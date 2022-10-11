Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

