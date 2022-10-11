ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Daniel Jones is beginning to look like a franchise QB

By John Fennelly
By John Fennelly
 2 days ago
The New York Giants chose not to exercise quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option earlier this year, a move many saw as a possible harbinger of Jones’ future with the team.

In retrospect, the team — which is entering a new era in the front office — made the correct call not extending Jones based on the data at hand. Jones’ first three seasons were riddled with inconsistency and injury.

The ball is clearly in Jones’ court now. If he wants to stay with Big Blue, he has to demonstrate that he is worthy of ‘franchise’ quarterback money.

Thus far, he’s been doing just that. The team is winning. Jones has done all of the things the Giants had hoped he would do, such as solidify his role as the leader, reduce his turnovers and create positive plays.

I have been preaching this term — situational football — for years. Apparently, the rest of the world is finally catching up. It is a real thing — make the plays you need to make when you need to make them. Jones is doing that.

Through five games, Jones is tied for the NFL lead in game-winning drives (3) with Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

Jones has been winning games with both his arm and his legs. He understands the objective is to drive the football, keep drives alive and is getting great coaching and scheming to help him do so.

Jones is averaging 5.6 yards per rush. Only two quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen — two A-listers — have a higher average.

Jones may only be averaging 169.6 passing yards per game but he is completing 66.7 percent of his passes, which is good enough for the eighth in the NFL.

When it comes to intangibles, Jones is all about it. He played Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London on a twisted ankle and then suffered a cut on his throwing hand. Neither injury deterred him as he led the Giants to a 27-22 win.

The jury remains out whether the Giants will continue on with Jones after this season but if he continues to drag this rag-tag offense to victory, he’s going to make the team’s decision an easy one.

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team considered favorite to sign Odell Beckham

As Odell Beckham Jr. moves closer to recovering from his ACL injury and joining a team, one option appears to be standing out ahead of the others. Most NFL executives believe Beckham will ultimately rejoin the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Rams have maintained good relations with Beckham and are familiar with his physical health, and he already has a rapport with Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay. The team also has the cap space to make Beckham a competitive offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
NFL
Empire Sports Media

New York Giants could get back one essential offensive piece in Week 6

The New York Giants continue to win football games despite adversity on both sides of the football. A myriad of injuries have held both the offense and defense back, but phenomenal coaching and execution have managed to keep Big Blue close in games, providing an opportunity to walk away with a win. The team currently sits 4–1 on the season, scoring 27 points against the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
NFL
Cowboys News: Pollard breaks down, Parsons groin update, who starts at QB vs Eagles?

So many souvenirs from the Cowboys’ latest West Coast trip. We’ve got the latest on the groin injury that only seemed to inspire greater things from Micah Parsons, Tony Pollard breaks down tape of his dazzling 57-yard touchdown run, and DeMarcus Lawrence says the Dallas defense is now the best in the business. We’re handing out awards and accolades to go with a full recap of Sunday’s 22-10 win, the Rams’ fears of a Cowboys takeover of their stadium came true, and an ex-Cowboys star holds court right in the SoFi stands.
DALLAS, TX
Bill Belichick comments on Kendrick Bourne, following sideline argument

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick supported wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, following the team’s 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions. The two were shown having an animated sideline conversation during the first quarter of Sunday’s game. Nevertheless, it appears that nothing major came of it. The coach publicly supported his wide receiver during his weekly radio appearance on The Greg Hill Show.
NFL
Bill Belichick was in peak form with this hilarious Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe comparison

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has been at the top of his game when it comes to deflecting and sidestepping questions surrounding the team. His robotic press conferences have become legendary, but we’re seeing more smiles these days from the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach. It’s a sign that he’s actually having fun at the media’s expense.
NFL
After Jamie Collins signing, Patriots bring back another former linebacker

The New England Patriots announced the signing of free agent linebacker Calvin Munson to the practice squad on Wednesday. Munson has familiarity with the organization. He spent the majority of the 2018 and 2019 seasons on New England’s practice squad. He took on a special teams role when he got his opportunity with the Patriots, playing 97 special teams snaps compared to just nine snaps on the defensive side of the ball.
NFL
