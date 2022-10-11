Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly outdoor activities in BransonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the OzarksCJ CoombsBranson, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
republictigersports.com
Repmo Football Show – October 13, 2022
Coach Ryan Cornelsen joins us for a look back at the Tigers’ homecoming win over Branson. We also talk about the quality of practices as the season reaches its home stretch, and we look ahead to Republic’s Friday challenge on the road at Nixa.
republictigersports.com
Tigers Bust Out of Slump, Beat Neosho
Republic ended a long scoring slump, scoring three times in a win over Neosho at home Tuesday in a 3-1 win. Republic got its first goal in the first half off a set piece when Santino Stiglianese put the ball into the net. The Tigers scored their second goal when Diego Zuniga drew a penalty kick and Brayden Tharp connected. The third score of the night, with Republic down a man, came on an unassisted goal by Zuniga.
republictigersports.com
Performance of the Week – October 10, 2022
Izzy Benson had competed at Schifferdecker Golf Course in Branson earlier this season, but last week, she improved on that score and it was good enough to earn a trip to state. Benson shot an 89 at Schifferdecker Thursday to finish 11th overall at the district golf tournament, and she punched her ticket to the state golf tournament for a second straight season. She’ll compete in the two-day state tournament at Twin Hills in Joplin next week, but last week’s district performance was our performance of the week.
sgfcitizen.org
Racing community says goodbye to local legend Dale Roper
Dale Roper owned a school bus that delivered kids to Fair Grove High School. Sometimes he filled in as a driver. That was more than 50 years ago and Rick Sharp, one of the students catching a ride, remembers it well. It was cool being chauffeured by a local legend...
Did you know Tiger Woods designed a Golf Course in Missouri?
Do you want to play on a golf course that was designed by the GOAT? Well, if you do, you don't have to travel all the way to Florida, there is a golf course in the Show-Me State designed by Tiger Woods. According to the website travelandleisure.com, there is a...
Expansion coming to Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, Big Cedar
The Taney County Commission and Circuit Court approved a sales tax increase at Big Cedar Properties for road improvements on Highway 86 near Thunder Ridge Nature Arena.
The 1892 construction of the Bentley Home in Springfield, Missouri was a masterpiece in its time
Bentley House, Springfield, Missouri.Diedrichb, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Bentley House is a historic home located at 603 E. Calhoun in Springfield, Missouri. It's also known as the Museum of the Ozarks. Construction of this house began in 1892. The architectural style is Queen Anne. It's a two-and-a-half-story brick structure that served as a family dwelling until 1964. From 1965 to 1977, the house served as a dormitory for Drury College. Lastly, it was home to the Museum of the Ozarks for several years.
KYTV
SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Police locate man missing in the Springfield, Mo. area
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man considered endangered. Donald Deyoung, 87, is from Reeds Spring, Mo. Police say he was seen at 3800 South Kansas Expressway. Police located him after midnight on Wednesday. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Budweiser Clydesdales make stops in Branson and Hollister
The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales made a visit to the Ozarks recently, with stops in Branson and Hollister. On Thursday, Oct. 7, the Clydesdales made stops in Hollister, visiting Country Mart, White Oak Station, Kum & Go, and Harter House. On Friday, Oct. 8, they paraded through the Branson Landing, and on Sunday, Oct. 9, one Clydesdale visited the Walmart and Rhodes Family Price Chopper parking lot.
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
ksmu.org
SoundCheck: A heavy metal band from Springfield, Missouri pours their energy into the studio
For October’s SoundCheck, we’re bringing you a fun and spooky treat in the form of Transylvania. This heavy metal band features Trent Wilson, Chris Blades, James Craven, Mike Rumsey, Reed Herron, and Ran Cummings, the band’s vocalist who also works at KSMU. KSMU’s Jess Balisle sat down with Trent for a talk about the recording process for the band’s new upcoming record and Ran provided commentary later, which has been mixed into the interview.
Bicyclist hit by pickup truck at Kansas Expressway and Division Street in Springfield
Springfield Police confirmed a bicyclist was hit by a pickup on Kansas Expressway near Division Street Wednesday evening.
KTLO
MH man charged with DWI; woman injured in 2-vehicle accident
A Mountain Home man has been charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated causing physical injury following a two-vehicle accident Sunday night in southeast Missouri. Thirty-two-year-old William Walker Jr. was also charged with careless and imprudent driving after 60-year-old Cheryl Boyet of Sikeston, Missouri, was transported to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with what were termed as moderate injuries.
KYTV
Persimmon seeds & wooly worms predict upcoming winter season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While it may be fall, it won’t take long for winter to arrive across the Ozarks. With many wondering how the upcoming winter will unfold, many have started to crack open persimmon seeds and search for wooly worms for any possible signs about the upcoming winter season. Francis Skalicky of the Missouri Department of Conservation says that while this is quite a folklore tradition for the Ozarks, other uses for the persimmon seeds can go back to the 1800s.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Help Springfield police track down a fugitive
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since this story aired, the Greater Springfield Area Crime Stoppers confirmed the felony warrant issued for Lencorya Grady Jr. on a second-degree murder charge has been recalled. Investigators say Lencorya Grady Jr. has been eluding arrest by the U.S. Marshals and could be hiding out in the Kansas City area. The 22-year-old is still wanted on an active felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
KYTV
Ava woman arrested after Missouri Humane Society rescues several dogs from her property
AVA, Mo. (KY3) - A woman who lost her license to breed dogs ended up in the Douglas County jail. Deputies arrested Marilyn Shepherd the same day the Missouri Humane Society rescued several dogs from her property. Shepherd first declined an interview. And then she made it very clear that she thought the humane society was destroying her entire life.
Pedestrian hit by SUV while crossing S. National Wednesday morning
Springfield Police said someone crossing South National Avenue Wednesday morning has life-threatening injuries after being hit by an SUV.
fourstateshomepage.com
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in rural Missouri
ST. LOUIS – A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again. The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force traveled to Douglas County in southern Missouri on Tuesday morning and successfully rescued seven dogs from a formerly licensed breeder. Marilyn Shepherd (aka...
KYTV
Springfield family asks for answers 2 years after family member killed in accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A daughter asks for answers from the Greene County prosecutor’s office two years after her dad died in an accident. On September 5, 2020, at 2:02 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Old Orchard Avenue regarding a motor vehicle crash involving a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup and a pedestrian.
