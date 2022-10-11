Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Related
Big game at the Big House: Michigan vs. Penn State will be a spectacle to remember
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’ll be a top-10 showdown with Big Ten and College Football Playoff implications, and Michigan football is pulling out all the stops to turn one of the biggest home games of the year into a spectacle. When No. 10 Penn State faces the fifth-ranked...
What Indiana game taught Jim Harbaugh about Michigan
Michigan faced quite a situation last week against Indiana, heading into halftime tied with the Hoosiers 10-10. But the Wolverines came back for a resounding win, and Jim Harbaugh learned plenty about his team in the effort. Michigan outscored Indiana 21-0 after halftime to come away with the 31-10 victory,...
247Sports
P.J. Fleck sends message to Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh after RBs coach Mike Hart's seizure
Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck extended well wishes to Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart after Saturday's sideline collapse and hospitalization during the Indiana game due to what FOX's broadcast reported as a seizure. Fleck opened his news conference Monday with a message for Hart and the Wolverines. "I...
Jim Harbaugh reveals pressure level on Michigan coaches against Penn State
The 6-0 No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a game that could dramatically shake up the end result of the season for both programs. On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed what it’s like for his staff to face the pressure heading into a game as consequential as the Week 7 matchup versus the Nittany Lions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Penn State Has Nothing to Lose in Top-10 Matchup vs. Michigan
Penn State and Michigan are set to face off in a top-10 matchup for only the second time. The last time was in 1994 when the third-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions beat the fifth-ranked Michigan Wolverines by a score of 31-24. While Michigan comes into this game as the higher-ranked team, Penn State has shown signs that they are ready to compete with anyone.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Beware, Nick Saban. Josh Heupel's Tennessee Vols pack an offense that Texas A&M didn't
Jimbo Fisher talked a big game throughout the offseason, but he didn't have the offense to take down Alabama. Despite Alabama's four turnovers, the Crimson Tide beat the Aggies, 24-20, because, for too much of the game, A&M couldn't move the ball against Alabama's defense. Josh Heupel's words don't move...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh has zany reaction to introduction of Michigan's 'turnover buffs'
Jim Harbaugh knows how his players have been using “turnovers buffs” this season to celebrate when they get a takeaway. His reaction to the new name for it was priceless. Buffs are glasses made by Cartier that have buffalo horn frames. They were made popular in Detroit, Michigan.
Penn State-Michigan Prediction: Opportunity Awaits
The Lions visit Ann Arbor confident their best football is ahead of them.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
SEC football midterm grades: Which teams are acing their tests and which are flunking out?
The SEC football season has reached its midpoint, with 13 of 14 teams having played six games (and Tennessee one short of that mark due to an early open date). What better time to hand out midterm grades for each school's play so far?. The USA TODAY Sports Network has...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 6
Five moneyline underdogs won their games in Week 5. Another 10 underdogs covered the spread. Among the bigger surprises, the Houston Texans beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Las Vegas Raiders lost to the Kansas City Chiefs by only 1 point and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Los Angeles Rams. Below,...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Cornelius Johnson, Michigan WR, breaks down TD catch against Indiana from Week 6
Cornelius Johnson helped Michigan increase its lead over Indiana last Saturday. Michigan found themselves in a tighter race than anyone would have expected against Indiana. Although they were 22.5 point favorites going into the contest, the Wolverines were facing a possible upset alert at halftime, locked in a game that was tied at 10. But, in the third quarter, Michigan went 98 yards on 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown reception by Cornelius Johnson.
Comments / 0