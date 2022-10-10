Read full article on original website
Lil Baby, Young Thug “Never Hating” Lyrics
Lil Baby's long-awaited new album, It's Only Me, has finally touched down, and the new LP from one of hip-hop's biggest stars features "Never Hating," his highly anticipated new track with Young Thug. Lil Baby first teased the Wheezy Outta Here, SirFredo and Ele Beatz-produced track over the summer in...
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
