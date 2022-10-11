Read full article on original website
One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally
The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ
According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
Detectives Investigating Shooting Of Seventeen-Year-Old Male
Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
2 months, 2 dogs, 2 deaths: No answers about K9 who died in SUV
Two months after Gloucester County K-9 Ember and a dog belonging to Gloucester County fire marshal Shawn Layton died in a county vehicle, there are still no answers as to what led to their deaths. Layton did not report the deaths until the next day but even then it was...
Atlantic City wellness check led to two guns and a lot of pot, police say
Atlantic City police checking on a couple inside a parked car found two guns and more than 14½ pounds of marijuana. A resident flagged down Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu just before 6 p.m. Monday for two people inside a parked car possibly having a medical emergency, according to the report.
Reckless Driver Plows Into Atlantic City Police Officer At Route 30 Crash Scene
An Atlantic City police officer working the scene of a crash on Route 30 was injured on Sunday, Oct. 9 when a reckless pickup truck driver struck him, authorities said. Local police and fire departments were called to the outbound lanes of the highway around 10: 45 p.m. in response to a report of a vehicle that had left the road and fallen into a marsh, they said.
Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says
A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
Brawl after school ends with teen stabbed in face, Upper Darby police say
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.The victim is stable. He was rushed to a local hospital.The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.The fight started near a McDonald's in front of a SEPTA stop, which parents say is a hangout for students before and after school. Police said a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. among a large group...
21-Year-Old Gloucester County, NJ Native Found Dead in College Dorm
The Gloucester County community is in mourning following news of the death of a 21-year-old college student from the area. Andrew 'Drew' Ruelicke, of Harrison Township, was reportedly found dead in his Pennsylvania dormitory approximately 10 a.m. on October 8th, according to Courier Post. Ruelicke, who graduated from Bishop Eustace...
Man Facing 13 Counts of False Public Alarm Following Gloucester County, NJ, Swatting Incidents
Officials in Monroe Township, Gloucester County, say a man is facing over a dozen charges in connection to numerous "swatting" incidents this past summer. 28-year-old Rakim D. Anderson, now of Willingboro, was arrested in Delanco Township last week and is facing 13 counts of false public alarm. According to the...
Gun pulled during Gloucester Township, NJ road rage incident, cops say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A man has been charged with weapons offenses and aggravated assault after pointing a a gun at another driver in an apparent road rage incident, police say. Kyle Boyce, 34, of the Glendora section of Gloucester Township, was taken into custody at his home, according to...
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
Man arrested in Roxborough HS shooting was sold ammo despite felon status, police say
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Starting on a new monthly schedule and once again meeting in person, a Gun Violence Response news conference was held Wednesday at Philadelphia’s City Hall. Much of the conversation focused on the first recent arrest made in the Roxborough High School shooting.
Upper Darby, Pa. student stabbed in face after large fight
Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania say a fight between a large number of students Wednesday afternoon ended in a stabbing.
Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning
Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
Two Atlantic City men plead guilty to gang-motivated shootings
Two members of a violent Atlantic City gang pleaded guilty for their part in a string of violence that included employing juveniles. Quashawn Harris and Saa’lih Davis, who both were involved in a 2016 shoot-out when they were juveniles, pleaded guilty Wednesday to their involvement in an ongoing gang battle.
Woman With Ties to Millville, AC Missing Since Late August
Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and hair is 5'5'', 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say she was last seen...
Well-being Check Results in 2 Arrests, 14 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say officers checking on the well-being of two people resulted in those two being arrested along with two guns and over 14 pounds of marijuana being seized. The incident happened around 6 PM Monday, October 10th, along South Michigan Avenue near The Walk. That's when a...
Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them
PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
