Obvurt, the band featuring a guitarist who relearned to play left-handed after a car accident, announce debut album, Triumph Beyond Adversity

Wolfgang Van Halen discusses nerves over covering Eddie's guitar parts at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert: “I didn’t even know if I could do it”
The multi-instrumentalist details his fast-tracked rehearsal process with Dave Grohl, Josh Freese and Justin Hawkins, and why the tribute marked the perfect moment to play Van Halen music onstage. On September 3 and 27, Wolfgang Van Halen performed at Foo Fighters’ tribute shows to their late drummer Taylor Hawkins at...
Fingerstyle acoustic guitarist covers Slipknot's Before I Forget – and the results are astounding
Italian maestro Luca Stricagnoli puts his formidable skills on display while repurposing the Nine's Vol. 3 classic. Conventionally speaking, Slipknot’s music – with its walls of electric guitar and thundering percussion – is tailor-made to be played by nine musicians at high volume. But YouTuber Luca Stricagnoli’s approach to acoustic guitar playing is far from conventional.
Watch 10-year-old bass wunderkind Ellen Alaverdyan jam with guitar hero Steve Vai at the House of Blues
Vai also invited guitar virtuoso Nili Brosh onstage at the Vegas show of his 2022 Inviolate tour. Despite having only picked up the bass in April 2020, Ellen Alaverdyan is continuing her ascent to bass guitar stardom largely thanks to the success of her YouTube (opens in new tab) channel (Ellen currently has more than 100,000 subscribers). But it’s not all about stats on social media; earlier this year Ellen was invited to meet guitar legend Steve Vai at his Concord Hut studios, and then, finally, to jam with Vai himself at the House of Blues Las Vegas.
Queen share “lost” track featuring Freddie Mercury, Face It Alone, recorded over 30 years ago
The rediscovered single was committed to record during the band's 1988 sessions for their 13th studio album, The Miracle, but never made the cut. During this year’s Royal Jubilee Concert in London, England, Queen icons Brian May and Roger Taylor revealed the existence of a “lost” song from the band, which featured the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury.
Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke on his prog fanbase’s insatiable appetite for odd time signatures and going from massage table to festival stage
The Norwegian prog frontiersmen's new album, Aphelion, is a study in big musical ideas, articulated with restraint, with crowdsourced input as to where they take its finale. Leprous guitarist Tor Oddmund Suhrke makes magic with his hands. This much is clear through over 20 dynamic years with the Norwegian prog outfit – from the metallic riff-play of their earliest efforts, to Suhrke’s gracefully low-gain approach on 2021’s Aphelion.
The missing Beatles bass and the one track that Paul McCartney refused to play on
Abbey Road was at No.1 this week in 1969. We take a look back at a seminal moment for McCartney and the fab four. When the Beatles went into Abbey Road Studios to record the ‘Paperback Writer’ sessions on 13th April 1966, they were looking to experiment with a new bass sound. At the time, the group were said to have been listening to Wilson Pickett, Marvin Gaye and other Stax recordings, where the bass content was a lot stronger and often at the forefront of the mix.
6 times the legendary “Greeny” Gibson Les Paul was used to create electric guitar magic
It's the mythical force behind some of the greatest pieces of guitar playing committed to record – here are Greeny's most notable performances at the hands of Peter Green, Gary Moore, Kirk Hammett and more…. In the annals of electric guitar history, few Gibson Les Pauls are as iconic...
Al Di Meola: "I see a lot of young players online with such super-phenomenal technique – but very rarely do I see it in the framework of a composition"
The fusion guitar master shares his thoughts on the next generation of players, maintaining speed on the fretboard, and what makes his '59 Gibson Les Paul the best-sounding guitar he's ever played. Al Di Meola needs no introduction to the guitar-playing masses. His complex chordal figures, super speed-infused guitar solos,...
Tedeschi Trucks Band cover Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times – and it may well make you weep
Tedeschi Trucks Band spent the first week of October hosting a residency at their regular pitstop The Beacon Theatre, in New York. They’ve since shared one of the highlights from their closing night – a stunning, emotive and entirely unexpected cover of Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times.
