Read full article on original website
Related
Megan Rapinoe is 'with the players 100%' in standoff between the Spanish women's national team and its federation
The pink-haired star spoke out as the US Women's National Team prepared to play a Spanish side missing 15 of its stars due to the ongoing controversy.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Goalkeeper Target Diogo Costa Great Assist For Porto In UEFA Champions League
Manchester United are prepared to possibly look into the goalkeeper market next summer. David De Gea’s contract expires at Old Trafford, however wants to stay at United for ‘years to come’. Erik Ten Hag wants to utilise playing out from the back and having a goalkeeper that...
Yardbarker
Former UEFA Champions League winner slams Lionel Messi's attitude on field
Now retired goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek was instrumental in Liverpool's historic 2005 UEFA Champions League victory. In his book, the ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid goalkeeper was quite critical of Lionel Messi. The memoirs of former Polish goalkeeper Jerzy Dudek have recently made headlines because he didn't hold back when discussing such...
FOX Sports
Elche held by Mallorca, remains winless in Spanish league
MADRID (AP) — Elche conceded a second-half equalizer in a 1-1 home draw against Mallorca on Monday, remaining the only winless team in the Spanish league after eight rounds. The host went ahead early when Ezequiel Ponce scored with a header in the 15th minute, but Mallorca equalized from a penalty kick converted by Vedat Muriqi in the 71st.
RELATED PEOPLE
Why is the Qatar World Cup stadium called Stadium 974?
QATAR are hosting the 2022 World Cup over the winter months in a first of its kind tournament. Due to the severe hit in the Middle East, a decision was made for the tournament to take place during November and December as the top domestic leagues take a break to facilitate this.
Lewandowski keeps Barcelona barely alive in Champions League
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona couldn’t get the victory it needed at home against Inter Milan, and for the second season in a row the Catalan club likely won’t make it to the knockout stage of the Champions League. Robert Lewandowski scored in stoppage time to help...
SkySports
Real Madrid vs Barcelona: On the brink of Champions League exit, El Clasico can provide Xavi with the perfect remedy
For Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez, Sunday's El Clasico provides the perfect opportunity for his side to respond to a damaging result against Inter Milan in the Champions League. The inquest has begun into the events of Wednesday night, which leave Barcelona's hopes of progressing to the knockout stages hanging...
Idaho8.com
Brugge draws with Atlético, advances in Champions League
MADRID (AP) — Club Brugge has held Atlético Madrid to a 0-0 draw on the road to become only the second Belgian club to reach the round of 16 of the Champions League. The setback leaves Atlético in a difficult position to advance from Group B. Club Brugge moved to 10 points, six more than the Spanish club. Porto is second with six points. It was Atlético’s third straight match without a win in the European competition. Antoine Griezmann started after Atlético and Barcelona reached a deal for his permanent transfer. Goalkeeper Simon Mignolet played a great match for Club Brugge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
FIFA open to compensation fund for migrant workers in Qatar
GENEVA (AP) — A top FIFA official says it wants to help workers in Qatar get compensation for being injured while building projects for the World Cup. FIFA deputy secretary general Alasdair Bell tells European lawmakers in Strasbourg, France, that compensation is “certainly something that we’re interested in progressing.” Amnesty International has said FIFA should contribute $440 million toward reparations. That’s the same sum as FIFA’s prize money for the 32 World Cup teams. Qatar was praised for reforming some labor laws while under intense scrutiny of conditions for hundreds of thousands of migrant workers needed there in the past decade.
FIFA・
FOX Sports
Alonso's Leverkusen loses 3-0 to Porto in Champions League
LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Xabi Alonso's debut as a Champions League coach didn't go as planned. Two goals for Mehdi Taremi from the penalty spot and superb goalkeeping from Diogo Costa lifted Porto to a 3-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday, strengthening the Portuguese team's bid to qualify for the Champions League knockout stage and leaving Leverkusen last in Group B.
How Will the World Cup Shape Lionel Messi’s Legacy?
