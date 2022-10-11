Read full article on original website
Related
tickerreport.com
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Human Investing LLC
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Private Capital Group LLC Has $614,000 Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,435,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,116,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in NVIDIA by 18.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,111 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after buying an additional 983,197 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after buying an additional 228,272 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tickerreport.com
North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Marion Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 198 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 479,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares in the last quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,236,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 58 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BankUnited from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.
tickerreport.com
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 2,682 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 16.9% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.41.
tickerreport.com
Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $332,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Insteel Industries by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Insteel Industries by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Insteel Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Insteel Industries by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
Spire Wealth Management Takes $153,000 Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 85,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altice USA by 17.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 27.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 34.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
tickerreport.com
Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 44,260 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Price Up 3.9%
BIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.
tickerreport.com
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chunghwa Telecom from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.13.
tickerreport.com
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Expands By 1,656.1%
Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF. Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilshire Advisors LLC now owns 101,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 589,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 65,315 shares during the last quarter.
Comments / 0