on your credit card? This massive crime ring might be responsible
How often do you go over your credit card or banking statements? If you don’t do it regularly, there is a chance that you’ll miss some suspicious transactions. It might not be enough to trigger a warning, but repeated charges can amount to a large sum. Tap or click here for 10 accounts more valuable than your credit card.
Warning over ‘horror hack’ that instantly steals your credit card details – don’t make common mistake
A NEW type of malware is being targeted at gamers in a bid to steal their online banking logins. According to cyber security experts, the devious software, called “Erbium”, is being presented as “cheats” and “hacks” for popular video games and distributed online. When...
Facebook security warning: Scam apps stole login credentials [U: List of apps]
Update: The names of the apps are now known. Apple has removed them from the App Store, but the apps also need to be removed from devices – see the list added to the end of the piece. Meta has issued a Facebook security warning to around one million...
