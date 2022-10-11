Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Target, Walmart and more kicked off Black Friday sales early — 45 of the best deals
Although Black Friday is still over a month away, it seems like major retailers are ready to start the holiday shopping season a bit earlier this year. Amazon announced its Prime Early Access Sale at the end of September and Target already kicked off its Black Friday sales event. Whether...
TODAY.com
Prime Day may be over, but these Amazon beauty deals are still going strong
While the Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon, may be over, the time to shop is not! We're still seeing some massive price drops across practically every category, including tech, home, fashion and, of course, beauty. So if you missed the big event, you still have an opportunity to get ahead of your holiday shopping and save.
TODAY.com
From AirPods to Levi's, 67 Prime Day deals that are still going strong — up to 74% off
While another Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, might be in the past, that doesn't mean you missed out. In fact, we're still seeing some big price drops on can't-miss items. From tech to beauty, we rounded up some of the best Black Friday-level sales you can still snag....
TODAY.com
‘Best by’ dates are confusing and leading to waste. How to know if your food is still good
From eggs and orange juice to our upcoming holiday meals, food prices are up and with people around the country facing record inflation, every dollar counts. Now, the federal government says that confusion over the date labels on food packaging could be a major reason that people across the country are tossing perfectly good food in the trash and money down the drain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TODAY.com
Inside the push to do away with ‘best by’ dates on food labels
The FDA is pushing to change food date labels to standardized language in an attempt to limit food waste and save consumers money. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com
Netflix unveils new low-cost subscription plan with ads
Streaming giant Netflix is unveiling its long-awaited “Basic With Ads” subscription service. It will be available in November for $6.99 a month, $3 less than its commercial-free option. NBC’s Stephanie Gosk reports for TODAY.Oct. 14, 2022.
Comments / 0