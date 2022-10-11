A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO