Minneapolis, MN

96.7 The River

Queen of Norway to Visit Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Queen of Norway is coming to Minnesota for a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja will visit the state Thursday through Sunday to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S. The Queen's program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield...
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Maplewood Woman Pleads Guilty to $2.4-Million in Wire Fraud

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Maplewood woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after applying for more than $2.4-million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans for herself and others. According to court records, 35-year-old Takara Hughes submitted fraudulent claims and unemployment benefits due to the pandemic from multiple...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
96.7 The River

REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley

This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
FOLEY, MN
96.7 The River

“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
BECKER, MN
96.7 The River

MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello

MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
MONTICELLO, MN
96.7 The River

Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies

BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
BIG LAKE, MN
96.7 The River

Two-Year-Old Stable After Getting Run Over By SUV

RAMSEY (WJON News) - A two-year-old is in stable condition after being run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police were sent to Brookside Elementary School just after 9:00 am yesterday Wednesday morning on a report that a child had been run over by a car. Anoka County Sheriff’s officials say a woman was dropping off her children at school when a two-year-old opened the rear door of the SUV she was driving and fell under the vehicle. The woman ran over the child before she was able to stop.
RAMSEY, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

