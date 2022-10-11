MetricStream’s GRC Summit 2022 Brings Together Global Experts to Showcase How to Thrive in a Rapidly Changing Risk and Regulatory Environment

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revation Systems, a customer engagement platform provider for the most regulated U.S. industries such as healthcare and banking, has formally changed its name to LinkLive; the name of its purpose-built, secure digital communications platform. With a 20-year track record, the upgraded brand represents the company’s continued journey to deliver trusted, modern customer experiences and engagement leveraging artificial intelligence (“AI”). LinkLive was co-founded by industry veteran CEO Perry Price, and was bootstrapped to profitability before its acquisition by Invictus Growth Partners (“Invictus”) in February of this year. LinkLive is now trusted by over 750 customers across the country.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO