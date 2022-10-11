Read full article on original website
Related
westseattleblog.com
Drumming for salmon, community meeting with school-board rep, 12 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday
(Side effect of our warm weather: Late-blooming flowers, like Waikikigirl’s hibiscus) Here’s what to know today, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. AIR QUALITY ALERT: The regional alert for wildfire smoke continues. CHURCHES WITH ONLINE SERVICES: We’re continuing to list these – see today’s list here....
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 10 notes
BLOCK DROP: As the texted photo shows, DIY cleanup equipment is available at Myrtle Reservoir Park (35th/Myrtle) until 6 pm – that’s also where you can drop off what you pick up, as part of closing the Block Drop loop!. LAST DAY TO COMMENT: Should zoning exceptions be...
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: Gatewood decorations
Come out to Gatewood: 4116 SW Portland Street, off California- South of Morgan Junction. Mid block we’ve got dragons & black cats & Mariners’ fans! Our neighbors have ghosts & pumpkins!. Decoration photos/suggestions welcome at westseattleblog@gmail.com. The ones we showcase will also be linked in the WSB West...
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: Admiral District trick-or-treating date changes to October 28
Businesses in The Admiral District have changed the previously announced date of this year’s trick-or-treating. Dan Jacobs of the Admiral Neighborhood Association sent word today that the new date is the Friday before Halloween, October 28th, still 3-6 pm. He says the decision was made to “provide the most business participation possible.” The event is centered at the Admiral Junction – California/Admiral – but other businesses often participate too.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westseattleblog.com
HALLOWEEN SEASON: Light show to see
As we continue spotlighting Halloween decorations, Ryan invites you to see the light show at his home on 47th SW between Dakota and Andover:. The show lasts about 18 minutes and is set to Halloween-themed music. You can listen via FM radio or a smartphone app; there is also a small push-to-listen speaker. It runs from dark until 10 pm every night between now and October 31.
westseattleblog.com
King County changes its mind – West Seattle Water Taxi will run this weekend after all
We asked King County Metro this morning if they might change their mind about this weekend’s planned Water Taxi service outage, given the additional big sporting event(s). First reply was that nothing had changed, but now this is just in:. We want to support fans heading to this weekend’s...
westseattleblog.com
From Fall Festival to ferry-dock project @ Fauntleroy Community Association
FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL: This is now a little over a week away, 2-5 pm Sunday, October 23rd, across the grounds of Fauntleroy Church/YMCA and Schoolhouse (which are across California SW from each other, in the 9100 block, and there’s always a crossing guard on festival day). Coordinator Reed Haggerty said that despite earlier-voiced concerns about rising costs for the donation/volunteer-supported event, they’ve been able to bring back a petting zoo (smaller-scale this time – bunnies!) and inflatable climbing wall after all.
westseattleblog.com
COUNTDOWN: West Seattle Ski Swap next weekend (not just skis)!
Sooner or later, we’ll see rain (maybe even next Friday). And when we do, the mountains will (likely) get snow. So you might as well be ready for snow-sports season. We’re now one week away from this year’s West Seattle Ski Swap, a tradition dating back more than a decade. Next Saturday and Sunday (October 22-23), Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) will present the event at the West Seattle VFW Hall (3601 SW Alaska, across the street from M2SO). It’s a chance to sell and/or buy gear. If you’re selling, the dropoff hours are 3-7 pm Friday (October 21) – first, register here, For browsing/buying, the Ski Swap hours will be 10 am-5 pm next Saturday and 10 am-4 pm next Sunday. And it’s more than skis – the Ski Swap brings an opportunity to buy/sell snowboards, boots, apparel, and other winter accessories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: SDOT says Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ is permanent
While some pandemic-related government actions are about to sunset, some are becoming permanent. Among them, a network of closed-to-through-traffic “Healthy Streets,” per this map published this week by SDOT:. What the city had called “Stay Healthy Streets” or “Keep Moving Streets,” originally implemented to create more room for...
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: West Seattle Food Bank gets grant thanks to local man’s nomination
Another way many can do good is by getting involved in their employers’ nonprofit-assistance programs, if they exist. Sometimes it’s by getting a match on a donation you make, but there are other ways too. We recently heard from one West Seattleite who succeeded in getting his company to help the West Seattle Food Bank as part of a nationwide grant program:
westseattleblog.com
LAST CALL: Join hundreds of volunteers Saturday for Duwamish Alive!
