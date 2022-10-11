Read full article on original website
Duluth Target Expansion Reaches Milestone with Opening of Wine & Spirits Store
It was just over one year ago that we learned Duluth's Target store was going to expand and remodel. In the story I shared on October 6, 2021, it was noted that they planned on expanding the store's size by approximately 12% while adding new conveniences for customers, including the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Roundabout At Glenwood + Snively In Duluth To Open To Traffic October 15
Crews have worked on it all summer and now the end is in sight; one of the roundabout projects in Duluth is nearing its completion. Officials with the St. Louis County Public Works Department have announced the opening date for the roundabout that's been installed in the intersection of Glenwood Street and Snively Road. According to the details being shared, the roundabout will be ready for traffic on Saturday, October 15 - no later than 5:00 PM.
Help Superior, Wisconsin Police ID Four People Regarding Keyport Liquor Incident
Something went down outside of the Keyport Liquor store at the beginning of this week and now the Superior Police Department is reaching out to the public for help. Keyport Liquor is located at 1900 Belknap Street and Superior police hope the public can help them identify four individuals who may have been at the location at the time of the incident.
Do We Really Need A Bike Lane On London Road, As Proposed?
The proposed London Road project has become a little heated in the neighborhood. The Minnesota Department Of Transportation has proposed that roundabouts be put in at 26th Avenue East, 40th Avenue East, and 60th Avenue East. A lot of residents are split about how they feel about the roundabouts. One of the things that may be overlooked is the plan to narrow lanes on London Road to create a 5-foot-wide bike lane.
Final Preparations Underway for Fall Duluth Junk Hunt Coming to the DECC
As the 2022 fall Duluth Junk Hunt draws near, final preparations have begun, including adding vendors and informing the public on a fun new addition to the event. For those who regularly attend the event, it's a very exciting time of year. If you've never been to a Duluth Junk Hunt, perhaps this is the year you take the time to head down to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center to explore all it has to offer.
Famous Dave’s Duluth Relocating From Canal Park to Hermantown
A longtime staple of Duluth's Canal Park area is about to close its doors and reopen over the hill in a completely different city. To be fair, it's about a 15 minute drive away from their current location, but it's still a significant move. What will be a loss to...
Minnesota Lottery Announces $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In Duluth
Monday night was a very lucky night for someone in the Duluth area! Going into the October 11 Powerball drawing, the jackpot was $401 million and while nobody claimed the jackpot, there was a $1 million winning ticket sold in Duluth. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3, 6, 11, 17,...
Essentia Health Hosting Job Fair In Duluth October 13th
Are you looking for a job in the healthcare industry? Essentia Health may be the place for you and they are holding a job fair in Duluth this month. This comes just a few months after Essentia Health reminded everyone to take care of themselves. While this may seem obvious, they warned that everyone's schedule would be picking up come spring and summertime and in return, people wouldn't be taking the time to get their physicals because they'd be so busy.
Duluth Mayor Emily Larson To Host Meeting On The Citys’ Plan For Snow Removal This Winter
Get a jump-start on what you need to know about this winters' snow - at least when it comes to Duluth. Mayor Emily Larson is inviting everyone to an informational meeting about the city's plans in regards to the upcoming winter season. Billed as a "City Hall in the City...
Get Outside! Duluth, Superior Area to Enjoy Warm Tuesday Temps Ahead of Cold Front
The unseasonably warm temperatures the Northland has experienced at times during the fall will continue, if only for one more day. If you want to enjoy 70 degrees or warmer, you may want to head outside early Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service in Duluth says Tuesday will feature gusty...
Superior Fire Department Open House-Car Seat Clinic Happens October 22
Get an up-close look at the workings of the Superior Fire Department, learn about important safety measures, and have some fun at the same time. Everyone's invited to attend the Open House at the department's Headquarters facility on Tower Avenue, Saturday, October 22. It'll be an afternoon full of activities...
Charges Filed In Superior Armed Suspect Case That Closed Daycare, School + Mariner Business Center
Charges have been brought against the suspect who was arrested in connection with the incident on October 6 in Superior that closed a daycare, schools, and the Mariner Business Center. According to the booking details provided by the Douglas County Jail, 33-year old Brandon Anthony Cole-Breezee was arrested by the...
Creepy Fun! Don’t Miss Fairlawn Mansion Superstition Tours In Superior, Wisconsin
It's the creepy, cool time of the year when there are plenty of fun things to do in the Northland. From the Haunted Ship to the Haunted Shack and everything in between, it's easy to stay busy with your family and friends. One thing you'll want to make sure to...
Have You Heard This Minnesota Love Letter Song From A Minnesota Native?
Every now and then you'll hear a song about the state you live in, some good and some bad. One Minnesotan just wrote a beautiful song about the state, have you heard it yet?. Over the years, there have been plenty of songs about the Land of 10,000 Lakes. From Wierd Al's 'The Biggest Ball Of Twine In Minnesota' to Lil Yachty's classic 'Minnesota' and so much more. Minnesota rap duo Atmosphere has mentioned the state in many of their songs and Dan Adler had song tilted 'The Minnesota Song (The Great Escape)' back in 2010.
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth
A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
Here’s What You’ll Find at the Haunted Shack, Opening Scarier Than Ever in Duluth Area
The Haunted Shack is celebrating their 29th season this year, making them the longest running Haunted Attraction in Minnesota. Some would even say they are trailblazers in the haunted industry in the haunting world and they have announced exciting details on the upcoming season. According to their press release, crews...
Learn About Construction Trades In Free ‘Hands On’ Event October 17
There's a special, free event coming to the Northland on Monday, October 17. It's being hosted by local trade unions and the goal is to educate people about the trades and offer real hands-on experience. It takes place in Eveleth at the Curling Club at 901 Hatrick Avenue on Monday,...
Duluth’s New St. Mary’s Medical Center Honors Native American Culture + the Northland
The new St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth is bringing the outdoors indoors in an effort to create a calming atmosphere for patients and honor the Northland. According to their press release, Essentia Health says they are this effort is being made across the board, from building design and efficiencies to the latest and best medical technologies, right down to how the building is furnished.
