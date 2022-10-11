ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Rock 104.1

One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally

The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ

According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
allaroundpennsauken.com

Detectives Investigating Shooting Of Seventeen-Year-Old Male

Information Provided By The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Pennsauken Police department are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old male in the 7500 block of Maple Avenue in Pennsauken on Saturday, October 8, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Pennsauken Acting Police Chief Phillip Olivo.
PENNSAUKEN TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
County
Gloucester County, NJ
City
Camden, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Malaga, NJ
Daily Voice

Levittown Dad Of Three Shot Dead By Coworker, Family Says

A Delaware County man was shot dead in his car at work, and his family believes a colleague pulled the trigger. Bart Masciulli of Levittown, 51, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, multiple outlets report.
LEVITTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

Brawl after school ends with teen stabbed in face, Upper Darby police say

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The Upper Darby Police Department said a fight after school Wednesday ended with a kid being stabbed in the face. It happened in the Bond Shopping Center parking lot near State Road and Landsdowne Avenue.The victim is stable. He was rushed to a local hospital.The Upper Darby School District said the victim is a student at Upper Darby High School.The fight started near a McDonald's in front of a SEPTA stop, which parents say is a hangout for students before and after school. Police said a fight broke out around 3:30 p.m. among a large group...
UPPER DARBY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nj#Scotland Run#Patch Com#Cooper Hospital#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
WHYY

Man arrested in Roxborough HS shooting was sold ammo despite felon status, police say

Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Starting on a new monthly schedule and once again meeting in person, a Gun Violence Response news conference was held Wednesday at Philadelphia’s City Hall. Much of the conversation focused on the first recent arrest made in the Roxborough High School shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Aunt of suspect killed in Philadelphia SWAT shootout speaks out: "He lost his way"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three Philadelphia SWAT officers were shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant in North Philadelphia. The officers returned fire, striking and killing a 19-year-old wanted for a homicide.On that street, neighbors say their kids dropped to the floor when they heard the shots, and directly next door, one of those bullets went into the bedroom of a little girl. The suspect who fired at police was wanted for murder.Officers came under fire early Wednesday morning in the 800 block of North 10th Street in the city's West Poplar section as SWAT officers were serving a warrant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning

Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
VINELAND, NJ
Rock 104.1

Woman With Ties to Millville, AC Missing Since Late August

Millville Police are wondering what became of Tanyatta Denby, a one-time Millville resident who has been missing since August 31. Denby, a 34-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and hair is 5'5'', 150 pounds, and has several tattoos, including roses on her left leg. Police say she was last seen...
MILLVILLE, NJ
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Families of 11 people killed in 1985 MOVE bombing never considered their deaths accidental; now Pa. officially agrees with them

PHILADELPHIA — After nearly four decades, Philadelphia has acknowledged that it was no accident when six adults and five children died in the MOVE bombing. The Medical Examiner’s Office classified as “accidental” the deaths resulting from the city’s 1985 bombing of a West Philadelphia neighborhood where MOVE, a Black liberation group, had squared off with police repeatedly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy