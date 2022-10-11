Giants' Daniel Jones is beginning to look like a franchise QB

The New York Giants chose not to exercise quarterback Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option earlier this year, a move many saw as a possible harbinger of Jones’ future with the team.

In retrospect, the team — which is entering a new era in the front office — made the correct call not extending Jones based on the data at hand. Jones’ first three seasons were riddled with inconsistency and injury.

The ball is clearly in Jones’ court now. If he wants to stay with Big Blue, he has to demonstrate that he is worthy of ‘franchise’ quarterback money.

Thus far, he’s been doing just that. The team is winning. Jones has done all of the things the Giants had hoped he would do, such as solidify his role as the leader, reduce his turnovers and create positive plays.

I have been preaching this term — situational football — for years. Apparently, the rest of the world is finally catching up. It is a real thing — make the plays you need to make when you need to make them. Jones is doing that.

Through five games, Jones is tied for the NFL lead in game-winning drives (3) with Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins.

Jones has been winning games with both his arm and his legs. He understands the objective is to drive the football, keep drives alive and is getting great coaching and scheming to help him do so.

Jones is averaging 5.6 yards per rush. Only two quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen — two A-listers — have a higher average.

Jones may only be averaging 169.6 passing yards per game but he is completing 66.7 percent of his passes, which is good enough for the eighth in the NFL.

When it comes to intangibles, Jones is all about it. He played Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers in London on a twisted ankle and then suffered a cut on his throwing hand. Neither injury deterred him as he led the Giants to a 27-22 win.

The jury remains out whether the Giants will continue on with Jones after this season but if he continues to drag this rag-tag offense to victory, he’s going to make the team’s decision an easy one.