G&L's new CLF Research S-500 is a fan-inspired “retro-futurist dream” that blends original designs with contemporary appointments
Highlights of the guitar's spec sheet include Leo Fender's Magnetic Pickup Design technology and a comprehensive suite of switching options. G&L has added a new CLF Research edition of its Strat-style S-500 to its lineup of electric guitars. In line with the ethos of G&L’s CLF Research line – which...
“Ow, it's burning!”: watch Justin Hawkins try to play like Polyphia
The Darkness frontman reacts to Ego Death, the prog-rockers' head-spinning new single with Steve Vai. Polyphia are at the helm of guitar music right now, consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with the instrument. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar,...
This unearthed 1960 prototype reveals what the Gibson SG Special nearly looked like
This 1960 SG Special prototype, currently in the possession of New York’s Well Strung Guitars, is notable for having a slab body without the SG’s familiar edge bevel. Without its familiar edge-bevels this prototype SG Special has a more blocky look that was rejected in favour of continuity with the rest of the Gibson SG range – though the classic P-90 pickup configuration stayed.
Reverend’s futuristic-looking Billy Corgan Z-One model is a “smashing” signature axe
Designed to handle the heavier end of the Smashing Pumpkins catalog, the model boasts an alder body, roasted maple neck and custom Railhammer pickups. Reverend Guitars has previously paired with Smashing Pumpkins leader Billy Corgan on two signature models. Now the company has unveiled a third Corgan guitar, the Z-One, and it’s a heavy collab, indeed.
Kim Thayil set to appear alongside Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo at next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp
Rock Camp’s next Rock ’N’ Roll Fantasy Camp will be dubbed A Whole Lotta Rock and feature appearances from Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert and Dean DeLeo and rock drummer Carmine Appice. The event – set to take place March 16-19, 2023 –...
Ibanez finally launches Tim Henson’s eagerly awaited acoustic-electric signature nylon-string, the TOD10N
Henson's second signature Ibanez gets an official release after it made its debut on Polyphia’s radical single, Playing God, earlier this year – and it's more affordable than you might expect. In May this year, Polyphia dropped their first new song in three years, Playing God, which saw...
Matt Bellamy’s 10 greatest Muse guitar moments
Total Guitar readers voted in their thousands, and the results are in. By popular vote, these are your favorite Muse tracks. Matt Bellamy is one of the 21st century's bona fide guitar heroes. Over a near-three-decade career with Muse, the UK guitarist and frontman brought progressive playing, classical influences and outlandish tones into the mainstream, building an unlikely bridge between Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine and Rachmaninoff.
Korn share 20 tracks that shaped their game-changing guitar approach
James “Munky” Shaffer and Brian “Head” Welch dig through their record collections for the tracks that informed their playing and songwriting, and the sound of nu-metal itself. Brian "Head" Welch. “I got a good list for ya! It’s unique,” says Korn guitarist Brian “Head” Welch. “Well,...
Bloodbath’s Tomas Akvik on stepping up and inaugurating his whammy bar for the death metal supergroup’s sick new album
Tomas Akvik had never used the whammy on a Floyd before, but for Survival of the Sickest, the Swedeath institution unleashed all the tools of the trade in search of audio extremity. “I like death metal to be brutal and fast, so I usually write those kinds of tracks.” Bloodbath...
PRS expands its SE acoustic line with A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized P50E
PRS-designed bracing patterns promise increased vibration and projection, while PRS-voiced Fishman Sonitone electronics are also onboard. PRS has added two new models to its SE line of acoustic guitars, the SE A20E Angelus Cutaway and parlor-sized SE P50E. The SE A20E, boasts an all-mahogany body and is described as “well-suited...
The Bobby Lees on how no-holds-barred songwriting and a musical molotov cocktail helped them create primal new album, Bellevue
Sam Quartin and Nick Casa dissect the band’s in-your-face, garage rock songcraft and explain why the guitar is just as important as a limb – even if it might not be the most enjoyable to play. Hailing from Woodstock, UK, The Bobby Lees are a garage punk force...
