Baytown, TX

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Arrest Four Following Burglary Investigation in Spring

SPRING, TX -- On October 11, 2022, at about 9:45 PM, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle call at a motel near the 24000 block of I-45 in Spring, Texas. A Deputy quickly arrived on the scene and provided area law enforcement with a description of the suspect vehicles. Responding Deputies located one car, a black and white Dodge Charger with a temporary tag, driving south on I-45, entering Harris County. After a traffic stop was made, four adults were detained without incident.
SPRING, TX
Fatal shooting of Splendora man tied to disagreement, arrest warrant says

According to the arrest warrant issued for Stephen Roger Edwards, he asked that the man later slain and a female friend bring a third man to a location off Lost Lake Drive in New Caney to settle a disagreement. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/New-Caney-man-charged-with-murder-following-brawl-17499288.php.
NEW CANEY, TX
Houston Police Shoot At Hellcat Driver

This is a good example of what not to do in your muscle car…. As we’ve covered before, street takeovers have become rampant and are incredibly dangerous. They’re also inspiring people to spontaneously hold one-car sessions, like a guy who used a Dodge Challenger Hellcat to do some smoky donuts in a busy stadium parking lot in Houston, Texas. That eventually led to a chase and police shooting.
HOUSTON, TX

