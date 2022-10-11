A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO