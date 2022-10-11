Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Offshore Wind Developers Looking At 135GW Growth
Offshore wind has massive potential for growth with 135 GW of new capacity on offer to developers, equivalent to nearly 2.5 times today's market. — A new analysis from Westwood Global Energy Group, the specialist energy market research and consultancy firm, reveals skyrocketing offshore wind growth with 135 GW of new capacity on offer to developers, equivalent to nearly 2.5 times today’s 55 GW market.
rigzone.com
Neptune To Triple Production From Romerberg Oil Field
German authorities have approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Romerberg oil field. — The State Mining Authority for Rhineland-Palatinate has approved the increase of the production limit at Neptune Energy's Römerberg oil field in the Rhine Valley, south-western Germany. Oil and gas company Neptune...
rigzone.com
Neptune Continuing Higher Duva Production Until End-2022
Neptune Energy and its partners at the Duva field in Norway have been allowed to extend higher gas production until the end of the year. — Neptune Energy, together with its partners, has been granted permission by the Norwegian authorities to extend higher gas production from the Duva field through 2022. The additional gas production volume is enough to provide heat to a further 550,000 UK homes per day.
rigzone.com
MidOcean Acquires Tokyo Gas Australian LNG $2.15B Portfolio
MidOcean has signed an agreement with Tokyo Gas to acquire the latter's interest in four liquefied natural gas projects in Australia. — MidOcean Energy, a company founded and managed by EIG, has agreed to acquire Tokyo Gas’ interest in four integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia.
rigzone.com
France Refinery Strike Opens Door for More USA Exports to Asia
Asian refiners snapped up at least 12 million barrels of US crude oil in the past two weeks as a strike in France dims demand from one of Europe’s largest buyers. Refiners, mostly from South Korea, have bought flagship West Texas Intermediate Midland for January delivery at a premium of around $9 a barrel to the Dubai benchmark, according to traders. That price level has opened a door for US sellers, making WTI more attractive relative to Middle Eastern barrels, which Asian refiners can typically source more cheaply because of the shorter distance.
rigzone.com
LNG Market Facing Its Most Violent Year Yet
The LNG market is facing its most violent year yet, and there are still winter risks ahead. That’s what BofA Global Research stated in a new report sent to Rigzone, adding that TTF and JKM prices hit record highs of $99/MMbtu and $70/MMbtu in late August and that prices have nearly halved since.
rigzone.com
Diamondback Energy to Buy Permian Driller for $1.6B
Diamondback Energy Inc. agreed to buy closely held FireBird Energy LLC in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $1.6 billion, enabling the US shale oil producer to grow in the Permian Basin. Diamondback will pay 5.86 million shares and $775 million in cash, it said Tuesday in a statement. The...
rigzone.com
Contracts Awarded For Strategic Petroleum Reserve Crude Oil Sale
The U.S. Department of Energy announced contracts for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced that contracts have been awarded for the purchase of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) following a Notice of Sale announced on September 19, 2022.
rigzone.com
Drilled But Uncompleted U.S. Well Count Continues Decline
Drilled but uncompleted wells in the U.S. have seen a record low of 4,283 since counting started in October 2013. — Drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) in all U.S. DPR regions totaled an estimated 4,283 wells in August 2022, the least in any month since estimating started in October 2013.
rigzone.com
Oil Demand Exhibiting Unusual Patterns
The demand side of the oil market is exhibiting “unusual patterns”, according to energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros. “In Western Europe, driving demand failed to show the usual summer bump and even fell in August, largely on account of elevated gasoline prices, only to perk up counter-seasonally in September and early October as prices eased somewhat,” Kayrros stated in a new market note sent to Rigzone.
rigzone.com
Goldman Sachs Labels OPEC+ Cuts Surprisingly Bullish
OPEC+’s formal agreement to a two million barrel per day reduction in quotas from November has been dubbed “surprisingly bullish” by Goldman Sachs in a new research note. “These cuts are starting from current baselines - and so allocated pro rata - rather than including baseline adjustments...
Environmental groups slam British Cycling’s 'cynical' and 'absurd' partnership with Shell
Shell advising British Cycling on attaining net zero "as absurd as beef farmers advising lettuce farmers on how to go vegan" says Greenpeace
marinelink.com
Theochari Named Chair of Belfast Maritime Consortium
Shipping and asset finance lawyer, Harry Theochari OBE, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Belfast Maritime Consortium. Theochari holds the position of Senior Consultant at global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright LLP. He is also current Chair Emeritus of Maritime UK, Chair of Maritime London, and esteemed member of the Institute of Maritime Law Advisory Board at the University of Southampton, and brings with him over thirty seven years’ experience in the maritime sector and a wealth of international connections.
rigzone.com
Sembcorp, Borr Drilling Agree Deferment For Jack-Up Rig Payments
Sembcorp Marine, through its unit PPL Shipyards, has reached an agreement with Borr Drilling to defer its receivables from 2023 to 2025. — Following an in-principle agreement in to defer its receivables from Borr Drilling, Sembcorp Marine’s PPL Shipyard has now reached a definitive agreements for the deferment.
rigzone.com
Price-Setting Talks for Russian Oil Cap Plan Set to Start
Countries working to impose a price cap on Russian oil will meet over the next several weeks to determine the specific price ceilings for the country’s crude oil and refined products, according to a senior US Treasury official. The official, briefing reporters this week on condition of anonymity, declined...
rigzone.com
Oil Falls Again on Slowdown Concerns
Oil slumped as fears of a global economic slowdown overshadow the threat of tighter crude supplies from OPEC and its partners. West Texas Intermediate settled near $89 a barrel, further trimming gains that crude made last week in the wake of a decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to cut output. Prominent Wall Street figures, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, said the US and global economies are likely to sink into recession next year. The International Monetary Fund and World Bank also saw rising risks of a slowdown.
rigzone.com
China Represents Bright Spot in Global Oil Market
Beijing's zero-Covid policy has left it out of sync with the recoveries seen elsewhere over 2021-2022. China represents a bright spot in the global oil market, with refined fuels demand growth set to accelerate next year as consumption in many other markets slows. That’s what analysts at Fitch Solutions Country...
rigzone.com
Newly Bought Shelf Drilling Jack-Up Gets $236Mn Deal
Shelf Drilling has secured a five-year contract for a recently acquired premium jack-up rig for operations in the Arabian Gulf. Offshore driller Shelf Drilling has secured a five-year contract for the recently acquired premium jack-up rig Shelf Drilling Victory for operations in the Arabian Gulf. Shelf Drilling said that the...
