RAMSEY (WJON News) - A two-year-old is in stable condition after being run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police were sent to Brookside Elementary School just after 9:00 am yesterday Wednesday morning on a report that a child had been run over by a car. Anoka County Sheriff’s officials say a woman was dropping off her children at school when a two-year-old opened the rear door of the SUV she was driving and fell under the vehicle. The woman ran over the child before she was able to stop.

RAMSEY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO