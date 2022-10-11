Read full article on original website
Related
Queen of Norway to Visit Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Queen of Norway is coming to Minnesota for a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja will visit the state Thursday through Sunday to mark Norway's strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the U.S. The Queen's program includes a visit to St. Olaf College in Northfield...
Minnesota City Closer to Hosting World EXPO 2027
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. A description on the City of Bloomington's website says the World EXPO would be like a combination of a state fair, Disney's EPCOT center, a science museum and a kind of trade show as well. Along with...
Maplewood Woman Pleads Guilty to $2.4-Million in Wire Fraud
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Maplewood woman has pleaded guilty to wire fraud after applying for more than $2.4-million in pandemic-related unemployment benefits and small business loans for herself and others. According to court records, 35-year-old Takara Hughes submitted fraudulent claims and unemployment benefits due to the pandemic from multiple...
Highway 23 Project Between Foley and Milaca On Schedule
FOLEY -- It will be another month before Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca reopens. The 13 1/2 mile project is forcing drivers to detour around the work zone. Crews are repaving 12 1/2 miles of roadway from east of 13th Avenue in Foley to the Rum River Bridge in Milaca.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis Police Looking for Murder Suspect in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Minneapolis police are asking for your help as they continue to search for a murder suspect. They say they are looking for Erica Roberts who they believe is living here in St. Cloud. She has been charged with murder for the fatal shooting of Tanasha...
REVIEW: Stoney Brook Farms In Foley
This past weekend featured prime pumpkin patch conditions with sunny skies, warm temps and the fact that it was still early enough in the season for there to be a large selection of pumpkins!. We checked out Stoney Brook Farms in Foley for the first time. Stoney Brook is easily...
“Tackle Cancer” Week At Becker Public Schools
BECKER (WJON News) - Becker Public Schools is joining the fight to “Tackle Cancer” this week. The annual event raises money for the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. The event is sponsored by the school’s National Honor Society chapter. Event chair Regan Hausmann explains this week’s...
MnDOT Puts I-94 Traffic on New Test Lanes Near Monticello
MONTICELLO -- Westbound traffic on Interstate 94 between Monticello and Albertville has been shifted onto the Minnesota Department of Transportation's 3 1/2 mile pavement testing facility called MnROAD. The move is to study new pavements containing various recycled materials within the pavement to see how they hold up under heavy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Lake Police Dog Bruno Dies
BIG LAKE (WJON News) - Big Lake's police dog Bruno has died. The department announced his passing Wednesday night on their Facebook page. Big Lake Police say Bruno was an instrumental piece to the department and thanks the community for the overwhelming support over the course of Bruno's life. His...
Two-Year-Old Stable After Getting Run Over By SUV
RAMSEY (WJON News) - A two-year-old is in stable condition after being run over Wednesday morning in Ramsey. The Ramsey Police were sent to Brookside Elementary School just after 9:00 am yesterday Wednesday morning on a report that a child had been run over by a car. Anoka County Sheriff’s officials say a woman was dropping off her children at school when a two-year-old opened the rear door of the SUV she was driving and fell under the vehicle. The woman ran over the child before she was able to stop.
96.7 The River
St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://river967.com/
Comments / 0