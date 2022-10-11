Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 198 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,463 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires 644 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,695 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,682 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 162,252 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
tickerreport.com
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.9% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Spire Wealth Management Takes $153,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altice USA by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 27.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 34.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 139,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $7,972,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Down 0.2 %. Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. Cherry...
tickerreport.com
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
tickerreport.com
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $332,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 18.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
StoneX Group Inc. Buys Shares of 19,412 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 0.4% during the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $1.00
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Hedge...
Comments / 0