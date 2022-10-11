ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is a phishing text message?

Scammers try to get to you through any means necessary, including your phone. Even if you're armed with one of the best Android phones and its built-in protections, scammers can still reach you. Many are familiar with spam calls about your car's extended warranty, but they may also text you to steal your information.
Phone scam warning: Hang up if you get one of these calls

Cybercriminals view the internet as a treasure trove of victims, but some like to keep it old-fashioned and stick to phones. Some scammers combine the two mediums and lure people from their computers to their phones. This trick cost one elderly couple $300,000. Tap or click here for the full story and what they could have done to avoid falling victim.
How to know if someone has blocked you on Facebook Messenger

To find out if someone has blocked you on Messenger, you should first send them a message. If your message is not delivered, even after the recipient has been online, you're most likely blocked. To tell if your message isn't delivered, it will have an empty circle with a check...
Facebook warns 1 million users whose logins were stolen by scam mobile apps

Meta is warning Facebook users about hundreds of apps on Apple and Google’s app stores that were specifically designed to steal login credentials to the social network app. The company says it’s identified over 400 malicious apps disguised as games, photo editors, and other utilities and that it’s notifying users who “may have unknowingly self-compromised their accounts by downloading these apps and sharing their credentials.” According to Bloomberg, a million users were potentially affected.
