State College, PA

On3.com

What Indiana game taught Jim Harbaugh about Michigan

Michigan faced quite a situation last week against Indiana, heading into halftime tied with the Hoosiers 10-10. But the Wolverines came back for a resounding win, and Jim Harbaugh learned plenty about his team in the effort. Michigan outscored Indiana 21-0 after halftime to come away with the 31-10 victory,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanBuzz

Penn State Has Nothing to Lose in Top-10 Matchup vs. Michigan

Penn State and Michigan are set to face off in a top-10 matchup for only the second time. The last time was in 1994 when the third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions beat the fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines by a score of 31-24. While Michigan comes into this game as the higher-ranked team, Penn State has shown signs that they are ready to compete with anyone.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 6

Five moneyline underdogs won their games in Week 5. Another 10 underdogs covered the spread. Among the bigger surprises, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by only 1 point and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams. Below,...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6

Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
ANN ARBOR, MI