The first thing you notice about Lionel Messi, quite possibly the greatest soccer player of all time, is that he looks basically like a normal guy. In the post-Beckham era of the Uncannily Handsome Footballer, when it feels like every great player is ridiculously good-looking, Messi is conspicuously nonconforming, standing a diminutive 5'6", squat and thick-necked and illogically pale, sporting a scruffy beard that only goes so far toward obscuring the distinct unchisel of his jawline and a hair-style that can only be described as Supercuts. The second thing you notice about Messi is that his name sounds an awful lot like messiah. The third thing you notice is that he plays like God. Which is why it was so jarring, last week, when he announced that this World Cup, his fifth, will be his last. Fans around the world turned their thoughts to life after Messi, and the position he’ll one day take among the game’s saints.
ESPN
Under-pressure Spain coach Vilda hails 'historic' win over USWNT amid player row
Spain women's coach Jorge Vilda said his side had showed courage in their 2-0 friendly win over United States on Tuesday, recording their first victory over the world champions despite missing several key players amid off-field controversy. Vilda had omitted 15 players from his squad who had reportedly told the...
MLS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi: “Great Match Against Barcelona That We Could’ve Won, Focus On Salernitana & Fiorentina Before Viktoria Plzen”
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi feels that his team played an excellent match to grab a 3-3 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League. Speaking to Amazon Prime after the match, the coach also noted that the team must immediately shift focus to their Serie A commitments rather than thinking that they have one foot in the knockout rounds.
FOX Sports
USWNT lose to England, Spain: 3 takeaways from winless window
Four days after the United Sates women's national team fell to European champion England — the Americans' first defeat in more than a year — the USWNT suffered another loss on Tuesday in Spain in their second October friendly. Maitane Lopez scored for the shorthanded hosts in the...
Idaho8.com
Barcelona, Atlético on brink of early Champions League exits
GENEVA (AP) — Barcelona was saved from Champions League elimination by Robert Lewandowski’s late goals. It was an instant classic at Camp Nou as Barcelona drew 3-3 with Inter Milan which is still favored to advance to the round of 16. Atlético Madrid is also on the brink of going out after drawing 0-0 with Club Brugge. Bayern Munich, Napoli and Brugge all advanced with two games to spare. Bayern won 4-2 at Viktoria Plzen and Napoli won by the same score against Ajax. Mo Salah scored the fastest-ever Champions League hat trick in Liverpool’s 7-1 win at Rangers.
Julen Lopetegui REJECTS Wolves for a second time, with the ex-Sevilla boss having no plans to jump straight back into management as he focuses on his family
Julen Lopetegui has decided to turn down the chance to manage Wolves for the second time after the club had made him their first choice to succeed Bruno Lage. The former Spain and Real Madrid boss held talks with Wolves chairman Jeff Shi in his homeland this week and chose to knock back the offer for family reasons.
Yardbarker
Ferdinand lifts lid on conversations with Ronaldo following sub’s role
Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has opened up on the conversations he has recently had with Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portugal international has found himself out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Although still in the Dutchman’s matchday squads, Ronaldo has been resigned to nothing more than a substitute’s role.
FOX Sports
Dortmund says youth player racially abused in Sevilla games
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — A 17-year-old player for Borussia Dortmund was racially abused in two consecutive UEFA Youth League games against Sevilla, the German club said Wednesday. Dortmund said Guinean midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara faced racist abuse in a game in Spain last week and was then subjected to monkey...
Oscar Garcia out as Reims coach in French league
REIMS, France (AP) — Reims coach Oscar Garcia was fired on Thursday, with the French club saying the Spaniard has failed to live up to expectations. Reims has earned only eight points from its opening 10 league games yet held leader Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw last week.
Chelsea transfer blow as AC Milan chief reveals Rafael Leao will hold new long-term contract talks before 2022 World Cup
AC MILAN legend and club director Paolo Maldini has confirmed Chelsea transfer target Rafael Leao will hold talks over a new long-term contract before the 2022 World Cup. The Blues have been tracking Leao, 23, after he helped Milan win their first Scudetto in over a decade last season. The...
Comments / 0