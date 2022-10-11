Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 198 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 139,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $7,972,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,412 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Private Capital Group LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.41.
tickerreport.com
Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 35.5% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $332,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Spire Wealth Management Takes $153,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altice USA by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 27.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 34.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 3.9%
BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
tickerreport.com
Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,179 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
tickerreport.com
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.7% Higher
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
tickerreport.com
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.13.
tickerreport.com
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Hedge...
tickerreport.com
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Buckle stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.99.
tickerreport.com
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
tickerreport.com
Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Downgraded by Oddo Bhf to Neutral
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($14.08) to €13.10 ($13.37) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance. OTCMKTS KLKNF opened...
Comments / 0