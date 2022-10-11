Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 35.5% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in AbbVie by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 97,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

