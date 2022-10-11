BetMGM partnering with Cincinnati Reds, opening sportsbook at Great American Ball Park

Read full article on original website
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
González, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over the New York Yankees on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series. Gonzalez, a hero earlier in the postseason...
MLB・
Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep
SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, providing the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. “Man, that was a long game. But you still got to lock in, try to put together good at-bats,” Peña said. “I was just trying to stay inside the baseball, drove it in the gap.” Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.
Phillies oust Braves, Astros sweep Seattle in MLB playoffs
Jeremy Pena's solo home run in the 18th inning on Saturday lifted the Houston Astros over Seattle for a Major League Baseball playoff sweep, while Philadelphia ousted defending champion Atlanta. Pena's blast after the most scoreless innings in MLB playoff history gave the Astros a 1-0 victory over the Mariners and a 3-0 sweep of their best-of-five American League division series matchup.
Yankees lose 6-5 to Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.
'We're here until the end': Fans show up for FCC first MLS playoff win
FC Cincinnati won its first MLS playoff game Saturday and fans showed their support at the game, at local watchparties and even at the airport to welcome the team back to the Queen City.
San Diego Union-Tribune
Padres Scene & Heard: 'Beat L.A.! Beat L.A.! Beat L.A.!'
Padres fans were chanting the same thing over and over and over all night — so what would beating L.A. really mean to San Diegans?
Report: Mac Jones ‘unlikely’ to play against Cleveland
Although Mac Jones flew out with the team to Cleveland, the sophomore QB is unlikely to be under center as the Patriots look to crawl back to .500 against the Cleveland Browns Sunday afternoon. Despite being listed as questionable, it’s highly unlikely that Jones is sufficiently healed from the severe...
