20 Insider Tips To Save Money on Every Part of Your Home
The expenses that come with buying, renovating and decorating a home can add up, but fortunately, there are ways to save money every step of the way. Advice: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your...
eGrocery Startups Push Niche Innovations to Swipe Share From Walmart, Amazon
As consumers increasingly look to digital channels to meet their grocery needs, small, specialized players are getting creative in their efforts to gain share from category giants by promising very specific benefits and advantages. But it’s not just customers that are taking note of the trend, as sustainability-focused eGrocer The...
Amazon's holiday sales event sees lower sales, group says
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Thursday its Prime members ordered more than 100 million items during a sales event this week that analysts are expecting to be a bellwether for the holiday shopping season. As expected, the Seattle-based e-commerce company did not share sales figures. Still, some third-party estimates offer clues on how consumers spent during the two-day discount event that ran on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the data group Numerator, which tracked roughly 44,670 orders during the sale, the average order size clocked in at $46.68, $13 less than what it was during Amazon’s Prime Day sales event in July. Inflation also had an impact - 26% of shoppers passed on a deal because it wasn’t a necessity, Numerator said. Major retailers have been offering more holiday discounts this year and doing it much earlier than usual, aiming to offload excess goods and offer cash-strapped Americans better deals amid high inflation.
Inc.com
3 Reasons Why the Bear Market Is an Excellent Opportunity for Entrepreneurship
The term "bear market" is one that often brings feelings of fear and dread to investors, entrepreneurs, and the general public alike. This is not a surprise since mainstream media, financial analysts, and investors love to associate them with issues like a recession and high unemployment. But most people seem to ignore an undeniable fact: Bear markets are a natural part of market cycles.
monitordaily.com
Regions Bank Launches Digital Solution for Business Clients
Regions Bank launched a digital solution through the RTP network from The Clearing House, enabling corporate banking clients to send real-time payments. The new real-time payments service is part of Regions’ iTreasury platform, which offers a wide range of competitive financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
Blackline Adds Credit Risk Assessment to Financial Operations Platform
Noting that companies are increasingly concerned about their cash flow metrics, financial operations management platform BlackLine has added new capabilities that give organizations real-time insights into the risk profile and behavior of their customers. The new Customer Attractiveness Scoring feature uses insights gleaned from the cash collection and management process...
Today in B2B Payments: Firms Launch Tools for Restaurants, SMBs
Today in B2B payments, Walmart announces upcoming changes to its data monetization platform, Toast helps restaurants with catering and wholesale orders, and Nuvei adds a payments interface for businesses of all sizes. Plus, TripActions raises $300 million, while BNP Paribas agrees to buy Kantox. About a year after launching Walmart...
Regions Bank Debuts Real-Time Payments for Corporate Clients
Regions Bank has debuted a digital tool that lets its corporate banking customers send real-time payments through The Clearing House RTP network. According to a Tuesday (Oct. 11) news release, the new service is part of the Alabama-based bank’s iTreasury platform, which offers financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
dailycoin.com
Is Blockchain Changing the Fine Alcohol Industry?
Blockchain technology opened doors for premium alcohol businesses to provide investors with an easier way to invest in fine liquor and ensure the assets’ authenticity. Fine liquor is not just a trophy for the collector’s community but also a great alternative investment possibility. It has outstanding price stability and is less volatile than other assets. However, investors are still apprehensive about investing in liquor and trading it since some obstacles exist.
The Future of Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency is one of the most in-demand assets to have in your portfolio right now. Since their appearance on the market a little over a decade ago, digital coins have continued to evolve and attract an ever-increasing number of traders. It’s not difficult to see why given the way in which advances to the blockchain made it so that crypto isn’t something you invest in just for the sake of it or because it is a popular fad at the moment.
Proximity Bias Persists: 94% of UK Business Leaders Notice Employee Contributions More at the Office
According to new research released by Envoy, the fastest-evolving workplace platform, an overwhelming majority of UK business leaders (94%) take more notice of their employees’ work contributions when they are in the office versus when they work from home. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005147/en/ Envoy released its latest At Work Survey which compares the experiences of UK employees and executives as they return to the physical office. (Graphic: Business Wire) Envoy’s At Work survey compares the workplace opinions of UK executives and employees. The results reveal significant gaps in how both groups view the office.
Phys.org
Depositors often blame audit firms for bank failure, study finds
The word "audit" has a different meaning depending on whether you're an individual or a bank. But a perceived audit failure can have equally damaging consequences. "We found that depositors—people who have money at banks—lose faith in an auditor when that auditor is associated with another bank that fails," said Matthew Beck, assistant professor of business at the University of Kansas.
BankiFi, Axiom Bank Team to Improve SMB Banking
Embedded finance company BankiFi and Axiom Bank have formed a partnership, aiming to improve banking for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). According to a Monday (Oct. 10) news release, through the partnership, Axiom Bank’s SMB customers will be able to better track and manage their finances with BankiFi’s embedded banking services.
Embedded Payments Find New Niche in Cross-Border Money Movement
In the age of eCommerce, as platforms and enterprises expand their reach across borders, embedding payments into the mix can help tap new markets and consumers. But as Nick Farrow, head of bank partnerships with Modern Treasury, told PYMNTS, the sheer number of technological challenges in the mix can prove daunting.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitwage, ForUsAll Partner To Launch Bitcoin, Crypto 401(k) Plans
Bitwage partnered with ForUsAll to offer Bitcoin and cryptocurrency 401(k) retirement plans. Users will be able to access all of the features available though both companies on one platform. Users can make pre or post-tax contributions, allowing users to avoid capital gains tax on bitcoin in retirement.. Bitwage, a bitcoin...
Cross-Border Demands Banks Get Ready for ‘Clearing 2.0’
As real-time payments networks operate across the globe — FedNow in the U.S. and Faster Payments in the U.K., to name just two examples — those systems still need to communicate with one another as payments cross borders. Data needs to flow, in real time, across currencies and time zones.
fintechfutures.com
Sibos 2022: How to avoid a digital identity crisis
In an increasingly blurred reality, the way we manage identity (or identities) and the interaction with networks, financial or otherwise, is becoming increasingly essential. The current identity and regulatory environment presents an opportunity to reforge identity as it pertains to financial services and technologies, says Bianca Lopes, an economist, mathematician and serial entrepreneur, in her wide-ranging talk at Sibos 2022, “From Metaverses to wallets: How to avoid an identity crisis”.
cryptogazette.com
Bitwise CEO Addresses Bitcoin-Wealth Ahead Of Bulls
It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Bitwise talked about making wealth via Bitcoin ahead of future bullish moves. Check out the latest reports below. It’s been just revealed that the chief executive officer of the world’s largest crypto index fund manager says the firm’s clients are positioning themselves for the next Bitcoin (BTC) bull cycle.
ffnews.com
BlueSnap Partners with BitPay to Offer Cryptocurrency Acceptance and Payout
BlueSnap, a global payment orchestration platform of choice for leading B2B and B2C businesses, today announced a new partnership with BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services. This product partnership will give businesses the ability to accept and get paid out in up to 15 different cryptocurrencies and seven fiat currencies globally, and supports BlueSnap’s mission to help businesses across the globe increase their revenue and reduce costs.
