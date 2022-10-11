Read full article on original website
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Private Capital Group LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.44.
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.9% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,042 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Buys 43,527 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,179 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after buying an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 4.7% Higher
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LSB Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
Investors Purchase High Volume of Zoom Video Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ZM)
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Argus downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.22 on Monday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -167.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.05.
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $332,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by DGS Capital Management LLC
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Buckle stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.99.
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Up 3.6%
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered Central Pacific Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
