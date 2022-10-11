ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republictigersports.com

Repmo Football Show – October 13, 2022

Coach Ryan Cornelsen joins us for a look back at the Tigers’ homecoming win over Branson. We also talk about the quality of practices as the season reaches its home stretch, and we look ahead to Republic’s Friday challenge on the road at Nixa.
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Tigers Bust Out of Slump, Beat Neosho

Republic ended a long scoring slump, scoring three times in a win over Neosho at home Tuesday in a 3-1 win. Republic got its first goal in the first half off a set piece when Santino Stiglianese put the ball into the net. The Tigers scored their second goal when Diego Zuniga drew a penalty kick and Brayden Tharp connected. The third score of the night, with Republic down a man, came on an unassisted goal by Zuniga.
REPUBLIC, MO
republictigersports.com

Performance of the Week – October 10, 2022

Izzy Benson had competed at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Branson earlier this season, but last week, she improved on that score and it was good enough to earn a trip to state. Benson shot an 89 at Schifferdecker Thursday to finish 11th overall at the district golf tournament, and she punched her ticket to the state golf tournament for a second straight season. She’ll compete in the two-day state tournament at Twin Hills in Joplin next week, but last week’s district performance was our performance of the week.
BRANSON, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Racing community says goodbye to local legend Dale Roper

Dale Roper owned a school bus that delivered kids to Fair Grove High School. Sometimes he filled in as a driver. That was more than 50 years ago and Rick Sharp, one of the students catching a ride, remembers it well. It was cool being chauffeured by a local legend...
FAIR GROVE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Branson, MO
Sports
City
Marshfield, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Branson, MO
City
Ozark, MO
CJ Coombs

The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time

Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kickapoo#Central
bransontrilakesnews.com

Budweiser Clydesdales make stops in Branson and Hollister

The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales made a visit to the Ozarks recently, with stops in Branson and Hollister. On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Clydesdales made stops in Hollister, visiting Country Mart, White Oak Station, Kum & Go, and Harter House. On Friday, Oct. 8, they paraded through the Branson Landing, and on Sunday, Oct. 9, one Clydesdale visited the Walmart and Rhodes Family Price Chopper parking lot.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ksmu.org

SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio

For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLO

MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident

A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
SIKESTON, MO
KYTV

Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down a fugitive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since this story aired, the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers confirmed the felony warrant issued for Lencorya Grady Jr. on a second-degree murder charge has been recalled. Investigators say Lencorya Grady Jr. has been eluding arrest by the U.S. Marshals and could be hiding out in the Kansas City area. The 22-year-old is still wanted on an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Truck crash in Wright County kills 1

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy