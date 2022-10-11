Read full article on original website
Related
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Prime Day?
The new Apple Watch Series 8 has just got its first major discount — so should you still buy the Apple Watch Series 7?
ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
xda-developers
Grab these Samsung Galaxy S22 series deals on Amazon before they’re gone
Google’s new Pixel 7 series and Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models are getting all the attention right now. But if you’re not interested in any of those phones and you’d rather buy a Samsung flagship then you might want to grab your credit card. For its Prime Early Access sale, Amazon is offering huge discounts on both Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra that you shouldn’t miss. You can save up to $310 on these phones right now, which is simply amazing if you’re in the market to buy a new flagship phone for the holidays.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iPhone 13 over iPhone 14? Here's why Apple's older phone is the better buy
The iPhone 14 is a solid phone, but one that makes only modest changes. With the iPhone 13 available at a discounted price, there's a case to be made for saving your money and opting for an older model.
rsvplive.ie
You should stop filling your fuel tank after the first click, according to motoring expert
A motoring expert is urging people to stop filling their car tank as soon as the pump clicks for the first time. Many drivers feel the need to fill their car to a certain cash amount, but if the pump keeps clicking you could actually be causing more harm than good.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly looks like a much more appealing Android phone
A stunning new concept video has just given us our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy S23
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14 Plus Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple has typically reserved its biggest and best smartphone experiences for the iPhone Pro Max line. In particular, if you want the largest display and the longest battery life of any iPhone, you usually have to pony up for Apple's top-shelf device. That changes this year with the introduction of the Apple iPhone 14 Plus ($899), a new handset in the iPhone lineup that brings you the big-screen experience at a slightly lower price. While we believe the iPhone 14 Pro Max ($1,099) and its powerful new features are worth the extra money (as well as our Editors' Choice award), the iPhone 14 Plus is a respectable alternative with only a few drawbacks at a more budget-friendly price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DeWalt’s Entire Lineup is Deeply Discounted For Prime’s Early Access Sale
The Drive - Robert BaconOne of the most popular tool brands is having a huge sale. You’d be crazy to miss out.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Dunk “Panda” To Restock In Low & High Models: Details
These classic Nike Dunk models are coming back. The Nike Dunk Low and Nike Dunk High are two incredibly iconic sneakers. Both of these silhouettes have been having a bit of a moment as of late, with numerous colorways making their way to the market. Some colorways have been better than others, and if you’ve been paying attention, then you would know that the “Panda” offering has risen above the rest.
Digital Trends
How to change the time font on your iOS 16 lock screen
Apple recently rolled out iOS 16 for its smartphones, bringing in plenty of features and design changes. Some notable changes include a new customizable lock screen, a handy Photo Cutout feature, edit and undo options for iMessage, and the ability to translate text from both the Camera app and the Photo Library.
Android Authority
Here's when Android 13 is coming to the Galaxy S22
One UI 5 will be arriving to the Galaxy S22 series later this month. Samsung is currently hosting its developer’s conference. At SDC 2022, the company announced that the stable version of One UI 5 will be coming to the Galaxy S22 series this month. It had previously only...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan” Officially Revealed: Details
This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead […]
Phone Arena
Verizon has updates ready for these dozen Samsung phones and tablets
If you are a Verizon subscriber who owns a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, the odds are that there is a software update waiting for you to pull the trigger. Spotted by Droid-Life, there are 12 different models that have received an update starting with the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 models and including the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The full list of phone and tablet models and the new software builds include:
In the near future, satellites will beam down renewable energy to anyone who needs it
The concept of a global energy grid isn't new and has been around for nearly a century. Nikola Tesla wanted everybody to be able to draw energy from such a grid, but it did not make business sense. Now, a recent demonstration from a company named Emrod may have found a way to power up the globe while still serving its business interests.
Apple's Entire iPad Family Is Discounted on Amazon
With four models and five screen sizes to pick from, Apple's iPad line is meant to have a device fit for everyone. Whether that be a device for streaming, some work and play, or a full on computer replacement. And making the popular tablets even more appealing is that they're...
Google Pixel Watch Vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: The Big Differences Explained
Google's Wear OS (previously Android Wear) is one of the oldest platforms for smartwatches to run on, first appearing on the LG G Watch in 2014. Despite this legacy, Google entered late into the smartwatch hardware market. At the 2022 Pixel launch event, Google launched the Pixel Watch, lending Wear OS a unique identity in a market dominated by the Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Watch, and fitness trackers with custom software.
Five-star Sony A90J OLED TV deal stands out as one of the big Prime Day deals
This five-star OLED TV produces a stunning OLED picture, and with £400 / $702 off the 55-inch version, it's now surprisingly cheap...
Death of the PC: Chip manufacturer Intel 'plans to lay off thousands of workers' as booming popularity of smartphones and tablets drives down demand for traditional computers
Chipmaker Intel is reportedly planning major layoffs, likely numbering in the thousands, in the face of a slowdown in the personal computer market. The layoffs will be announced as early as this month and some Intel divisions, including the sales and marketing group, could be cut by up to 20 percent, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people with knowledge of the situation.
Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy?
Only you know what's best for you, but we can help you decide!. Google’s Pixel 7 lineup has brought some of the best Android handsets we’ve seen to date; these are the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Both are outstanding handsets, but the base Pixel 7 is probably the best choice for most people. With that in mind, we know it has one major competitor, which might also be one of the best phones for most people. Of course, we’re talking about the Apple iPhone 14.
NFL・
Comments / 0