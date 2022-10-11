Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Penguins vs. NHL, Carl Hagelin’s Career Possibly Over
The North American leg of the 2022-23 NHL season began Tuesday with the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. How does the new Pittsburgh Penguins roster stack up against the rest of the NHL? Hockey Canada finally cleaned house as the entire board resigned. And the Marcus Pettersson-to-Vancouver NHL trade rumors are ice-cold.
Penguins, Capitals Officially the NHL’s Oldest Teams
Age has been tossed about and cited as a reason the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins won’t attain acceptable levels of success. The age question is a legitimate one, but the Penguins not only ignored it, they steered into it. Evgeni Malkin begins a four-year contract. Kris Letang begins (presumably) his...
New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers TV info: Live stream, time, TV channel, ticket prices for Devils’ season opener on Thursday
The New Jersey Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (10/13/22) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to ESPN+. This game is exclusive to ESPN+, so fans can watch it on the platform without blackout restrictions.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play outdoors in Cleveland
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the only members of the organization heading outdoors during the 2022-23 season. Their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will face the Cleveland Monsters at First Energy Stadium in Northeast Ohio at 1 p.m. March 4. The contest, which has been dubbed...
2022-23 NHL preview: Vegas Golden Knights
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Penguins Game #1: New Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Coyotes
And it begins. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ attempt to reclaim the Stanley Cup begins with Game 1 of the 82-game 2022-23 NHL season. Many COVID restrictions have eased, and for the first time since 2019, the season should be uninterrupted and as close to “normal” as the world will allow. The Penguins host the Arizona Coyotes Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Active roster features 14 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goaltenders. The Buffalo Sabres have announced the team's opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. Buffalo opens the season on Thursday against the Ottawa Senators. Tickets are on sale now. The active roster features 14 forwards:. Captain Kyle Okposo. Alternate captain...
NHL Odds: Capitals vs. Maple Leafs prediction, odds and pick – 10/13/2022
The Washington Capitals will open their season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, who spectacularly lost their first game on Wednesday. It’s time to continue our ice-cold NHL betting series with a Capitals-Maple Leafs prediction and pick. The Capitals finished 44-26-12 last year and endured their fourth straight first-round exit....
theScore
NHL weekly betting guide: True moneylines for every game
The NHL season is only two games old - courtesy of a European back-to-back between the Predators and Sharks - but we've had weeks to bet on all 32 teams. The world's sharpest hockey bettors' opinions have shaped betting futures, particularly the regular-season point total markets. We can collate those...
Video: New merchandise, food to be available at Wells Fargo Center for Flyers games this season
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's been a huge week for Philly sports. We've got the Phillies and the Union in the playoffs.The Eagles are undefeated. And now the city is getting Flyered up.The Flyers season opener is on Thursday at 7 p.m. in South Philly.There's a lot of excitement for the Flyers home opener at the Wells Fargo Center.After missing the playoffs last year, the team is hoping to take a step forward, led by some of their talented young players.They also hired a new coach to hopefully help speed up the rebuild.John Tortorella has been coaching in the NHL for more than 20 years. Now, he takes over a Flyers team that's hoping Torts can get them back to their glory days and in the hunt for another Stanley Cup. That's on the ice. There's also a lot to look forward to off the ice, including some great new merchandise and food. WATCH THE VIDEOS ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEWS.
Comcast-Altitude TV blackout: Why Avalanche, Nuggets fans should prepare to miss fourth consecutive season to carriage dispute
DENVER • The Comcast-Altitude TV carriage dispute, blacking out local Nuggets and Avalanche games on the state’s largest cable provider, probably will consume a fourth consecutive season. The Avs return Wednesday night to raise a Stanley Cup banner inside Ball Arena. The Nuggets and reigning two-time MVP Nikola Jokic begin their title quest a week later. Yet Altitude — a Kroenke Sports and Entertainment-owned regional sports network (RSN) with exclusive local broadcast rights — has been unavailable for most cable subscribers in Colorado since 2019. ...
NHL 2022-23 predictions: Playoff picks and Stanley Cup winner
The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here! So let's waste no time and dive right into playoff predictions:. Eastern Conference Final: Maple Leafs over Penguins. Everything that could’ve gone wrong went wrong for the Penguins in the first round against the Rangers last season. They were absolutely decimated with injuries and still found themselves up 3-1 in the series, but when Sidney Crosby got hurt, the wheels fell off. With a healthy group, the Penguins are good enough to make a sneaky deep run, but Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will ultimately prove to be too much to handle.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: Carolina Hurricanes
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
Rick Jeanneret Has a New Job With the Buffalo Sabres
After Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed and Bruce Smith, there is nobody who has a bigger place in Western New York's heart than Rick Jeannere. Jeanneret retired at the end of the 2021-2022 regular season after 51 years as the play-by-play man for the Buffalo Sabres. Jeanneret started out...
NHL
Sabres announce 2022-23 broadcast schedule
The Buffalo Sabres have announced the club's 2022-23 broadcast schedule, with 70 games set to air exclusively on MSG, including the team's opening-night matchup against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. All Sabres telecasts on MSG Networks are produced and broadcast by the team's in-house broadcasting team and exclusively feature Sabres...
LISTEN: Henry Lake and Jessi Pierce preview the Wild’s season ahead of Thursday’s opener
After a disappointing end to last year’s campaign, the Minnesota Wild finished their preseason play with a 5-1 record and are set to start the 2022-23 campaign on Thursday against the New York Rangers.
markerzone.com
SOMEONE PLAYS HILARIOUS PRANK ON RYAN WHITNEY'S HOTEL ROOM (VIDEO)
Ryan Whitney is perhaps among the most disagreeable tier of people in the game of hockey, and he will probably tell you he likes it that way. As such, he tends to catch the ridicule he attracts, and then some. In this case, someone absolutely cooked him by placing pictures...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Former Notre Dame players on NHL rosters to begin 2022-23 season
The weather has gotten cooler, which means it soon will be cold. That means it’s time for the 2022-23 NHL season to begin. As usual, Notre Dame has plenty of representation in the league. Amazingly, not only do the Irish have the same number of former players from the beginning of last season (10), but the same players themselves.
