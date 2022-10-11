Read full article on original website
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Top Headlines: Oil May Have Risen Too Far Too Fast and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Crude prices may have risen too far, too fast last week, according to one of Rigzone’s regular market watchers. WTI jumped towards the $90 per barrel mark while Brent rose to just shy of $95.
Drop in sterling adds 7p per litre to fuel bills
Sterling’s fall in value has added 7p per litre to drivers’ fuel bills over the past year, according to Government-commissioned analysis.A review by regulator the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that the “principal drivers” of high fuel costs are rising oil prices and increased profit margins at oil refineries.The report, published this week, stated that the growing cost of oil – which is generally priced in US dollars – accounted for around a 20p per litre hike in UK fuel prices in the past 12 months.There seems little prospect of another duty cut anytime soonSteve Gooding, RAC FoundationThe drop...
Energy Aspects Says Shale Oil Output Threatens to Peak in 2024
Oil output from shale basins is at risk of peaking in just two years as drillers combat rising costs, analysts including Amrita Sen wrote in a note to clients dated Tuesday. — Don’t expect US shale producers to ride to the rescue as the world clamors for more oil, according to Energy Aspects.
USA Upstream M&A Sees Best Quarter of 2022
In a new report sent to Rigzone, Enverus Intelligence Research (EIR) highlighted that upstream deals in the U.S. reached more than $16 billion in transacted value during the third quarter of 2022. That was “the best showing of 2022”, according to the report, which outlined that this was achieved “despite...
Oil Down for the Week on Mounting Demand Pressures
High inflationary signals this week indicate more tightening measures are coming to stifle demand and prices. — Oil posted a weekly loss as inflation-fighting measures and muted Chinese demand soured the market’s outlook, blunting some of the sting from OPEC’s upcoming supply curtailments. West Texas Intermediate futures...
Oil Gets Boost from Bullish EIA Data
Call options volume on West Texas Crude hit highest mark since 2019, signalling a growing sentiment towards higher prices to come. — Oil rallied for the first time this week after a US crude report flagged potential bullish drivers, momentarily shrugging off hotter-than-expected inflation data. West Texas Intermediate futures...
LNG Market Facing Its Most Violent Year Yet
The LNG market is facing its most violent year yet, and there are still winter risks ahead. That’s what BofA Global Research stated in a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that TTF and JKM prices hit record highs of $99/MMbtu and $70/MMbtu in late August and that prices have nearly halved since.
Oil Demand Exhibiting Unusual Patterns
The demand side of the oil market is exhibiting “unusual patterns”, according to energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros. “In Western Europe, driving demand failed to show the usual summer bump and even fell in August, largely on account of elevated gasoline prices, only to perk up counter-seasonally in September and early October as prices eased somewhat,” Kayrros stated in a new market note sent to Rigzone.
Price-Setting Talks for Russian Oil Cap Plan Set to Start
Countries working to impose a price cap on Russian oil will meet over the next several weeks to determine the specific price ceilings for the country’s crude oil and refined products, according to a senior US Treasury official. The official, briefing reporters this week on condition of anonymity, declined...
Shell Says Norway Gas Flows Are Normal After Hoax Threat
Norway police were called to the Ormen Lange site to investigate a possible threat but said they found no evidence. — Shell Plc confirmed that gas is flowing normally following a hoax threat at the Norwegian Nyhamna processing facility earlier on Thursday. Norway police were called to the Ormen...
EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) lowered its Brent spot average price forecast for 2022 and 2023 in its latest short term energy outlook (STEO) report. In its October STEO, the EIA projects that the average Brent spot price will be $102.09 per barrel this year and $94.58 per barrel in 2023. Broken down quarterly, the latest EIA STEO forecasts that the Brent spot average will hit $92.98 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2022, $93.30 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023, $93.35 per barrel in 2Q 2023, $95 per barrel in 3Q 2023, and $96.65 per barrel in 4Q 2023.
Identifying and Reducing Methane Emissions Through Digital Inspection
The recently released Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) is influencing how the energy industry will approach facility operations and maintenance. With a potential for new and existing facilities to be subjected to a methane emissions charge, there is an increasing focus on how operators will identify, reduce, and track their emissions going forward.
Russia Sanctions Spur Buying Frenzy for Ice-Breaking Tankers
The cost of oil tankers that can navigate icy waters has surged ahead of looming European Union sanctions on the export of Russian crude. Some ice-class Aframax vessels have recently been sold at between $31 million and $34 million, double the price compared with a year earlier, said shipbrokers. The bids for tankers have been aggressive and most buyers are preferring to keep their identities secret, they added.