A one-day, multi-site boost for the Duwamish River and its watershed is just hours away. The fall Duwamish Alive! volunteer restoration events are tomorrow, and it all starts with an opening ceremony in West Seattle. Here’s the reminder from the Duwamish Alive! Coalition:. The popular community autumn event Duwamish...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce launching new rubs with free West Seattle community party
Maybe you’ve met Tony Wilson at the West Seattle Farmers’ Market, where he sells his Papa Tony’s Hot Sauce. Now he’s expanding his West Seattle business by selling spicy dry rubs, and he’s launching them with a free community party on Saturday (October 15th). It’s happening 5:30-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor): “The event features a Spoken Word set by JT the Poet, a live painting by @JennaCreates, and free Hors D’Oeuvres by Leah Powers. We are also raffling off some great gifts from some amazing vendors, with all the proceeds from the raffle going to benefit The Heron’s Nest.” To RSVP (which is free) and/or to buy a raffle ticket, go here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday info + weekend notes
Here’s the forecast – sunny, high in the 60s, still no rain in sight. (Thursday’s high was 75, tying the record set in 1961.) Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute alerts. No changes in ferries (check here for alerts/updates) so far...
westseattleblog.com
Smoke’s back, and not expected to leave again soon
That’s the murky view of south Bainbridge Island from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook a short time ago. The wildfire smoke is back and expected to hang around a while. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has announced an air-quality alert, but it doesn’t officially kick in for King County until 5 pm Friday, despite all the smoke out there right now and the readings shown on this map. The alert is expected to stay in place all weekend. (Here’s the latest on the big wildfire that’s causing this.)
westseattleblog.com
SUPERMARKET MEGA-MERGER: 5 of West Seattle’s 11 grocery stores would have same ownership
You’ve probably heard by now that one giant grocery company wants to buy another: If it goes through, an immediate result would be the same ownership for five of West Seattle’s 11 supermarkets, and in the longer run, the question would be whether any local closures might result. Kroger is proposing buying Albertsons. Kroger is parent company of QFC (among many other brands, including regionally prominent Fred Meyer), and Albertsons owns brands including Safeway (which it bought in the mid-2010s). West Seattle has two QFC stores and three Safeway stores, and among those, two – Junction QFC and Jefferson Square – are barely a block apart. To the south, Westwood Village QFC and Roxbury Safeway (a former Fred Meyer) are just a few blocks apart. Kroger’s news release announcing the proposed purchase/merger says they “expect to make store divestitures,” starting with spinning off up to 375 stores (not yet identified) into a separate company. That’s out of almost 5,000 stores held by the two companies now, plus almost 4,000 pharmacies and more than 2,000 gas stations. Kroger says the deal isn’t expected to close until early 2024. Early opposition to the merger includes UFCW locals who represent many local stores’ workers. They allege the merger would create a “monopoly … for many communities.” West Seattle has a relatively diversified supermarket scene, including independent West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), mini-chain stores PCC (WSB sponsor) and Metropolitan Market, and three stores that are part of national chains, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, and Target.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rooftop tent taken; dumped-likely-stolen lawn mower
My iKamper Rooftop Tent was stolen last night off my truck. I live at 32nd and Holdon. My neighbor saw two men attaching the tent to their white 2004 Chevy Impala with a bright green compression strap. No rack. The tent would stand out like a sore thumb on their car. Here is a picture of my truck.
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge
Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
westseattleblog.com
Scenes from October’s West Seattle Art Walk
Back from a few stops along the October West Seattle Art Walk:. New Age Flamenco performed at Verity Credit Union (WSB sponsor) as one of the two groups in this month’s Art of Music lineup. Also at Verity, artist Marie Skoor was showing “The Private Collection of Sir Winston Mumford Johansson III“:
westseattleblog.com
FOOTBALL: West Seattle High School vs. Ingraham
(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) West Seattle High School #1, sophomore Airric Lewis, scored the Wildcats’ lone touchdown in tonight’s 42-7 home loss to undefeated Ingraham. The Rams had a better ground game and used it to their advantage to control the clock; their defense gave West Seattle little time with the ball. Some notes from the sidelines, though – this was Breast Cancer Awareness Night, so the cheer squad had some pink gear:
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUPS: Charges filed in Don Armeni Boat Ramp robbery, Upper Morgan stolen-car crash
We have charging documents in two West Seattle cases:. DON ARMENI BOAT RAMP ROBBERY: The three men arrested after crashing their car at Delridge/Genesee following the Sunday night holdup are all now charged. 29-year-old Isai Hernandez is charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude pursuing police, and first-degree unlawful gun possession. The other two, 18-year-old Roberto A. Lizama Diaz and 20-year-old Angel M. Macias, are both charged with first-degree robbery. Hernandez has a criminal record dating back to 2009, with adult felony convictions for assault, drive-by shooting, and possession of stolen property. The other two have no records. The charging documents tell basically the same narrative as reported in our Tuesday followup, alleging that the three held up a man who was sitting in his parked pickup truck at the park, stealing his wallet, money, and phone. Hernandez is accused of being the one with the gun, who fired a shot as they fled, and the driver of the getaway car. The documents also contain photos, which is unusual – here’s the photo reported to have been taken by a bystander, showing the three running away:
Comments / 0