MetricStream’s GRC Summit 2022 Brings Together Global Experts to Showcase How to Thrive in a Rapidly Changing Risk and Regulatory Environment

Personetics’ ‘Banking on Innovation’ podcast brings valuable perspectives from the industry leaders who are driving customer-centric innovation in financial services
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Personetics, the leading global provider of financial data-driven personalization and customer engagement solutions for banks and financial services providers, has today announced the release of the first episode of their new bi-weekly podcast, ‘Banking on Innovation’. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005592/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
salestechstar.com
SirionLabs Expands Customer Success Team to Scale Global Growth in the CLM Market
Key executive hires to deliver on customer support and service; pre-sales and marketing teams also gain strength. SirionLabs, the global leader in AI-powered contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced the expansion of its customer success team as it positions itself to scale operations for its accelerated growth plans following its recent infusion of $85 million in funding.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Revation Systems Announces Company Name Change to LinkLive; Reaffirms Commitment to Transform Customer Engagement
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revation Systems, a customer engagement platform provider for the most regulated U.S. industries such as healthcare and banking, has formally changed its name to LinkLive; the name of its purpose-built, secure digital communications platform. With a 20-year track record, the upgraded brand represents the company’s continued journey to deliver trusted, modern customer experiences and engagement leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”). LinkLive was co-founded by industry veteran CEO Perry Price, and was bootstrapped to profitability before its acquisition by Invictus Growth Partners (“Invictus”) in February of this year. LinkLive is now trusted by over 750 customers across the country.
salestechstar.com
Agiloft Boosts Leadership with Veteran CLM Executive to Lead Global Alliances and GRC Specialist to Lead Eastern US Sales
Former Icertis Executive Steve McKean to lead growth and optimization of Agiloft sales programs for channel and integration partners as investments in contract lifecycle management accelerate. Joel Moerschel to bring 20 years of regulatory, risk, and legal technology experience to Agiloft as new East Regional Vice President of Sales. Agiloft,...
informedinfrastructure.com
New era of property risk management enabled by transformational location intelligence technology
Nearmap automated fire risk assessments (prototype) Nearmap announces product roadmap built on market-leading artificial intelligence platform: automated roof condition assessment, fire risk assessment, flood risk assessment, and artificial intelligence insights for natural disasters. Fifth generation of Nearmap AI also launched at annual customer event, Nearmap NAVIG8 2022. Salt Lake City,...
informedinfrastructure.com
Tech Mahindra and SoftTech Join Forces to Digitally Transform the Global Construction and Infrastructure Industry To provide customized solutions for end-to-end transformation of the global construction and infrastructure industry
LONDON/NEW DELHI – Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customized solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.
getnews.info
IDOPresales Empowering Blockchain Startups With Premium KYC, Listing, Marketing, and Promotion Services
IDOPresales is a virtual platform designed to help crypto and other blockchain-based projects improve their online visibility, discover new projects, raise capital via pre-sales, and more. IDOPresales, the rising crypto presales, and KYC crypto marketing platform came to the European with a statement. The company is on a mission to...
ffnews.com
Vouch Launches New Business Insurance Coverages for Life Science Startups
Vouch, a commercial insurance business focused on tech companies, announced its expansion into the life science category with the introduction of new proprietary insurance solutions. For decades, life science startups have struggled to acquire business insurance. Large insurance carriers typically do not insure early-stage life science companies, especially those that are pre-revenue. When they do, minimum premiums are prohibitively expensive.
assetservicingtimes.com
Zumo joins Crypto Sustainability Coalition
Crypto-as-a-solution solution provider has joined the World Economic Forum’s Crypto Sustainability Coalition, a part of the Forum’s wider Crypto Impact and Sustainability Accelerator. The coalition aims to find ways to use blockchain technology to push positive climate action, and will specifically address the energy usage of the crypto...
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
Lockton launches new digital asset custody insurance facility
LONDON , Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton, the world's largest independent insurance brokerage, is announcing the creation of a new, industry-leading custody insurance facility available exclusively to its digital asset clients. Developed by Lockton's Emerging Asset Protection (LEAP) team in collaboration with leading global custody insurers, the facility is...
spendmatters.com
CreditRiskMonitor: Vendor Analysis — Overview of financial risk analytics solution, roadmap, competitors, tech selection tips, analyst summary [PRO]
This Spend Matters PRO Vendor Analysis provides an overview of CreditRiskMonitor and its AI-powered financial risk analytics solution, SupplyChainMonitor. The vendor offers a customizable view of financial risk among suppliers alongside more general risk capabilities that have been added recently. Looking ahead, SupplyChainMonitor’s roadmap aims to build in more automated features and complement its financial risk strengths with more thorough supplier risk capacities.
Kitchen and Bath Design News
Legacy of a Corporate Giant
The kitchen and bath industry lost a transformational leader and corporate giant last month with the passing, at age 83, of Kohler Co. Executive Chairman Herbert V. Kohler, Jr., whose bold ideas, indomitable spirit and extraordinary breadth of contributions left an indelible imprint on the nation’s housing and residential remodeling markets.
TechCrunch
Don’t miss our partner breakouts and Discovery stage sessions at Disrupt
One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation. Partners dispense valuable insight from our stages, and they’re...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
#ISC2CONGRESS 2022: Effective Cybersecurity Takes Collaboration
The approach to cybersecurity historically has revolved around self-interest. It’s time to change that to think about the collective, according to Ciaran Martin, founder of the U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre. “We're all interested in cybersecurity because we're professionals, but we're all interested in it for ourselves, for...
cybersecurity-insiders.com
#ISC2Congress 2022: Empowering the Cyber Community
“Security Congress is about (ISC)² helping to empower you to strengthen your efforts against the bad guys, helping you to more effectively secure our information and our systems, and helping you to be more successful,” she said. Clar told attendees at the event, taking place today through Wednesday,...
crowdfundinsider.com
OneConnect Financial Technology Launches Middle East Operations in Abu Dhabi Global Market
OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd, a Technology-as-a-Service provider for financial institutions, announced the official launch of its regional operations in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the international financial center of the capital of the UAE. OneConnect’s addition to the ADGM family will “further support the development of the fintech ecosystem...
gcaptain.com
Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies, strengthening it’s leading position as preferred global agent
Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize. Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports. Vopak Agencies has a...
How is Identity-Based Access Swiftly Becoming the Foundation for Secure Critical Infrastructure?
In a world where data breaches aren’t uncommon, and businesses lose millions of dollars every year, the identity-based security model becomes the need of the hour in establishing secure critical infrastructure. With an identity management system, businesses get the benefits of multi-factor authentication and encryption that minimizes the chances of identity theft. The COVID-19 pandemic era has also shifted enterprises to the new remote-working environment and cybercriminals were able to bypass newly-established weaker lines of defense to exploit customer identities and business data.
